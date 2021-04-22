2022 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV Review | Double the electric fun

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and slightly larger Bolt EUV carry the baton for GM’s successful early entry into the electric vehicle space. Marketed as crossover SUVs, they operate more like hatchbacks, with compact footprints, easy drivability and front-wheel drive only. Call them what you will, they’re efficient and fun, and the 2022 model year sees a redesign and the option of a few extra inches in the EUV. Also, the Bolt EUV is the first vehicle outside the Cadillac brand to offer GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system.

Thanks to its long range, ample technology and a low price that was slashed from a year ago, the Bolt lineup remains quite competitive despite no longer offering the $7,500 federal tax credit. Its competitors still have access to that, but then they also cost considerably more (roughly $7,500 or so, which isn't a coincidence). If you're looking for a low-priced electric car, considering one of the Bolts is a must.

What's new for 2022?

The Bolt EV gets a fresh new look with its redesigned exterior and interior. Most notable for 2022, though, is the addition of the Bolt EUV, which is 6.3 inches longer, with about 3 inches of extra wheelbase benefiting second-row legroom. The EUV also offers more premium features, including GM’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system. Another key improvement for both EV and EUV is the new interior featuring nicer materials, more comfortable seats, a new infotainment user interface and extra features, including wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both Bolts now come standard with DC fast charging capability. Chevrolet also announced that it is now offering to cover the home installation cost of 240-volt charging capability for its customers, which is a great incentive, allowing buyers to take full advantage of the Bolt’s Level 2 charging capabilities with the new, included dual-level charging cable.

Finally, Chevrolet lowered the price of the Bolt EV by about $5,000, which helps make up for the fact that GM no longer has EV tax credits to hand out.

What's the Bolt interior and in-car technology like?

The interior sees the biggest change for the Bolt EV (pictured above) with a new design shared with the EUV. It's more horizontally oriented with a center stack that's less pod-like. In front of the driver is an 8-inch digital instrument cluster. The standard 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen returns, but it has an all-new user interface, plus support from wireless charging (standard on EUV, available on EV), and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Bolts offer new in-vehicle apps such as Spotify, Weather Channel and Amazon Alexa. A 4G Wi-Fi hotspot is also available.

As of this writing, we haven’t had a chance to test out the improved seats in the Bolt EV, but we can attest to the comfort and quality in the Bolt EUV. It’s cozy and driver-focused, yet spacious for rear passengers — a 6-footer can sit comfortably behind another 6-footer. Things like available heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats are a plus, too.

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV rear cargo area

How big is the Bolt?

Despite being marketed as a small crossover, the Bolt EV is really just a tall, compact hatchback, and the Bolt EUV is essentially just a slightly longer version. And while the smaller EV is diminutive overall — 163.2 inches long on a 102.4-inch wheelbase, which is about a foot shorter than a Leaf — it offers ample interior volume for its footprint. Chevy puts the Bolt EV at 93.9 cubic feet of overall passenger volume, and 16.6 cu. ft. of cargo volume — slightly more passenger volume and considerably less cargo volume than the aforementioned Leaf and its subcompact SUV competitors from Hyundai/Kia. The Bolt EUV is about 6 inches longer, with a 3-inch longer wheelbase. This adds some much-needed legroom for the rear passengers.

That squares with what you experience inside the Bolt — a spacious cabin with a slightly cramped cargo area — and the same goes for the EUV. That said, as long as the back's not already full of stuff, there's plenty of room back there for a large grocery run, and maximum cargo space improves to 57.0 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, which is indeed on par with small crossovers. EUV cargo volume remains close to the smaller Bolt EV, with 16.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats, and 56.9 with the rear seats folded. As a commuter and occasional people-mover, or for families who pack light, either Bolt is pretty ideal. Either might be tight for two-kid families with lots of stuff, however.