Autoblog's Editors' Picks: The Complete List

It's not easy to earn an “Editors’ Picks” at Autoblog as part of the rating and review process that every new vehicle goes through. Our editors have been at it a long time, which means we’ve driven and reviewed virtually every new car you can go buy on the dealer lot. There are disagreements, of course, and all vehicles have their strengths and weaknesses.

That being the case, we felt it was time to bring you our complete list of every vehicle with Editors’ Pick status. We started this formal review process back in 2018, so there's quite of few of them now. So what does it mean to be an Editors’ Pick? In short, it means it’s a car that we can highly recommend purchasing. There may be one, multiple, or even zero vehicles in any given segment that we give the green light to. What really matters is that it’s a vehicle that we’d tell a friend or family member to go buy if they’re considering it, because it’s a very good car.

The best way to use this list is is with the navigation links below. Click on a segment, and you'll quickly arrive at the top rated pickup truck or SUV, for example. Use the back button to return to these links and search in another segment, like sedans.

If you’ve been keeping up with our monthly series of the latest vehicles to earn Editors’ Pick status, you’re likely going to be familiar with this list already. If not, welcome to the complete list that we’ll be keeping updated as vehicles enter (and others perhaps exit) the good graces of our editorial team. We rate a new car — giving it a numerical score out of 10 — every time there’s a significant refresh or if it happens to be an all-new model. Any given vehicle may be impressive on a first drive, but we wait until it’s in the hands of our editors to put it through the same type of testing as every other vehicle that rolls through our test fleet before giving it the Editors’ Pick badge. This ensures consistency and allows more voices to be heard on each individual model.

And just so you don’t think we’ve skipped trims or variants of a model, we hand out the Editors’ Pick based on the overarching model to keep things consistent. So, when you read that the 3 Series is an Editors’ Pick, yes, that includes the 330i to the M3 and all the variants in between. If there’s a particular version of that car we vehemently disagree with, we make sure to call that out. On the other hand, if there’s a special version of a vehicle that is worthy of an Editors’ Pick, but other versions of it are not (such as the GR Corolla vs. the regular Corolla), that too is called out.

Top-Rated Pickups





Pros: Best-in-class ride, handling and interior; impressive infotainment tech; extra-comfy rear seats

Cons: Fewer and less advanced engine options; safety tech not standard



Why it's an Editors' Pick: The truck to beat right now. Impressive comfort and handling for a full-size pickup. It also packs the best interior in the segment. Not perfect, but better than the current competition.

Pros: Exceptional powertrains, including the hybrid and Lightning; unique and game-changing tech; well-balanced driving dynamics; Raptor!

Cons: Interior design is a bit ugly; the Ram rides better

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The F-150 has an exceptional lineup in the half-ton segment. Not quite as luxurious as the Ram, the F-150 falls back on an unmatched variety of options and configurations. The game-changing Powerboost hybrid cements this as an Editor's Pick.

Pros: Quiet and torque-rich Duramax diesel; premium interior; big touchscreen on most trims; great trailering tech

Cons: Worse ride than most rivals; AT4X priced like a Raptor but doesn't go like a Raptor

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The GMC Sierra finally has an interior and tech worth its price tag. Plus, the AT4X trim is a beast off-road, and the exterior styling in most trims is pleasing. We prefer it over the Silverado in virtually every instance.

Pros: Above average fuel economy, no real low points, great variety of trims and levels of off-road performance

Cons: Interior is dated, not the style leader, ride is merely average

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Ranger is an extremely solid overall mid-size truck, with great fuel economy and solid road manners that make it the best all-rounder out there.

Pros: Great on-road ride and handling; innovative bed design; standard AWD

Cons: Controversial design; no inexpensive base models; limited off-road

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Honda Ridgeline is the most comfortable, car-like mid-size truck money can buy. It's the perfect truck for most folks who don't often do truck things, but it's still capable when called upon.

Pros: Rugged and attractive styling, great value, fun both on- and off-road

Cons: Below average towing and payload, no extreme off-road trim like Raptor or ZR2

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Nissan's midsize truck competes with the best of them now, as the Frontier has a great powertrain, superb looks and a modern, tech-festooned interior.

Pros: Superb off-road, body modularity (can remove roof/doors), eye-catching design

Cons: Pricey, noisy/unrefined interior, small bed

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Far and away the coolest truck in the segment. It drives better than you expect given the solid front axle and off-road focus. Even the base Sport is plenty capable. Our biggest complaints are a small bed and a big price tag.

Pros: Hybrid is super fuel efficient, great value, solid tech

Cons: Interior is on the cheap side, Hybrid is FWD only

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Ford Maverick offers tremendous value, efficiency, incredibly well-thought-out packaging, plenty of storage, a fairly engaging drive and ease of use, all with the utility of a pickup bed. We like the hybrid, but the EcoBoost engine and FX4 package offer more capability.

Pros: Fun and refined to drive, high-class interior, great tech, clever bed features

Cons: Cramped back seat, high price, slow and inefficient base engine

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Think of it as an alternative to compact SUVs, which swaps in a pickup bed in place of the usual cargo area. High-class cabin, exceptional tech and surprisingly fun to drive.

Top-Rated SUVs

Pros: Well-rounded, sophisticated magnetic and air suspension, user-friendly tech, great Duramax diesel option

Cons: Less efficient and/or powerful base engine than rivals, weird shifter, flat seats

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Chevrolet Tahoe hits every mark that a full-size SUV needs to ace with tons of space, a comfortable ride, great towing capacity and east-to-use tech.

Pros: Extremely spacious, comfortable ride with magnetic and air suspension, great tech and good looks

Cons: Less efficient base engine than rivals, odd shifter, poor efficiency outside the diesel

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Yukon is a big, comfortable and versatile SUV that has a little something for everybody, so long as you can stomach the fuel economy. It's an excellent middle ground between the Tahoe and Escalade.

Pros: Smooth, powerful and relatively efficient engine, comfortable ride, adult-friendly third row, advanced driver assistance tech

Cons: Lower-quality interior than rival SUVs, especially the upper trim levels

Why it's an Editors' Pick: This behemoth from Ford provides oodles of space, utility and a handsome exterior. The interior design is questionable, though, and upper trims are priced well into Lincoln Navigator territory.

Pros: Grand and imposing design, hilarious and fun V performance model, supple ride, rich and luxurious interior

Cons: Poor fuel efficiency outside of diesel, base models have bland interior

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Bold and unapologetic, the Escalade is a luxury and tech powerhouse with massive proportions and a loud exterior design. Poor efficiency is boosted by a diesel option, and it's significantly more comfortable with its new, independent rear suspension.

Pros: Gorgeous interior with Black Label, stout powertrain, upscale styling

Cons: Blue Cruise lags behind Super Cruise and others

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Lincoln's flagship has one of the best interiors on the market regardless of price or class. It's pretty handsome to look at, too. Lots of room and plenty of capability, but there's nothing special in the tech department. We also miss that V8 soundtrack.

Pros: Ultra-smooth powerful engines, surprisingly good handling, decadent and upscale interior

Cons: Infotainment usability frustrations, polarizing design, power second row leaves utility on the table

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The X7 simply does everything well. It's exceedingly comfortable, handles shockingly well and comes decked out in the most luxury BMW has to offer.

Pros: Lovely design both inside and out, technologically advanced suspension tech for huge comfort, stout AMG performance offering

Cons: Tech inside lags behind latest Mercedes offerings, not the best value

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is luxurious enough to truly qualify as the S-Class of SUVs. It's huge, comfortable, tech-rich and brimming with impressive powertrains.

Pros: Buttery smooth drive, classically beautiful design, tech that works, great off-road

Cons: You pay a Range Rover tax, tight third row

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Range Rover returns in top-notch form, acing all the categories you'd expect from the legendary SUV. It's opulent, features buttery smooth and powerful engines and can still take a beating off-road.

Pros: Bigger-than-average third row and cargo space; user-friendly tech; extra-smart cruise control; handsome design; excellent value

Cons: X-Pro ride quality; no hybrid powertrain available

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Roominess, great design and an excellent interior make the Telluride feel much more special than its price suggests. If you want a three-row ute with character that won't break the bank, look no further.

Pros: Premium interior; more passenger and cargo space than many rivals; great tech; comfy to drive

Cons: Styling went backwards for 2023; no hybrid or PHEV option

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Hyundai hit a homerun with the Palisade, and the first update only improves the SUV. It's loaded full of great tech, excellent materials and is hugely spacious. A more powerful engine would be nice, but nothing else is missing from this three-row family crossover.

Pros: Segment-leading space; unique second-row functionality; refined ride; TrailSport is actually interesting and surprisingly capable

Cons: Thirsty V6 with no hybrid or turbo alternatives; engine can feel anemic in mountains/when loaded with weight

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Pilot just doesn't exhibit any weak points and is strong in all the areas that matter. It finally looks good, and the Trailsport is a sweet soft-roading alternative for getting a little dirty.

Pros: Luxurious interior with great tech; go-anywhere capability; refined to drive on-road; strong towing; 4xe plug-in hybrid

Cons: Less interior space than many rivals; no eight-passenger version; very heavy; blah V6 and thirsty V8

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The 2022 Grand Cherokee and L are swank and much better on-road than the previous SUV. It even keeps up the Jeep tradition of being great off-road while still carrying tons of passengers and gear. The L is particularly large and utilitarian.

Pros: Lovely to drive; premium interior; standard AWD; will make you forget you're driving a family hauler

Cons: Limited third-row and cargo space for the segment; starting to feel dated inside; only one powertrain option

Why it's an Editors' Pick: While it's not the most practical vehicle in the segment for hauling cargo or large groups of people, the CX-9 gives the driver a lot to have fun with. The design is attractive, and the interior is nice, especially in the higher (and more expensive) trims.

Pros: Segment-leading space; unique second-row functionality; refined ride; TrailSport is actually interesting and surprisingly capable

Cons: Thirsty V6 with no hybrid or turbo alternatives

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Pilot is an attractive three-row SUV with great capability from the Trailsport, a spacious interior and easy-to-use tech. It's full of smart features and is fun to drive for big SUVs.

Pros: Tons of great powertrain options, attractive interior design, great tech all around

Cons: Tight third row, unpleasant base engine

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Sorento is a uniquely useful size, providing a compact third row for those who might need one in a pinch. Its turbo, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, plus premium interior and excellent tech help it stand out from the crowd.

Pros: RWD-based with above-average dynamics; powerful engines; plethora of choices

Cons: Pricier than most; Hybrid is only marginally efficient; cheap-feeling interior

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The diverse range of powertrains, impressive technology and superb design all combine to make the Explorer an excellent SUV. It just keeps getting better with more trims like the Timberline and ST-Line.

Pros: Massive utility, easy-to-use tech and straightforward interior design, great value

Cons: Transmission can be un-smooth at times, V6 is thirsty

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Passport takes everything we love about the Pilot — a comfortable ride, a strong engine and a hugely functional interior — and wraps it in a shorter, slightly sportier package. Our big knocks are tech and a somewhat sedate driving experience.

Pros: Big two-row with large backseat and cargo area, easy-to-use modern tech, efficient powertrain offerings

Cons: Design is a bit bland, in a weird value space between two-row and three-row midsize SUVs

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Santa Fe splits the difference between the Tucson and Palisade splendidly. It offers multiple solid powertrain options, and the new flashy styling is backed up by great tech and upscale interior.

Pros: Nearly endless variety; go-anywhere capability; the roof and doors come off; 4xe plug-in hybrid

Cons: Refinement and on-road handling laughable by modern SUV standards; iffy safety ratings

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Wrangler has real competition now, but the vast number of variants and huge capability still makes it a superb off-road vehicle. From the 4xe PHEV to the 392, the Wrangler is one awesome ball of fun.

Ford Bronco — Read full review

Pros: Go-anywhere capability; unique style; trim level variety; two- and four-door options; strong engines; it’s a convertible!

Cons: LOUD!; strange digital instruments; interior materials quality; wonky cloth roof fitment; parking the ultra-wide Raptor

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Ford's vintage revival lives up to the hype. Nicer to drive than the Wrangler on-road and just as capable off, the Bronco checks every box you'd expect from a modern off-roader.

Pros: Superbly powerful and efficient powertrains, fun-to-drive M50i and X5 M variants, great materials and utility

Cons: iDrive 8 infotainment is frustrating, value isn't great

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The new X5 wins with style, tech and an excellent powertrain. The interior design doesn't match some competitors, but it's comfortable and well built. Editors were divided on steering, but we think most owners won't mind.

Pros: Powerful and fun engines, comfy ride with solid handling, luxurious interior with great tech

Cons: Value is tough argument, no more E-Active Body Control

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class triumphs with a high-class interior, dazzling tech and an array of excellent AMG performance models. Its biggest downfall is value, but it makes up for the high prices with impressive capability.

Pros: Beautiful design all around, both comfortable and sporty, straightforward but still advanced tech

Cons: No performance variants, tight third row

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The stylish GV80 offers useful safety features, compelling design and sporty dynamics to push it near the top of the segment. Genesis takes risks with this aggressive crossover, and the result is a luxurious vehicle that is rewarding to drive.

Pros: Classy, clean, minimalist design, powerful PHEV powertrain available, robust standard safety and driver assistance suite

Cons: While we like the design, it’s due for an update, upgrading to PHEV is costly

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The XC90 may be old now, but key updates and a timeless design ensure it's competitive as ever. The Scandinavian interior design appeal has never faded, and now the Google-based infotainment system is fresh and snappy.

Pros: Powerful PHEV option, luxurious Black Label models, tons of tech and comfortable ride

Cons: Tight third row, limited EV range with PHEV

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Lincoln's three-row SUV is a solid entry with lots of tech and feature content, plus two compelling powertrains. The Black Label is expensive, but lower-trim models are a better value. With a few improvements, it will be one of the top offerings in the segment.

Pros: Super-good value, fun Type S variant, good-to-drive in general, classy design

Cons: Powertrain is limited with low-power V6, infotainment frustrates some

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The MDX is one of the best luxury bargains in the three-row class. It has great looks, a sumptuous and sporty interior and even offers a Type S performance variant.

Pros: Stupendous to drive, massive variety of performance and efficiency, upscale interior with great tech

Cons: More expensive than everybody else, requires lots of options for many luxury features

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Porsche's cash cow is better than ever. The design looks good inside and out, drawing the best bits from the smaller Macan. The best-driving vehicle in it's class, too. Just watch it on the options, as it can quickly send the price skyward.

Pros: Spectacular-to-drive SUV; has an interior fitting for a Lamborghini; look-at-me styling

Cons: Engine isn't particularly special; way more expensive than platform mates

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Urus isn't the most Lamborghini of the Italian maker's lineup, but it's a special, performance SUV that offers decent utility and all the go you might want.

Pros: Beautiful design, tech works wonderfully, wide variety of impressive powertrains

Cons: Doesn't drive particularly sportily, value is tough with expensive price

Why it's an Editors' Pick: It may not be outwardly sporty, but the Range Rover Sport has a killer design, gorgeous interior, buttery-smooth driving characteristics and a clean tech interface.

Pros: Variety of engine and body styles; excellent ride, handling and interior noise for an off-roader; go-anywhere capability

Cons: Sub-par fuel economy for a luxury SUV; pricey trims not overtly luxurious; definitely not cheap

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Land Rover Defender provides everything you'd hope for in a modern Land Rover: superlative off-road capability, surprisingly plush on-road demeanor, abundant interior space and abundant character. The base four-cylinder is likely all you'll need and lower trim levels provide more than enough equipment.

Pros: Lots of fun off-road, nothing else looks like it, rides and handles better than you'd expect

Cons: Exorbitant price, space is tight

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Few vehicles on the road are as cool as the G-Wagen. Yes, it's expensive and yes, the fuel economy isn't great, but this thing makes you feel so happy that you forget the price. Powerful engines are joined by a usable interior. It's also built like a bank vault.

Pros: Tons of choice in powertrain and trim; super comfortable and fun to drive; beautiful interior appointments

Cons: Hybrid is not as smooth as it should be; exterior styling isn't as Bentley-like as we'd prefer

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Bentayga offers a wide variety of luxury and performance. From the sportier W12-equipped Speed model to the plug-in hybrid, there's a Bentayga for your sophisticated motoring needs.

Pros: The most luxurious of SUVs; a proper Rolls-Royce experience; no compromises in any area

Cons: Brutally expensive; not a handler

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Cullinan translates the Rolls-Royce driving experience into an SUV beautifully, and it's even capable of some light off-roading.

Pros: Shockingly good to drive; beautiful styling inside and out; no big downsides

Cons: Very expensive; tech lags behind competitors

Why it's an Editors' Pick: With attractive styling and a gorgeous yet functional interior, the V8-powered DBX is a legitimate crossover worthy of the Aston badge.

Pros: Drives supremely well and smooth, RS version is very good, pretty and modern design inside and out

Cons: Coupe shape reduces utility, but not by much, expensive for its size

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Despite falling into the so-called "four-door coupe" category, the Q8 doesn't skimp on usability like some of the competition. A handsome design and smart interior make this one of the most stylish SUVs around. Some tech issues and so-so driving dynamics hamper an otherwise pleasant experience.

Pros: Engaging and refined driving experience; luxurious interior; strong turbo engine; good looks

Cons: No hybrid available; infotainment system won't be for everyone

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Mazda CX-50 is a crossover that doesn't penalize you for choosing a crossover. It's engaging and fun to drive on top of being utilitarian and useful in day-to-day life.

Pros: Engaging and refined to drive; luxurious interior; strong turbo engine; good looks; top crash scores

Cons: No hybrid available; infotainment system won’t be for everyone; a bit small; not as good as CX-50

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Mazda CX-5 is the clear driver's choice in the compact crossover segment delivering excellent handling, and great power from the optional turbo engine. It's attractive and comfortable to boot

Pros: High-quality and great-looking interior, excellent hybrid, strong safety credentials

Cons: Lack of specialty options such as plug-in hybrid and off-road models

Why it's an Editors' Pick: An all-around winner, the Honda CR-V is spcious, features easily used technology and looks better than ever. We recommend the efficient hybrid model, but the standard powertrain is a solid option, too.

Pros: All-star hybrid powertrain, excellent tech, huge cargo area, high-quality cabin

Cons: Sad sack base engine, some weird interior controls, a bit blah to drive

Why it's an Editors' Pick: A fantastic package let down by a merely serviceable standard powertrain. Spring for the hybrid and there's really nothing to complain about, and it won't even cost you that much.

Pros: Powerful and efficient hybrids, class-leading space, well-executed tech, distinctive design choices

Cons: Slow base engine, X-Line and X-Pro are not available as the hybrid X-Pro's firm ride

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Charging onto the scene, the new Sportage is drastically different from the old and way better in every category that counts. We recommend the Hybrid, which provides a powerful and fuel efficient mode of travel.

Pros: Stylish design, powerful 2.0L turbo engine, great hybrid and PHEV options

Cons: Value is questionable, lack of control buttons

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Ford Escape’s wide array of impressive powertrain choices, including a hybrid, and respectable dynamics brings a touch of fun to a boring segment. There’s tons of space throughout the vehicle, but it suffers from a cheap interior.

Pros: Class-leading interior, comfortable ride, excellent tech, safety scores, standard AWD, available as an EV

Cons: Handles like a big, heavy SUV, steering is acceptable, but gets worse in Sport mode

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Genesis' first shot at a compact luxury crossover is a strong one that moves the segment forward and makes for an excellent alternative to one of the many other established options.

Pros: More fun than you'd expect, sporty and luxurious interior, great value for its size

Cons: Could use more powerful engines, FWD model is much less fun, TrueTouch pad tech is controversial

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The RDX ticks a lot of boxes for a great price. It drives better than expected, offers excellent tech once you learn it, has plenty of room and even looks the part.

Pros: Luxurious and classy style, advanced tech, great hybrid option, great value

Cons: Lack of buttons for controls, base models look lower rent

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Corsair brings a luxury experience without trying to be something it isn't, making it a comfy, tech-filled, little crossover with great style both outside and in

Pros: Elegant styling and beautiful cabin, excellent plug-in hybrid option, solid value

Cons: Middling handling, pricey and strange Polestar performance model

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Volvo XC60 is one of our favorite luxury crossovers, and the PHEV option is a killer setup. We dig the interior design, and the exterior is attractively Swedish, too.

Pros: It drives like a Porsche; highly customizable; high-quality cabin

Cons: It’s priced like a Porsche; on the small side; below-average fuel economy

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Nothing drives better than the Porsche Macan, and while you pay a premium for it, there's no other SUV that'll be as fun as this one. Its interior tech and utility is merely acceptable, but again, that's not the Macan's priority.

Pros: Hybrid and PHEV are efficient and fun; sharp styling; lots of standard tech

Cons: Some of that tech is frustrating to use (especially the nonsensical HUD); less back seat space than some rivals

Why it's an Editors' Pick: While every NX is quietly competent and should represent a sound purchase, only the NX 350h hybrid and NX 450h plug-in hybrid earn our recommendation as an Editor's Pick. Few rivals are electrified and as such their superior fuel economy, with few drawbacks, really stands out.

Pros: Fun to drive; wonderful interior; standard all-wheel drive; class-leading turbo power

Cons: Average fuel economy from base engine; expensive relative to mainstream competitors; smartphone integration is only so-so

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Mazda's little CX-30 is a stylish crossover with excellent car-like driving dynamics, quick Turbo option, a gorgeous interior and above average tech. Its biggest downside is limited utility.

Pros: Funky and appealing design; fun driving dynamics, excellent utility for its size

Cons: Lack of AWD, no more turbo engine with DCT, no electric option

Why it's an Editors' Pick: It's almost impossible to describe the Kia Soul without using the word 'funky.' It offers good driving dynamics and a surprising amount of technology in a unique wrapper that manages to stand out in a good way.

Pros: Great tech; fun to drive; strong safety ratings; riotous Kona N

Cons: Less spacious than rivals; no federal tax credit for Electric

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Hyundai has a winner on its hands with the little Kona. It’s a fun-to-drive, small crossover that offers all-wheel drive, multiple engine choices and solid tech. Its controversial design and cramped interior are the only things holding it back.

Pros: Loads of space; great technology; exuberant acceleration with turbo engine; clever design throughout; strong safety ratings

Cons: Weak base engine with unusual transmission; plenty of hard plastics

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Kia stuffs a lot of value in the Seltos. It's big for the midcompact class, offers a potent turbo engine and has tons of tech. The styling is a little busy, but you're getting a lot of utility for the money

Pros: Huge back seat and cargo area for the segment; strong fuel economy; quality interior; functional roof rails

Cons: Bland to drive with numb steering and mushy throttle response; so-so safety scores

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Taos plays bigger than its price and appearance suggests. It's a stellar value for families looking for space, quietly attractive looks and solid technology to boot. VW even gave it some respectable driving chops.

Pros: More capable than similarly priced SUVs; good fuel economy; standard AWD; real roof rails

Cons: Slow base engine; roly-poly handling; some head-scratching interior controls; Hybrid’s iffy value

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Crosstrek is a mini SUV with charming capability and an attractive design. Its one big negative is a lack of power from the base engine.

Pros: Lots of space inside, sharp design, lots of fun to drive

Cons: Can feel a little cheap inside, iDrive tech is frustrating to use for certain functions

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The BMW X1 is the driver's choice in the subcompact luxury SUV segment. Its size and abundance of tech makes it a great all-rounder for anybody's taste, though.

Pros: Cute and functional design; efficient powertrains; a good overall value

Cons: Recycled materials can feel cheap; Recharge has average EV range; doesn’t qualify for federal EV tax credit

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The XC40 is the unquestioned style leader in the segment. Its powertrain options and tech are solid, and it's only weighed down by tight rear accommodations.

Top-Rated Sedans, Coupes and Hatchbacks

Pros: Nothing caters to the muscle car enthusiast better; utilitarian; fun-to-drive from the V6 to the Hellcat variants

Cons: Ancient platform with outdated tech, very poor fuel economy, cheap interior

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Despite its age, the Dodge Charger is comfortable and enjoyable, offering V8 power and rear-drive dynamics at a bargain price, balancing out its uninspired interior.

Pros: Wild choices for enthusiasts at any horsepower level; super comfortable and utilitarian; epic styling

Cons: Woefully out of date interior; lagging tech; only so-so handling

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Dodge Challenger finds a new and exciting way to make itself interesting every year. It remains true to itself and is the horsepower bargain of the century.

Pros: Great to drive, stellar style inside and out, big hatch for respectable utility

Cons: Tight backseat, a GT car, not a sports car

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Stinger continues to offer a ton of performance for a bargain price. We love this car in both base 4-cylinder and top-shelf GT spec.

Pros: A leader in ride comfort, innovative technology, massively luxurious interior, lovely AMG and Maybach variants

Cons: Screen setup might not be for everybody, no value play

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The new S-Class out performs and out classes every other full-size luxury sedan. It excels in every category, making it the natural leader.

Pros: Superb to drive, tech-forward interior that still feels elegant and luxurious, great variety of powertrains

Cons: Design is polarizing, on the expensive side for its class

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Both the gas and electric versions of the 7 Series are stupendous efforts from BMW. They glide over the road, handle shockingly well, feature a gorgeous interior and eye-popping tech.

Pros: All the luxury you'd ever want; comfortable and fun to drive; timeless styling both inside and out

Cons: Mega expensive; slightly outdated infotainment tech; PHEV leaves some refinement to be desired

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Flying Spur is still the driver's luxury sedan of choice. We note some slightly outdated infotainment and connectivity features, but it's still one heck of a machine.

Pros: As luxurious as it gets; wafts along the road wherever it goes; as stately a design as they come

Cons: Price is nonsensical for most people; tech is on the dated side of things

Why it's an Editors' Pick: There's no real substitute for a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and this giant sedan doesn't put a foot wrong. If you have the cash, we can heartily recommend one.

Pros: Analog but still high-tech interior, lovely driver with excellent ride comfort, doesn't give up much to the Germans competitors

Cons: Not as agile or fun to drive as others in the class

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Genesis G90 is now a full-size sedan without any major compromises versus its competition. It rides beautifully, features a tech-forward but still usable interior and even has a powerful and refined powertrain.

Pros: Classically beautiful styling, a car for every taste, gorgeous interior, modern and useable tech, drives really well; AMG wagon is a hoot

Cons: Expensive, touch steering wheel is frustrating

Why it's an Editors' Pick: From the sleek coupe and convertible to the versatile wagon models with the classic sedan in between, there's an E-Class for everyone and they're all exceptional.

Pros: Perfect interior experience, tons of space, great hybrid powertrain option

Cons: No more 2.0T option, exterior design is bland to some

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Honda executes the midsize sedan better than anybody. The hybrid is a great option, and its interior is both massive and a perfect user experience.

Pros: Great powertrain options, utilitarian interior with lots of space, available AWD

Cons: Interior is starting to look dated, tech is subpar for the class

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Toyota Camry retains its place as one of the best midsize sedans you can buy. It comes in a variety of trims and powertrains, from the exciting TRD model to the fuel-sipping hybrid. It's an attractive, functional and well-rounded car offering value and function.

Pros: Engaging and fun GT model, high-class interior, very stylish exterior

Cons: Base engines are bland, no hybrid model

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Kia stepped it way up with the K5, putting together a stylish, comfortable and affordable sedan. The standard trims are not the best drivers, but the performance-focused GT adds a spunky and fun dimension to the picture.

Pros: Standard AWD is a big plus, decent to drive, powerful turbo engine, on the bigger side

Cons: Infotainment is slow, bland styling

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Legacy brings all-wheel drive with sedan dynamics to a shrinking segment, and it does so with a competitive price, respectable tech and tons of utility.

Pros: Hilarious and fun N-Line model, upscale interior, comfortable ride, great tech

Cons: Base powertrain is bland, exterior styling is hit or miss

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Combining great tech, lots of space and an intriguing design, the Sonata is a sweet midsize sedan option. Its N-Line brings a dose of fun, too.

Pros: Impressive tech, mega-luxurious driving characteristics, fun performance models with S6 and RS 6 Avant, an all-around winner

Cons: Not the most agile in its class, value is merely average

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Audi is bringing a strong combination of luxury and performance with a tech-focused interior in the A6. This big, comfortable sedan is a must-drive if you’re looking to buy in this segment.

Pros: Beautiful styling, Sportback shape is utilitarian, fun S and RS variants

Cons: Poor fuel economy, an expensive option

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Audi has had a winner with the A7 from the start. The sportback has a modern tech-forward interior with tons of space, a powerful variety of engines and strikes a great balance between everyday usability and performance. Its price is steep, but it’s worth your dollar.

Pros: Wide variety of powertrain and body style options; super-comfortable; classic and pretty BMW design

Cons: Overpriced; drives bigger than it should

Why it's an Editors' Pick: A fine touring car that drives bigger than its competitors — cars we generally find more compelling than this BMW. That said, any well-heeled enthusiast would not be disappointed in this fast, comfortable, eye-catching GT.

Porsche Panamera — Read full review

Pros: Both a sedan and wagon bodystyle available; drives better than anything in its class; styling is finally attractive

Cons: Value proposition is poor; fuel economy is low

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Panamera in virtually every form drives brilliantly, has a useful, pretty interior and features attractive styling. Its biggest downside is value, as many other luxury sedans and wagons are significantly cheaper in comparison.

Pros: One of the best designs on sale today, easy-to-use tech, fun-to-drive electric variant

Cons: Not the sportiest option, ride could be better when paired with big wheels

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Both the gas-powered and electric versions of the G80 are great midsize luxury options. Elegant styling, a comfortable ride and great tech make this one slick sedan.

Pros: A Lexus Camry is a good thing, efficient hybrid option, pretty design inside and out

Cons: Infotainment package is not our favorite, there are more fun-to-drive options out there

Why it's an Editors' Pick: It's luxurious, attractively styled, quiet and comfortable. Its V6 engine makes plenty of power, and its optional hybrid powertrain is supremely efficient. We're not fans of its infotainment package.

Pros: Shockingly good to drive; slick styling; solid value

Cons: Infotainment doesn't have many defenders; tight rear seat

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Acura vastly improved the handling and driving dynamics with the new TLX to make it a superb sport sedan. The transmission is a low point, but interior quality, tech and overall design are all big wins for the well-priced four-door.

Pros: Sporty and fun styling; Prime variant is quick with great EV range; fantastic fuel economy

Cons: Cargo room and rear headroom suffers from shape; gets expensive quick

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Prius is cool now. It has stellar styling, a modern and sporty interior, is relatively quick and isn't entirely dreary to drive. Utility is still solid, but cargo area and rear headroom could be better.

Pros: Cool and well-made interior; very spacious; powerful and efficient turbo engine; well-balanced driving dynamics; Type R is one of the best cars on sale today

Cons: Pricey point of entry; no hybrid (yet); Si interior is a bit tacky

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Everything we came to expect from the last Civic (exceptional acceleration and fuel economy, well-balanced driving manners, spacious interior, above-average build quality) has been elevated with cleaner and classier looks, improved tech and the overall increase in refinement. A class leader as a sedan or hatchback.

Pros: Gorgeous design; fun to drive; upscale interior; powerful engines; available all-wheel drive and engine upgrade

Cons: Below-average fuel economy; tight rear seat; no high-performance variant; infotainment system won't be for everyone

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Mazda3 is a blast to drive and has an interior that rivals entry-level luxury cars. It's only real weakness is a slightly tight rear seat and cargo space.

Pros: Affordable at every trim; standard AWD gives big capability; attractive but not overdone styling with cool RS model

Cons: Interior feels its price; infotainment is slow and frustrating; only transmission choice is a CVT

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Subaru does cheap, AWD motoring right with the Impreza, as this hatchback features tons of utility, has solid in-car tech and drives well, all for a good price.

Pros: Engaging and fun-to-drive; tons of luxury features available; solid power and great exterior looks

Cons: Interior feels cheap; infuriating infotainment technology; Golf R is a rough value

Why it's an Editors' Pick: With engaging dynamics and distinctive styling, the GTI remains the standard for enthusiast hatches.

Pros: Mega three-cylinder engine; super-fun handling and AWD system; decent price

Cons: Interior is cheap feeling; poor utility

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The GR Corolla is a serious performance machine that is sure to please any enthusiast with its brilliant driving dynamics. It's only let down by a cheap-feeling and small interior that doesn't lend well to daily driver duty.

Pros: Smooth and potent engine; AWD system that works for conditions and added fun; solid value

Cons: CVT auto option is weird as a top-performance model; infotainment is clunky and slow

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The WRX gets big upgrades where it counts, making it better to drive than before. We're not fully sold on the styling, but it's tough to beat if AWD performance is king.

Pros: Civic Si performance with greater refinement; sweet manual transmission; thrifty fuel economy; versatile hatchback

Cons: Underwhelming base equipment; cramped rear headroom; some cheap interior bits in back; a CVT, really?

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Acura Integra sure is fun to drive with the manual, and it has tons of interior space. However, a lack of value versus the Civic and a boring CVT for all but one trim hold it back.

Pros: Powerful and entertaining to drive; luxurious interior; great tech all around

Cons: Starting to show its age; value versus competitors

Why it's an Editors' Pick: This conservative yet sporty German sedan is comfortable enough to take your folks to dinner, but exciting enough to cut loose on your favorite dynamic roads. It’s up against tough competition from Mercedes and BMW, though.

Pros: Classy styling; tech powerhouse; ultra-smooth powertrains

Cons: Learning curve to all that tech; on the expensive side

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The new C-Class is a superb luxury sedan with a decadent interior, fabulous and showy tech, proper handling and mini S-Class styling cues. It's one of the best compact sedans money can buy.

Pros: German-like driving dynamics; stout engine options; tons of value and great looks

Cons: Tech could use some freshening; no extreme performance models

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Yes, it is small, but in a sport sedan segment where "sport" means increasingly less, the G70 still delivers (in part because of that smallness). It's also incredibly well equipped for the money with excellent tech and good build quality.

Pros: Drives very well in its various trims; silky-smooth engines; high-class interior; lots of space

Cons: Infotainment could be more intuitive; value is a question

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The 3 Series has few weaknesses from its efficient 330e PHEV to the mega M3 models. You get it all with great driving dynamics, impressive luxury and respectable utility.

Pros: Superb PHEV option; beautiful styling inside and out; doesn't pretend to be sporty

Cons: Infotainment can be clunky at times; internal combustion engine could be smoother

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Handsome, generally comfortable, quiet and safe. Volvo has some of the best interiors on the market, and the S60 is no exception. A firm ride on upper trims and a subpar engine hold it back from greatness.

Pros: Drives better than the rest; gorgeous Italian styling; Quadrifoglio model is dynamite

Cons: Infotainment is terrible; on the small side; tech in general is behind the curve

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The best-driving small sport sedan out there. It's not the best all-around luxury sedan money can buy, but nothing drives better.

Pros: Affordable entry point for a Cadillac; engaging steering and handling; Blackwing is incredibly fun

Cons: Lackluster interior; cramped rear seat; small trunk

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Cadillac finally built a better BMW M3, just in time for high-performance gasoline-powered Cadillac sedans to disappear entirely. At least Caddy's going out on a high note.

Pros: Stellar tech; engaging to drive; fun AMG variants, great Mercedes tech

Cons: Value is lost quickly with options; AMG 35 is a strange middleground

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Mercedes has a winner with the small CLA. Every aspect of the sedan is solid, from the powertrains to the interior quality. The best value can be had with minimal options, as this car can get dizzyingly expensive quickly.

Pros: Funky but fun design; great performance machine; just as nice as a 3 Series inside

Cons: Utility takes a backseat; infotainment is frustrating to use

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The 2 Series has polarizing design, but there's no denying its fun driving characteristics, excellent tech and surprisingly good utility. Performance-oriented luxury coupes like this one deserve to be celebrated.

Pros: Great performance, especially from S3 and RS 3; pugnacious looks, great luxury value

Cons: Cheap-feeling interior; odd volume knob

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Stellar exterior looks, an intriguing interior design, good handling and great fuel economy makes the A3 a splendid entry-level luxury sedan. Plus, it's all available for a respectable price.

Top-Rated Minivans and Wagons

Pros: Unique plug-in hybrid; versatile Stow ‘n Go seats; great entertainment features; good looks

Cons: No cheaper base trim; top trims and Hybrid are really expensive; less-comfy second-row Stow ‘n Go seats

Why it's an Editors' Pick: This rating is for the Pacifica Hybrid whereas the V6-only Pacifica gets a 7. Both are blessed with compelling design and features, including great in-car tech. The V6-only model stands out with its Stow 'N Go seats, but the Hybrid gets exceptional fuel economy that's a huge advantage over other vans.

Pros: Stylish; great tech; trick second-row seat options

Cons: No hybrid or all-wheel-drive option; comparatively small third row

Why it's an Editors' Pick: This minivan wins big in the style and interior tech department. It's super smooth and comfortable to drive, but the lack of powertrain items is disappointing. No matter, the positives win out, and the Carnival is a winner.

Pros: Monumental fuel economy advantage; big-kid-friendly second-row; above average handling; interior storage

Cons: Not as powerful as other minivans; less advanced infotainment; cheap interior materials on lower trims

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Featuring an efficient, hybrid powertrain and solid driving dynamics, the Sienna is a minivan you'll enjoy driving. Plus, the interior is full of thoughtful family-friendly features and surprisingly upmarket styling in its upper trims.

Pros: ‘Magic’ middle row great for parents with small kids; plush ride; Honda reliability reputation

Cons: No cheaper base model; dreary to drive even for a minivan; no hybrid or AWD

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Basically the ultimate baby gadget that unabashedly favors parenting functionality over all other concerns. Its second-row Magic Slide Seat is brilliant, and the interior is awash in other clever kid-friendly details. Still, it's dull to look at, duller to drive and other, more interesting vans are still plenty functional.

Pros: More passenger and cargo space than comparably priced SUVs; big-time ground clearance; low roof with versatile rails; fuel efficient

Cons: Imprecise steering; odd power delivery; Wilderness’ on-road handling and fuel economy

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Outback is the perfect choice for a lot of people, especially if they find themselves off the beaten path. The latest generation brings upgraded tech, a quieter, higher quality interior, improved driving dynamics, a turbocharged engine option and the extra-capable Wilderness.

Pros: Great ground clearance for off-roading; excellent to drive anywhere; beautiful interior and exterior

Cons: No PHEV or alternative powertrains offered; stiff ride with big wheels

Why it's an Editors' Pick: A very useful lifted wagon that charms with all its Swedish character and pleasing driving characteristics.

Pros: One of the best-looking family cars on the road; lots of performance from the Polestar; real off-road capability with Cross Country

Cons: Limited color palette on V60; Cross Country has limited powertrain choices

Why it's an Editors' Pick: It's a beautiful, athletic wagon with design and comfort at the forefont. The Cross Country adds another layer of capability for folks who make use of added ride height, and the Polestar Engineered gives you the performance.

Top-Rated Sports Cars and Convertibles

Pros: Performance for days; surprisingly upscale interior; very utilitarian for a mid-engine design

Cons: Row of climate buttons is controversial; no manual option

Why it's an Editors' Pick: There's no better performance car value available today than the Chevy Corvette. It's a shining example of a budget supercar. No caveats for the interior or engine placement need be made. It's brilliant from every aspect.

Pros: Best-handling option between Challenger and Mustang; vast array of powertrain and performance options; a bargain for the capability

Cons: Visibility is atrocious; poor fuel economy

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Chevy's pony car is a divisive one. It’s fast on the track, but makes some sacrifices as a daily driver. One thing’s for sure: It ain’t boring.

Pros: Stupendous engine options; above average handling; classic and appealing design

Cons: Interior is on the cheap side; automatic could be a lot better

Why it's an Editors' Pick: A burly V8 provides robust thrills with a bombastic soundtrack. Some automatic transmission glitches and cheap interior materials annoy but don’t stop the fun.

Pros: Pure fun at every corner; super-lightweight; great manual transmission; pretty design

Cons: Interior is feeling its age; automatic is on the boring side of things

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Miata remains one of the most fun cars on the market with a playful chassis and peppy, rev-happy engine. A tight interior is its only drawback.

Pros: A full lineup of luxury sports cars for any occasion; no compromises needed; interior is legitimately high-tech and luxurious

Cons: Price is astronomical; growing a little big for our liking

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Porsche 911 continues its reign as the sports car standard of the world. Its newest iteration mixes in modern tech to complement the superb driving characteristics that each version of the 911 offers.

Pros: Agile and responsive in the best way; the most pure of Porsche sports cars; lightweight; lots of performance levels for any use case

Cons: Price is a deterrent; tech is outdated

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Phenomenal drivers that inspire confidence in every corner with a responsive engine and balanced communicative chassis. It's even quite livable on a daily basis. We'd recommend lower trim models, since the high-end GTS starts getting too expensive for its own good.

Pros: Extremely fun to drive in any situation; smooth and powerful engine; very affordable

Cons: Rough ride on poor roads; interior is basic and cheap-looking

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Compromises are few when it comes to the GR86. It handles extremely well, has a reasonably powerful Boxer engine and its price is super-low. This is a sports car that is worth every penny.

Pros: More comfortable than GR86; super-fun to drive everywhere; affordable sports car

Cons: Interior is basic; infotainment is lacking in features and speed

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The BRZ is finally a complete sports car with an engaging engine, perfect chassis and a super-affordable price to boot. We can't recommend it enough.

Pros: It has a manual now, playful and full of character, sweet engines, better-than-BMW steering and handling

Cons: The 2.0 still doesn't have a manual, two seats only, it'll be too German for some, pricey compared to Nissan Z

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The new Supra fulfills the mission of being a super fun and lively sports car. It may not be a Toyota underneath, but there's no arguing with how great it is to both look and drive.

Pros: Silky engines with tons of power; filled to the brim with tech; a great drop-top Supra alternative

Cons: Not as fun as the Supra; styling is a mixed bag; pricey versus competition

Why it's an Editors' Pick: A sporty convertible with tons of performance and style. Both the chassis and engine are playful, making this a solid choice for the driving enthusiast.

Pros: Hugely powerful engine; one of the best designs on-sale now; great tech

Cons: Not as fun as a Supra; a lot of old/carried over parts from 370Z; Sport model is under-equipped

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Tons of power, excellent handling, a gorgeous design and a supremely affordable price make the Nissan Z a killer sports car proposition.

Pros: Superb performance; beautiful design no matter where you look; great engine options

Cons: An expensive grand tourer; tech could use further updating

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Gorgeous to behold and fabulous to drive. This top-of-the-line grand tourer boasts elegant design, masterful craftsmanship and plenty of punch while still offering a supremely comfortable ride.

Pros: Brilliant to drive; supercar styling that shocks and awes; you'll never ask for more performance

Cons: Nothing special about the interior; tech interface is frustrating

Why it's an Editors' Pick: An incredible machine with a ho-hum cockpit, the 720S puts a laser focus on the driver experience and delivers in spades. We'd like a bit more occasion inside, but when the road turns, you barely notice.

Pros: Visceral to drive at every moment; classic Lamborghini styling with classy restraint; the V10 will astound you

Cons: Infotainment is annoying to use; an expensive proposition

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Huracan hits all the necessary targets that a supercar needs to hit. It's exotic looking, intoxicating to listen to and performs at an extremely high level.

Pros: One of the most complete cars on sale today; symphonic engine; Concours-conquering design; way-fun to drive

Cons: Infotainment has always been wonky; tight trunk space

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The craftsmanship and attention to detail are supreme, but it's the driving experience that really makes this car a phenomenon.

Pros: A timeless and beautiful design; all of Mercedes' latest tech gadgetry; oodles of performance

Cons: Overpriced by a wide margin; not as fun to drive as it should be

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The revived SL is stunningly gorgeous, hugely capable and brimming with outstanding tech. It's also very expensive, but the experience is one worth paying for.

Top-Rated Electric Vehicles

Ford F-150 Lightning — Read full review

Pros: No gas; blistering acceleration; relatively agile handling; front trunk and other innovative features

Cons: Limited body style and trim variations; less range than ICE trucks; availability

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The electric F-150 Lightning is the best version of the F-150 to drive. It's shockingly quick, rides well and features competent tech with a reasonable price. It won't replace a Super Duty for towing needs, but it's the right truck for tons of use cases.

Pros: Downright silly capability; excels as a "supertruck"; fun utility with roof and tons of storage

Cons: Terribly inefficient; annoying to drive in tight areas; pricey for its interior

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Hummer amazes as an electric supertruck with its wild acceleration, incredible off-road capability, luxuriousness and epic utility. It's far from a "green" eco-friendly vehicle, but that's not the point of this technological powerhouse.

Pros: Great to drive; super-fast charging; range exceeds estimates; tons of great tech

Cons: Pricey; tight backseat; small trunk

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The best-driving EV you can buy today. It's great to look at, has a luxurious interior and is an all-around winner of a sporting grand tourer.

Pros: Super-luxurious interior; the most cutting-edge tech you can get; plush ride; fast charging and solid range

Cons: Wonky regenerative brakes; questionable value; sleepy exterior design

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The S-Class of EVs lives up to expectations by offering the quietest, smoothest and luxurious cabin experience we could ask for. Its performance, range and powertrain options impress, too. We're just not in love with the styling.

Pros: Exquisite interior design; superb performance; long electric range and quick charging; comfortable ride; whisper quiet

Cons: Frustrating tech; polarizing exterior styling; desirable driving assists are options

Why it's an Editors' Pick: This big BMW is fantastically comfortable, has an artistically beautiful interior, tons of awesome tech and is an excellent driver to boot. We're split on its looks, but the car underneath the sheetmetal is a good one.

Pros: Comfortable and controlled ride; lightning-quick reflexes from four-wheel steering; gorgeous interior; AMG model is a hoot

Cons: Not the best value in its class; exterior design is boring; could have better range and charging tech

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The EQE SUV is an ideal luxury EV with a comfortable ride, outstanding interior quality and standout features like the rear-wheel steering and epic AMG model. It's a little pricey, but you get what you pay for.

Pros: Priced well; mega-luxurious interior; great charging tech; drives well and looks even better

Cons: Cargo room is on the small side; not particularly sporting to drive

Why it's an Editors' Pick: An affordable and very luxurious electric SUV, the Lyriq checks all the boxes. We like its charging tech, range, power and handling. Plus, it's rather sharp to look.

Pros: Great styling with Mustang heritage; quick GT model; well-designed interior

Cons: On the expensive side; charging could be quicker

Why it's an Editors' Pick: Ford puts its best foot forward with the Mach-E, combining the idea of a Mustang with significance of an electric car. It's capable, interesting and it is necessarily a crossover.

Pros: Drives like a quiet, refined luxury vehicle; beautiful interior design; plenty of utility in rear seat and cargo area

Cons: Slow fast charging at 130 kW max; no true one-pedal driving

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Ariya has a gorgeous interior, drives like a luxury vehicle with surprising performance from the dual-motor model and is generally priced in line with its competition.

Pros: Nimble handling; strong power with dual-motor model; cool styling; spacious interior

Cons: Single-motor is hard to recommend; interior has some cheap materials; manually adjustable suspension

Why it's an Editors' Pick: This is a dynamite car. Shocking speed, sublime handling, interesting design and plenty of comfort make this EV turn heads and raise pulses. Yes, we’d pick this over a Tesla Model 3.

Pros: Just-right sizing for a lot of drivers; costs less than the EQS; crazy-tight turning circle with rear-wheel steering; comfort and quality at the forefront

Cons: Strange and hard-to-modulate brakes; technology can be overwhelming; poor rear visibility

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The EQE offers all the niceties of a traditional E-Class in an electric form. Its design is simplistic and bland to a fault, but everything else about it is executed well.

Pros: Reasonable price; more passenger and cargo space than EV rivals; three years of free charging; made in America

Cons: Pull-your-hair-out interior controls; some cheap interior materials; slower to charge than rivals

Why it's an Editors' Pick: A fun-to-drive EV with plenty of range, lots of utility and slick styling. It's let down by unnecessarily difficult-to-use tech, but nails all the other vital aspects of an electric car.

Pros: Very affordable; nice interior; solid tech; drives comfortably with decent range

Cons: Charging performance is poor; not an attractive vehicle

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Leaf is holding up the mantle as one of the only truly affordable new EVs. It lags behind others in many ways, but it's a great fit for many lifestyles on the cheap.

Pros: Extremely good value; fun-to-drive; spacious interior and cargo area

Cons: Slow charging; styling is boring

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Bolt EV and EUV are excellent, affordable electric car options that offer sufficient range, fun driving dynamics and solid utility. That said, its battery recall is a huge black eye on an otherwise great package.

Pros: Futuristic styling with utilitarian design; lengthy range; rapid charging tech; surprisingly fun to drive

Cons: Base model is less appealing; less useful cargo space than rival EVs

Why it's an Editors' Pick: As far as EVs go, the Ioniq 5 is easily one of our favorites. It looks stupendous, features great electric car tech, has tons of utility and is even pretty fun to drive. This tall hatchback rocks.

Pros: Good range and rapid charging; excellent tech; top safety scores; compelling design; wild GT performance

Cons: No federal tax credit; gauge design needs a rethink; GT has limited range and no power seats

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Kia EV6 does so many things right from a mechanical and tech perspective. It's the complete package and highly competitive in the EV space. Meanwhile, its eye-turning design alone might be enough to sell you.

Pros: Fun, efficient driving; interesting design; useful tech; up to 361 miles of range

Cons: Tight rear head room; small trunk; no federal EV tax credit

Why it's an Editors' Pick: The Ioniq 6 is the best of the E-GMP vehicles to drive, and its aerodynamic shape makes it super efficient with a long range. You give up utility versus the Ioniq 5, but the benefits will be worth it for some.