2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Review: A smaller, less expensive EQS

Pros: Just-right sizing for a lot of drivers; costs less than the EQS; comfort and quality at the forefront

Cons: Technology can be overwhelming; visibility isn’t great; too many touch-sensitive controls

Arriving late in 2022, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan is essentially a little brother to the full-size EQS in every way. It’s a little smaller than the EQS, while still being larger inside than the gas-powered E-Class. We don’t have pricing for the EQE models as of this writing, but we expect it to start in the $70,000 range, considerably less than the EQS’ $103,360 (including destination) cost of entry.

If you’re familiar with the EQS, though, the EQE will feel immediately familiar to the point of being indistinguishable. The design is similar, inside and out. That includes the available, dash-dominating Hyperscreen. Really, you’d be forgiven in you have trouble telling the two sedans apart until you sit in the back seat and notice the legroom is merely ample rather than excessive. The EQE also has a traditional trunk instead of the hatchback-esque rear door of the EQS. Finally, because of the EQE’s shorter wheelbase, it trades that aforementioned bit of rear legroom for increased maneuverability.

In case you’re wondering how the EQE lines up to that electric car elephant in the room, Tesla, the EQE falls closer to the Model S in terms of size, but fills the price gap between the Model 3 and Model S. And while Tesla gets away with minimalist design inside its cars, Mercedes customers expect content and ambiance galore, and they get it.

What's new for 2023?

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE is an all-new model.

What are the EQE’s interior and in-car technology like?

The EQE feels roomy and cozy. The seats are comfortable, and feature rich synthetic leatherette or authentic leather. Heated front seats are standard; ventilated and massaging seats are available. There are a number of trim options, including wood or laser-etched plastics, and everything you touch feels substantial. Ambient lighting throughout the cabin helps create more ambiance as the sun goes down, and there are a variety of color schemes from which to choose. You can also customize your own multi-color lighting landscape.

Whether or not your EQE has the optional “Hyperscreen” that covers the whole dash with three displays in one contiguous glass panel, it will have a digital instrument panel and a large, central infotainment screen (the base screen is the same portrait-oriented one you’ll find in an S-Class, so you’re not exactly slumming it). With either system, it’s easy to find Mercedes tech daunting, and it will take some time to get used to. But once you do, you’ll have a wealth of information and customization at your fingertips. The MBUX system will bring relevant functions — like displaying your next turn — to the foreground automatically, and voice recognition can further help you to have to dig through menus. Saying “Hey Mercedes” activates voice control, but don’t be surprised if the voice assistant chimes in whenever you discuss the brand in the car. An optional head-up display employs augmented reality to do things like highlight the car in front of you when using adaptive cruise control, or projecting arrows overlaying the road to point out your next turn when navigating.

The EQE also features a fingerprint scanner that can activate your customized driver profile. You can register up to seven profiles per vehicle.

How big is the EQE?

At 196.6 inches in length with a 122.8-inch wheelbase, the EQE is basically a shorter copy of the EQS (by 10.7 inches overall, and 3.6 inches between the axles). Despite being smaller, there’s plenty of legroom in the EQE, just not with acres to spare like in the EQS. Most passengers won’t have complaints about headroom, especially with the airy feel the sunroof affords the cabin, though some taller passengers might find their heads a little closer to the roof than they’d like.

Unlike the EQS, whose whole rear hatch — glass included — raises up when opened, the EQE Sedan has a more traditional trunk. At 15 cubic feet, it’s about average for a luxury midsize sedan, but about 7 cubic feet smaller than the EQS’ cargo area and about 5 cubes smaller than the trunk in a Tesla Model 3.