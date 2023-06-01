The X7 simply does everything well. It's exceedingly comfortable, handles shockingly well and comes decked out in the most luxury BMW has to offer.

Pros: Ultra-smooth powerful engines; surprisingly good handling; decadent and upscale interior

Cons: Infotainment usability frustrations; polarizing design; power second row leaves utility on the table

The 2024 BMW X7 might be the vehicle you least associate with BMW’s sporting heritage, but in reality, it’s one of BMW’s best-executed products for its intended use. This three-row SUV is truly one of the finest in the luxury business, and while it’s no 3 Series on a winding road, it’s still shockingly fun to drive. Pick any of the three silky-smooth powertrains from the xDrive40i to the Alpina XB7, and you’re in for smile-inducing acceleration and satisfying sounds. Nothing in this price range with three rows handles as well as the M60i or Alpina versions of the X7 either — though the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 puts up a fight.

BMW interior design is on a roll, and the X7 gets all the upscale goodies that BMW can throw at it. That means the X7 feels its price. You’ll marvel at the glass controls, high-definition screens and general poshness of the interior every time you get in. All three rows of occupants get to indulge in the luxury, too, and they’re rather spacious rows at that. You can buy bigger SUVs that are better suited to regularly carrying six or seven people, but the X7 is perfect for a bigger-than-average family and their belongings. Between the X7 and the Mercedes GLS, it’s a tough fight in choosing a winner, but the driver’s choice would undoubtedly be this BMW. It’s tough to beat, as outside some hang-ups we have with the infotainment system, the X7 is a fairly bulletproof offering in the three-row luxury SUV segment.

What's new for 2024?

The X7 is a carryover model for 2024, but it received a heavy refresh for 2023 that you can read about in our first drive here.

What are the X7’s interior and in-car technology like?

The X7 has a beautiful interior chock full of fanciful glass controls, classy ambient lighting and high-quality leather and trim. You sit up high in big, comfy bucket seats and get to enjoy good visibility both in front and out the rear. The enormity of the X7 is apparent at all times, and all three rows get to experience the luxury — even the third row can be heated. Unfortunately, amongst the luxurious materials is a tech interface that is in need of some work.

One of the updates last year was adding BMW’s new Curved Display that runs iDrive 8. This deletes BMW’s convenient row of climate and radio controls in favor of controls in the screen. We hope that an update to iDrive 8.5 improves usability, but common tasks like turning on the heated steering wheel or adjusting the fan speed is now a chore that requires many screen taps to complete. At least the screens themselves are beautiful with vivid graphics and smooth operation. We’ll also note our appreciation for the continued presence of a traditional volume knob, as that was one physical control BMW saw fit to maintain.

If you spring for the XB7 (below), there are a variety of Alpina-exclusive design and tech touches such as a unique steering wheel, “Myrtle luxury wood” trim, Alpina logos and model designations all around, and unique blue gauges in the cluster.

How big is the X7?

The X7 is the biggest BMW, which can be seen on the outside and experienced inside. Space in the second row is palatial, while adults can even fit quite comfortably in the third row of seats. They can even have their own climate controls. The second-row seats feature power-operated slide and recline, which is definitely fancy, but it takes considerably longer to slide the second-row seats forward for third-row access than in three-row vehicles with manually-operated seats. Be prepared to stand at the door and wait awhile.

Worse, the second-row captain's chairs (below, left) also don't fold, meaning there's no way to get the sort of maximum cargo capacity typical of such a large three-row vehicle. Maybe you won't be routinely using your leather-lined, $90,000 luxury SUV to haul lumber from Home Depot, but such versatility is a key reason people buy such a vehicle. As such, we'd recommend sticking with the sliding and reclining second-row bench seat (above, right). It's plenty comfortable and adds an extra seat to boot.

What are the X7’s fuel economy and performance specs?

The X7 is offered with three different powertrains, which in BMW tradition, are tied to different models. The xDrive40i gets a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six aided by a mild-hybrid system. It produces 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, but torque can be boosted to as much as 398 lb-ft for short intervals via the mild-hybrid boost. Every X7 is fitted with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW estimates a 5.6-second 0-60 mph time. Fuel economy comes in at 21 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Upgrade to the X7 M60i and you get the stout 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 (also aided via a mild hybrid assist) with a rocking 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The 0-60 mph time drops to just 4.5 seconds, but fuel economy suffers at 16 city, 21 highway and 18 combined.

Go all the way to the XB7 (pictured above) and you get an Alpina version of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 — again with mild-hybrid assist — that has its output raised to a whopping 631 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Its 0-60 mph time falls to just 3.9 seconds, and fuel economy takes a light hit at 16 mpg city, 20 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined.