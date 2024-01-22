2024 GMC Canyon Review: Ready for the trail, happy on the commute

The GMC Canyon and its Chevy Colorado twin are compelling trucks for the daily grind and when grinding your way over rocks. The Canyon's higher-quality interior ((including the uniquely luxurious Denali) is the main reason to consider it over the Chevy. Don't skip these when looking at midsize trucks.

Pros: Stellar exterior styling for all trims; punchy powertrain; outstanding AT4X off-road trims; great tech and interior amenities

Cons: Only one cab/bed combination; gets expensive quick; firm ride for most trims

The 2024 GMC Canyon is an excellent midsize pickup. So is the Chevrolet Colorado, its bowtie-branded twin, though with the new generation, the Canyon does a better job than ever of differentiating itself. It starts with the styling where GMC offers a pick-your-own-adventure amongst the various trims. You can go classy and upscale with a Denali or rugged and mean with the AT4.

Off-road junkies can find all they might want in the Canyon lineup now, too, as the AT4X is basically the Colorado ZR2’s doppelganger, enjoying its magical Multimatic dampers for outstanding performance no matter the surface. And if you want even more extreme, there’s the AT4X AEV Edition. The turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain is more than potent with its 430 pound-feet of torque, and unlike the Colorado that offers various output levels, the Canyon only comes in the highest power spec no matter the trim level.

The one downside to the Canyon is its high price, but at least it backs that price up with tech and capability. In fact, the Canyon and Colorado are so good that they’ve instantly become some of our favorite pickups, regardless of size or segment. Needless to say, then, GMC’s version stacks up very well within its actual segment, leading us to prefer it over stalwarts like the Ford Ranger and Nissan Frontier. It might not have an efficiency answer to the Toyota Tacoma’s new hybrid variant, but the Canyon is about as good as it gets for the midsize truck segment in 2024.

What's new for 2024?

The GMC Canyon was all-new for 2023, so there aren’t many changes for the truck in 2024. GMC did add a new model for the new year with the AT4X AEV Edition that improves off-road performance beyond the already impressive AT4X. You can find our first drive review of the AEV Edition here. Beyond the introduction of the AEV model, GMC makes the 11-inch digital instrument cluster standard across all trims – it was previously only installed on the Denali and AT4X. Other trims had an 8-inch version.

What are the Canyon’s interior and in-car technology like?

In typical GMC style, the Canyon interior is similar to but still different from its Chevy twin, the Colorado. It’s also a massive improvement in quality and appearance versus the previous generation. The first thing you’ll notice when you step up into the cabin is the tech and screens right in your face. Every version of the Canyon gets an 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. Every trim also gets the same the same 11-inch digital cluster. All the screens feature easy-to-use controls, quick responses to inputs and run Google Built-in software. That means you have Google Maps as your native navigation system and the ability to download additional apps from the Google Play Store.

The cabin isn’t all screens, though, as GMC sticks with hard buttons/knobs for vital items like climate controls, drive modes and volume control (OK, so the headlights are oddly burrowed away in the touchscreen, which isn’t great). A hefty, traditional PRNDL shifter is slotted in the center console; and there is plenty of space in both the cupholders and door pockets for your beverage necessities.

GMC differentiates the Canyon from the Colorado with different air vent designs and unique dash trimmings. The AT4X (above, upper right) and Denali (above, lower left) set themselves apart the most. The Denali features beautiful laser-etched wood alongside fancy leather and artful stitching (we do a full Canyon Denali interior review here), while the AT4X gains sporty red accents throughout and high-quality leather.

How big is the Canyon?

The Canyon falls in the midsize class of pickups, and it’s on the larger side of the segment in overall footprint. It only comes in one body style: a crew cab with what would usually be considered a short bed, measuring 5 feet, 1 inch.

Inside, the front row of the Canyon feels mighty spacious and affords a commanding view of the road ahead as you sit high off the ground. The rear seat, as they tend to be in the midsize pickup segment, is a little cramped but still totally workable and comfortable for an average adult at 34.7 inches of rear legroom. Child seats are possible, especially when forward facing, but the rear latch anchor is difficult to use, and we highly recommend seeking professional help to securely fasten a seat in place.

The bed itself might look like a regular pickup’s bed at first glance, but its tailgate is hiding a neat trick with new in-tailgate storage that GMC refers to as the “MultiStow Tailgate.” A shallow storage bin of sorts on the inside of the tailgate can be flipped up and small items stowed in there. We could see it being helpful for things you always want on hand but don’t want flying around the bed, and possibly even convenient for tailgate parties as an additional place to put things.

What are the Canyon’s fuel economy and performance specs?

While the Colorado offers different engine outputs, the Canyon only comes one way. Its 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, making it quite the torque monster. The only transmission is an eight-speed automatic, and while rear-wheel drive comes standard on the Elevation trim, four-wheel drive is standard on every other trim – it is optional on the Elevation. Fuel economy stands at 19 mpg city, 23 mpg highway and 20 mg combined with rear-wheel drive. Those figures drop to 18/22/19 mpg in non-AT4X four-wheel-drive variants. The numbers drop significantly lower for the AT4X, as it’s rated at 16/16/16 mpg. That would be the price of big, heavy and extra-grippy all-terrain tires.