2023 Chrysler Pacifica Review: Hybrid is still the one to get, but it's pricey

Pros: Unique plug-in hybrid; versatile Stow ‘n Go seats; great entertainment features; good looks
Cons: No cheaper base trim; top trims and Hybrid are really expensive; less-comfy second-row Stow ‘n Go seats
The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica represents the seventh year of this latest generation of Chrysler’s minivan, which is usually a year past when a car would be completely redesigned. Despite this advanced age, the Pacifica was so well done from the get-go that it remains fully competitive, and in Hybrid form, one of our top choices in the admittedly small minivan segment. Key updates two years in particular ensured that its in-car tech remained just as state-of-the-art and well-executed as it’s always been. Indeed, if that’s a priority, the Pacifica should be at the top of your list.
Ditto fuel economy, because with its plug-in hybrid powertrain and 32 miles of electric range, it’s possible for the Pacifica Hybrid to best even the sensationally efficient, hybrid-only Toyota Sienna. This efficiency is a key reason why that pair represents our top minivan choices, as they can save you $1,000 or more versus V6-only vans (including the regular Pacifica) in gas per year. That said, we put the Sienna on top in a comparison test because of price, and the scales have only tipped further since then after Chrysler jacked the price up by about $8,000 in the last two model years. The base Pacifica Hybrid is now more than $50,000 with the Pinnacle living up to its name with a price tag over $60,000. The $7,500 federal tax credit should help, but it’s unclear at this point if it'll still apply in calendar year 2023. Basically, we really like the Pacifica Hybrid, but the economics might be tricky. So could finding one at a dealer given supply, demand and potential mark-ups.
Interior & Technology | Passenger & Cargo Space | Performance & Fuel Economy
What it's like to drive | Pricing & Trim Levels | Crash Ratings & Safety Features
What's new for 2023?
The Pacifica gets a new Road Tripper package for 2023. Available on the Touring L trim levels of both gas and hybrid versions, it adds special graphics and wheels in Luster Gray with orange highlights. There’s also “Granite Crystal” exterior trim, all-weather floor mats and a roof rack (though it’s unclear whether its different than the Pacifica’s usual Stow ‘n Place rack). The gas-only version also includes the Trailer Tow group.
What are the Pacifica interior and in-car technology like?
The Pacifica interior is a lovely place to spend time. It may not be as eye-catching as the Toyota Sienna or Kia Carnival’s car-like cabins, but it's far more appealing than the Honda Odyssey's frumpy appliance look. Up front, there’s plenty of room to stretch out, and lots of places to stash items within easy reach. We’re especially fans of the huge cupholders, which are big enough to house two 32-ounce Nalgene water bottles side by side. The materials are nice, with good attention to detail. We were quite fond of the perforated leather seats, smooth leather steering wheel and attractive stitching in our long-term Limited test van, but things get even ritzier with the new range-topping Pinnacle trim level that adds quilted leather seats and matching cushions for the second row (above right).
As for tech, the UConnect infotainment system's quick responses and user-friendly layout are bolstered by a big, 10.1-inch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smarphone charging is also available, while upper trim levels can be equipped with a rear-seat entertainment system that uniquely has screens mounted in both front seats rather than a single screen overhead (as in the Odyssey and Sienna). There’s also the available FamCam that lets those up front watch the kids punching each other from the main infotainment screen. Keep in mind, though, that many of the whiz-bang features are exclusive to upper trims.
How big is the Pacifica?
The Pacifica is basically the same size on the outside as its minivan competitors. They're all so big that an inch here or there really doesn't make much of a difference. That goes for finding a big-enough parking spot and then maneuvering into it. Cargo space behind the raised third row is also effectively equal among all the vans.
Things change once you start lowering seats, however. Every minivan has a different second-row seating format, and the Pacifica's claim to fame is the Stow 'N Go captain's chairs that fold into the floor (the two top photos). This lets you quickly transform your van from people carrier to stuff hauler without giving yourself a hernia lifting seats out. The downside is that the seats themselves aren't as comfortable as the second-row captain's chairs found in rivals – or those in the Pacifica Hybrid, which doesn't have Stow 'N Go (its battery takes up the underfloor stowage space). Those are two bottom photos above). Note that the Pacifica's eight-passenger configuration adds a small seat between the captain's chairs that does need to be physically removed. It's similar to what you’d find in the Sienna, and therefore less versatile than what’s found in the Odyssey or the Kia Carnival.
What are the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid fuel economy, electric range and performance specs?
The Pacifica's standard engine is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to a nine-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, but for 2021, all-wheel drive is an option. The Toyota Sienna is the only other van that offers AWD. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg city, 28 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined with FWD and 17/25/20 mpg with AWD.
The Pacifica Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid, meaning it has a big battery pack that can deliver 32 miles of all-electric range. That range is replenished, as the name would suggest, by plugging it in – preferably into a home charging station for quicker charging times. However, once that all-electric range is depleted, the Pacifica Hybrid still acts as a regular hybrid (much like the Toyota Sienna) that uses both its electric motor and 3.6-liter V6 to achieve an EPA-estimated 30 mpg in combined driving. How much it ultimately saves you depends on how much you can plug in and utilize that all-electric range. Its total output is 260 hp.
- Chrysler is announcing the new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the ultimate family travel vehicle that celebrates the brand’s long-running history of bringing families together as well as Chrysler Pacifica’s status as the best-in-class road-trip minivan.
What's the Pacifica like to drive?
The standard, gas-only Pacifica delivers ample power and on-road comfort, with steering and handling that don't completely ignore a driver's preference for actually feeling what the car is doing dynamically. It behaves less like an appliance than the Honda Odyssey, for instance.
Where things start to get really interesting is with the Pacifica Hybrid. With the electric powertrain’s low-end torque, it is quick to get moving from a stop without drama. It is supremely smooth and quiet when running on electricity only, which it can do for 32 miles. With that amount, it's certainly possible to do a day's worth of commuting, school drop-offs and errands – and the more you use that all-electric range, the less gas you use. As an added bonus, the Pacifica Hybrid is also the better handling minivan thanks to its 568-pound battery pack located low in the chassis between the axles. It's actually quite the surprising difference.
What other Chrysler Pacifica reviews can I read?.
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vs 2021 Toyota Sienna Comparison Test
We test the only two hybrid minivans, which also happen to be our top-recommended minivans. It was very close.
- 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and 2021 Toyota Sienna comparison front
- Image Credit: James Riswick
The saga of Autoblog’s Long-Term 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Autoblog tested a Pacifica Hybrid for one year to get a better idea of what it's like to live with this unique minivan. Although this was a pre-refresh model, our observations remain broadly the same.
- Introducing something green
- Keeping things fresh
- Luxury steering wheel leaves us cold
- Recall!
- Serenity Now!
- 2019 Toyota Sienna AWD vs 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid | New meets old
- Nokian winter tires in a winter wonderland
- Winter vacation
- Wrap-up: We're really gonna miss this one
2021 Chrysler Pacific First Drive | More features, better van
The Pacifica received its only significant refreshed for 2021. We cover those changes here, including those made to its design, feature content and new Pinnacle trim pictured below.
The Chrysler Pacifica has clever "Stow 'n Place" roof rack crossbars
We highlight Chrysler's innovative and useful crossbars that stow within the roof rails when not in use.
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Quick Spin | Dad tested, kid approved
One of the fathers on staff puts his large son in the Pacifica Hybrid for a real-world review.
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid | Mountain road / fuel economy review
Our West Coast Editor put the plug-in minivan through its paces to see how it fared with some actual elevation changes.
What is the 2023 Pacifica price?
Prices for the Pacifica Hybrid skyrocketed last year by about $6,000 and jump by about $2,000 for 2023. That means the Pacifica Hybrid starts at higher than $50,000, and it’s unclear whether it’ll still be eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit in calendar year 2023 given the Inflation Reduction Act’s battery sourcing requirements. Prices for the V6-only Pacifica have gone up but only in the hundreds.
Like the Sienna and Odyssey, the Pacifica is no longer offered in what previously would’ve been considered an entry-level trim. The Touring is the “base” trim but it has far more equipment than base trims of the past … and therefore a much higher base price that’s nevertheless in keeping with the Sienna and Odyssey. Only the Kia Carnival offers such a low trim and a commensurately lower price around $32,000.
You can find a rundown of the other trim levels' feature content, specs and local pricing here on Autoblog for the regular Pacifica and for the Pacifica Hybrid.
All prices below do not include the destination charge (as we normally publish), as it was not available at the time of this writing. Based on last year’s it should be a hefty $1,595 or higher.
Touring: $37,020
Touring L: $40,635
Limited: $47,855
Pinnacle: $53,985
AWD is a rather hefty $2,995 option on the Touring trims and a $2,795 option on the Limited and Pinnacle (below left).
Hybrid Touring L: $50,495
Hybrid Limited: $54,495
Hybrid Pinnacle: $59,995
As of right now, the Hybrid is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.
Finally, note that you may come across something called the Chrysler Voyager. That is essentially a decontented, basic Pacifica only available for fleet buyers such as rental car companies. It used to be sold to regular customers, though.
What are the Pacifica safety ratings and driver assistance features?
Every Pacifica trim level includes full-speed forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking (detects pedestrians as well as other cars), lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, and a rear parking sensors.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the gas-only Pacifica a perfect five stars for its overall, frontal and side crash protection. The Pacifica Hybrid differs with a four-star frontal rating. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the Pacifica a Top Safety Pick+ for its best-possible rating in all crash-protection and crash-prevention categories plus an “Acceptable” headlight rating.