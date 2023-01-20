As far as EVs go, the Ioniq 5 is easily one of our favorites. It looks stupendous, features great electric car tech, has tons of utility and is even pretty fun to drive. This tall hatchback rocks.

Pros: Futuristic styling with utilitarian design; lengthy range; rapid charging tech; surprisingly fun to drive

Cons: Base model is less appealing; less useful cargo space than rival EVs

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of our favorite electric vehicles. It hits on all the high points that a no-compromise EV needs to in 2023. For starters, the styling makes it impossible to miss. The digitalized retro design and hatchback shape make it shockingly attractive, especially to hatchback fans like us. Its array of motor and battery options means there's probably a setup that best fits your needs. Plus, the larger battery pack found on most trim levels ensures range isn't a downside. Even if you're planning to road trip the Ioniq 5, its super-fast charging capability — 10-80% in just 18 minutes — means you'll get to your destination quicker than most other non-Tesla EVs on the road today.

The Ioniq 5 is also quite comfortable and loaded with great infotainment and driver assistance tech. As a well-rounded EV that's equal parts fun and family-friendly, the Ioniq 5 is difficult to beat – yes, even compared to the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y. If more ground clearance or rugged capability is necessary, you might want to check out the Subaru Solterra, while the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a good choice from a performance perspective or if you’re not quite sold on the Ioniq 5’s looks. That said, in a comparison test against the Mach-E, the Ioniq 5 came out as a clear winner. Ultimately, though, if you cross-shop with one other EV, it should be the Kia EV6, which is mechanically related to the Ioniq 5. Their EV credentials are very similar, and they share many features. The pair look completely different inside and out, however, so design and interior preferences will likely lead you to a decision.

What's new for 2023?

The Ioniq 5 is mostly carryover from 2022, but there are a few changes worth noting. A battery preconditioning system for DC fast charging is added for 2023. This activates when you input a charging station into the navigation system and pre-conditions the battery for faster charging on arrival. Range for AWD models increases by 10 miles to 266 miles per EPA ratings. Max towing capacity goes up from 1,650 pounds to 2,300 pounds — the base (low-range) RWD model is not rated for any towing capacity. In addition to AWD models being equipped with a battery heater and heat pump system, RWD models add it for 2023. A seatbelt reminder system for all five seats is added. And lastly, Gravity Gold Matte is added to the exterior color palette.

What are the Ioniq 5’s interior and in-car technology like?

The Ioniq 5’s cabin is big, bright and airy, with a minimalist design aesthetic that doesn’t lose sight of functionality. Everything isn’t controlled and displayed on one screen, and there are still conventional buttons and switches for things like the windows and climate control where you expect them to be. Even the touch-sensitive buttons and electronic shifter, which can typically be a source of frustration, are well-executed.

In the Limited trim, the center console is moveable, sliding forward and backward. That console is home to a pair of cupholders, a large cargo tray, a slot for a phone — with an available wireless charging pad — and a pair of USB ports. It’s a clean and calming space that’s surprisingly spacious and airy. The color palette is limited: black monotone and two-tone gray with a two-tone green only available with the Digital Teal or Shooting Star exterior on the SEL and Limited trim levels.

Every Ioniq 5 features dual 12.3-inch displays, with one serving as the instrument panel, the other as an infotainment touchscreen. It’s one of the better infotainment systems on the market. The menus make sense, simple tasks like changing a radio station are easy, responses are quick, and it looks good. We also like the 60/40-split screen functionality that lets you look at audio and navigation, for instance, at the same time. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available, which obviously means you have to plug in your phone to use them. Unfortunately, the data USB port is under the dash down by your shin (below right), meaning your phone will end up stranded down there, too. The non-data USB ports and the available wireless charger are located in the center console (below left).

The Limited trim gets a head-up display with integrated augmented reality. In addition to the usual HUD duties, it can also project images to highlight the car ahead of you, give alerts about lane safety and help indicate where and when to make the next turn on your route. If that sounds like a lot of visual information, it is, but you can tailor the content shown in your HUD through menu selections. This is the type of cutting-edge tech you can only find in upper-crust vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

How big is the Ioniq 5?

It’s way bigger than it looks. While it looks like a hatchback in photos, seeing it in person, you can better understand why the Ioniq 5 is better classified as a midsize crossover SUV. Its wheelbase is about 3 inches longer than that of the three-row Hyundai Palisade. As such, the Ioniq 5 is fabulously roomy inside. There’s tons of foot room for both front and rear passengers. The front row is very open, and the available sliding center console opens that lounge-like space up even more.

As for the cargo area, the footprint is big, but the aggressively raked rear window means taller items could impede the closure of the liftgate. The rear seats can slide forward to allow a little more luggage space, at the expense of second-row passenger space. The Ioniq 5 claims 27.2 cubic feet behind the second row, which is lower than the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s 29.7 and the Volkswagen ID.4’s 30.3. It's on-paper volume is greater than that of its Kia EV6 cousin, but in our Ioniq 5 Luggage Test, we found that the shape/slope of the hatchback impedes loading, shrinks usable size and ultimately makes the cargo less spacious than the EV6 and the other electric crossovers. There’s no front trunk (or “frunk,” if you prefer) under the hood apart from a small space (0.85 cubic feet) only big enough to stash the mobile charging cable or other small items. This is basically due to a packaging decision made when designing the Ioniq 5 to ensure the biggest passenger compartment possible. That’s a fair trade as far as we’re concerned.

What are the Ioniq 5's range and performance specs?

There are three drivetrain configurations for the Ioniq 5. The base standard-range version has a 58-kilowatt-hour battery good for 220 miles of driving. It is only available as a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model with 168 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It’s rated at 127 miles-per-gallon-equivalent (mpg-e) in the city, 94 mpg-e highway, and 110 mpg-e combined

Then there are two versions with the 77.4-kWh long-range battery. The single-motor rear-wheel-drive version provides 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. That’s good enough for a sprint from 0-60 mph in around 7 seconds, which would be an average time for a midsize SUV. With a driving range of 303 miles, it’s rated at 132 mpg-e highway, 98 city and 114 combined.

The all-wheel-drive version’s dual-motor setup provides a total of 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque, which will motivate the Ioniq 5 from a stop to 60 mph in about 5 seconds. That’s roughly the same as the comparable Kia EV6 and all-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E. That extra power comes with a sacrifice in driving range, at 266 miles, and it’s rated at 113 mpg-e city, 90 mpg-e highway and 101 mpg-e combined.

On the charging front, the Ioniq 5’s 800-volt battery architecture means it can take advantage of 150- and 350-kW DC fast chargers, the latter able to take the battery from 10% up to 80% in just 18 minutes. That means you’ll spend a lot less time at the charging station than almost every other EV out there.