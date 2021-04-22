2022 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV Review | Double the electric fun

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and slightly larger Bolt EUV carry the baton for GM’s successful early entry into the electric vehicle space. Marketed as crossover SUVs, they operate more like hatchbacks, with compact footprints, easy drivability and front-wheel drive only. Call them what you will, they’re efficient and fun, and the 2022 model year sees a redesign and the option of a few extra inches in the EUV. Also, the Bolt EUV is the first vehicle outside the Cadillac brand to offer GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system.
Thanks to its long range, ample technology and a low price that was slashed from a year ago, the Bolt lineup remains quite competitive despite no longer offering the $7,500 federal tax credit. Its competitors still have access to that, but then they also cost considerably more (roughly $7,500 or so, which isn't a coincidence). If you're looking for a low-priced electric car, considering one of the Bolts is a must.
What's new for 2022?
The Bolt EV gets a fresh new look with its redesigned exterior and interior. Most notable for 2022, though, is the addition of the Bolt EUV, which is 6.3 inches longer, with about 3 inches of extra wheelbase benefiting second-row legroom. The EUV also offers more premium features, including GM’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system. Another key improvement for both EV and EUV is the new interior featuring nicer materials, more comfortable seats, a new infotainment user interface and extra features, including wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Both Bolts now come standard with DC fast charging capability. Chevrolet also announced that it is now offering to cover the home installation cost of 240-volt charging capability for its customers, which is a great incentive, allowing buyers to take full advantage of the Bolt’s Level 2 charging capabilities with the new, included dual-level charging cable.
Finally, Chevrolet lowered the price of the Bolt EV by about $5,000, which helps make up for the fact that GM no longer has EV tax credits to hand out.
What's the Bolt interior and in-car technology like?
The interior sees the biggest change for the Bolt EV (pictured above) with a new design shared with the EUV. It's more horizontally oriented with a center stack that's less pod-like. In front of the driver is an 8-inch digital instrument cluster. The standard 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen returns, but it has an all-new user interface, plus support from wireless charging (standard on EUV, available on EV), and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Bolts offer new in-vehicle apps such as Spotify, Weather Channel and Amazon Alexa. A 4G Wi-Fi hotspot is also available.
As of this writing, we haven’t had a chance to test out the improved seats in the Bolt EV, but we can attest to the comfort and quality in the Bolt EUV. It’s cozy and driver-focused, yet spacious for rear passengers — a 6-footer can sit comfortably behind another 6-footer. Things like available heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats are a plus, too.
2022 Chevy Bolt EUV rear cargo area
How big is the Bolt?
Despite being marketed as a small crossover, the Bolt EV is really just a tall, compact hatchback, and the Bolt EUV is essentially just a slightly longer version. And while the smaller EV is diminutive overall — 163.2 inches long on a 102.4-inch wheelbase, which is about a foot shorter than a Leaf — it offers ample interior volume for its footprint. Chevy puts the Bolt EV at 93.9 cubic feet of overall passenger volume, and 16.6 cu. ft. of cargo volume — slightly more passenger volume and considerably less cargo volume than the aforementioned Leaf and its subcompact SUV competitors from Hyundai/Kia. The Bolt EUV is about 6 inches longer, with a 3-inch longer wheelbase. This adds some much-needed legroom for the rear passengers.
That squares with what you experience inside the Bolt — a spacious cabin with a slightly cramped cargo area — and the same goes for the EUV. That said, as long as the back's not already full of stuff, there's plenty of room back there for a large grocery run, and maximum cargo space improves to 57.0 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, which is indeed on par with small crossovers. EUV cargo volume remains close to the smaller Bolt EV, with 16.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats, and 56.9 with the rear seats folded. As a commuter and occasional people-mover, or for families who pack light, either Bolt is pretty ideal. Either might be tight for two-kid families with lots of stuff, however.
What are the Bolt’s electric range and performance specs?
Motivation is provided by a single permanent-magnet electric motor with a 200-horsepower (150-kW) output, putting power through a single-speed transmission. The Bolt EV’s 65-kWh battery provides a competitive EPA estimated 259 miles of range, while the bigger EUV loses negligible distance with its rating of 250 miles.
The EPA hasn’t yet released miles-per-gallon equivalent figures for the new Bolts, but we expect the smaller Bolt to remain the same as before at 127 MPGe city, 108 highway and 118 combined. The Bolt EUV will fare just slightly worse.
Both come standard with DC fast charging capability that allows the Bolts to recharge up to 100 (EV) or 95 (EUV) miles worth of electricity in 30 minutes. A dual-level charge cord is also available (standard in the EUV, optional for EV) meaning you don't need separate 120-volt and 240-volt cords, though this is now commonplace in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
What's the Bolt like to drive?
Like any EV, both versions of the Bolt feel peppy at low speeds, but they're especially eager to spin the front tires off the line with a full boot to the right pedal. Accelerative forces normalize about halfway down the freeway onramp. All the while, the Bolts are supremely quiet to drive, especially on smooth pavement, providing a tranquil environment when you’re not spinning the front tires and flinging the car around corners.
The Bolt retains the Regen-on-Demand lever that adds maximum regenerative braking when you pull a button on the back of the steering wheel, but there's now also a button you can press to toggle between regular and one-pedal driving.
The Bolt EUV also offers Super Cruise advanced driver assistance, which features enhanced adaptive cruise control and lane tracing, and even allows you to take your hands off the wheel when driving on the highway, so long as you keep your eyes up and forward (a camera tracks your face and eyes to make sure you’re ready to take over). This system works quite well, and provides a calm driving experience once you get used to it — removing your hands can be intimidating at first, but Super Cruise quickly builds trust.
What is the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV price, and what features are available?
Pricing for the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV starts at $31,995 (including the $995 destination fee) for the 1LT trim. That includes features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, Chevy Safety Assist (more on that in the safety section, below), cloth seats, heated mirrors, remote keyless entry and 17-inch wheels. 2LT starts at $35,195, and includes leather upholstery, power eight-way driver seat, heated front seats, surround view parking camera and blind spot monitoring.
The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV starts at $33,995, and comes with standard roof rails, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and a dual-level charging cable. Stepping up to the Premier trim, at $38,495, adds leather seating, adaptive cruise control, rear camera mirror and surround view parking camera. Super Cruise is available in the Premier trim as a $2,000 option.
Also, keep in mind that the Bolts are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit applicable to most other EVs. Like Tesla, since Chevrolet started down Electric Avenue so early with the Volt and Bolt, it exhausted the finite number of credits granted to each manufacturer.
You can see a complete breakdown of 2022 Chevy Bolt EV features, specs and local pricing here on Autoblog. Likewise, you can research the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV here.
What are the Bolt’s safety ratings and driver assistance features?
Standard on all Bolts is the Chevy Safety Assist suite, which includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, following distance indicator and automatic high beams. Stepping up to the Bolt EV 2LT adds rear parking assist and blind-spot warning.
The Bolt EUV Premier trim adds adaptive control, surround-view parking camera, rear camera mirror and offers Super Cruise as a $2,000 option.
As of this writing, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV have not yet been crash tested by a third party.
