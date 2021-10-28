If the Cayenne is a Porsche, then the Mach-E can be a Mustang. That's pretty much where we land on this electric SUV's name, which so seems to anger a sizable subset of the population. Like the original Cayenne, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E draws inspiration from the general concept and styling cues of its iconic namesake, and then applies it to a more practical and popular body style. Now, could the driving experience be more like a Mustang? Sure, but like the Cayenne, we don't see why that can't happen with subsequent model year updates and generations. In the meantime, we're just going to appreciate what the Mach-E is: a well-executed EV with compelling performance and character. We need more of them, and the Mach-E is a great one.

Now, choosing a Mustang Mach-E can be complicated given the multiple trim levels, battery packs and the fact that adding all-wheel drive also ups performance. We take a deep dive into all of that below, but there's not really a combo to avoid – just some that will be a better match for your driving needs and budget. Even the range-topping Mach-E GT isn't a slam dunk as "the best choice" as its firmer ride won't be for everyone. Ultimately, the Mach-E's ability to offer a little something for everyone is one of its most Mustangy attributes.

What's new for 2022?

Both Mach-E battery packs get increased usable capacity and therefore range for 2022. The California Route 1 trim can now be had with all-wheel drive, while the Ice White Appearance package debuts. This will also be the first full model year for the Mach-E GT, which we only recently reviewed, as well as the Blue Cruise advanced hands-free cruise control system option. There's also a new instrument panel design and some color changes: Cyber Orange (pictured above) and Grabber Blue are now available throughout the lineup and are joined by the new Iced Blue Silver. Carbonized Gray and Iconic Silver are discontinued.

What are the Mach-E interior and in-car technology like?

There's nothing remotely Mustangy about the interior apart from the horse on the wheel, which is just fine. Material quality is far better than expected, compared to either the regular Mustang or Ford's recent disappointing efforts in the Escape and Explorer. Plastics are of a higher quality, and the dash and doors are mostly covered in a padded, leather-like surface that's similar to what you'd find in a Lincoln. The ActiveX fake leather sure looks and feels like the real stuff, and the upper trims step things up further with a classy gray cloth trim across the dash.

That jumbo 15.5-inch vertically oriented touchscreen is one of the best examples of this growing trend. Rather than stuffing as much as possible on the screen, it makes good use of the extra real estate by making buttons and displays bigger and more easily read at a quick glance. Having a separate instrument cluster is also appreciated, which is absolutely a reference to Tesla. We go into the Mach-E's touchscreen more thoroughly in this infotainment review.

How big is the Mustang Mach-E?

The Mach-E's dimensions are unusual. It's longer than compact crossovers like the Ford Escape, but not quite as long as midsize models like the Edge. It is considerably shorter in height than both and its wheelbase is longer – both contribute to its sleek proportions that are not only different than crossovers with internal combustion engines, but various EV crossovers, including the Tesla Model Y and upcoming Volkswagen ID.4 and Nissan Ariya.

So what does that mean inside? The back seat offers sufficient legroom for a 6-footer to sit behind himself and for an infant car seat to fit in the middle with the front seat fully rearward. There's also more than enough headroom. However, the seat itself is a bit low and awfully flat, and the seat back doesn't recline. The front seats aren't that comfortable, either. They lack front height/tilt adjustment (aka six-way), and are very squishy and flat with little lateral support. The GT Performance is the only version that includes the dramatically better Ford Performance seats pictured below right, which add sufficient lateral support (they still don't exactly hug you) and are a bit firmer, which is beneficial during long drives. We wish Ford would make them available throughout the Mach-E lineup.

With its aggressively raked roofline, it shouldn't be surprising that the Mach-E isn't the most utilitarian crossover. It basically just has a really big trunk with a hatchback lid. The space is deep and wide, and there's a handy folding cargo cover. In the end, we managed to stuff six pieces of luggage into a space officially listed as 29.7 cubic-feet.

What are the Mach-E battery capacity, range and performance specs?

With its two available battery packs and the option of front motors that increase traction and output, the Mach-E's specs can be a little confusing. Nevertheless, let's try and break things down.

The Mach-E gains more usable range for 2022. The Standard Range battery pack now has a usable capacity of 71 kilowatt-hours. With it, the Mach-E produces 266 horsepower regardless of drivetrain. It produces 317 pound-feet of torque and hits 60 mph in 5.8 seconds with rear-wheel drive, and with the second motor added for all-wheel drive, it produces 428 lb-ft and hits 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. Official range estimates were not available at the time of this writing, but given the additional usable battery capacity, we expect it to gain 5-10 miles over last year's estimates of 230 miles (RWD) and 211 miles (AWD).

The available "Extended Range" battery pack, which comes standard on the GT, now holds 91 kWh for 2022. With rear-wheel drive it results in 290 hp, 317 lb-ft of torque, and a slower 0-60 time of 6.1 seconds (all those extra batteries add weight). With all-wheel drive, output increases to 346 hp and 428 lb-ft, and the 0-60 time falls to 4.8 seconds. Again, we expect the extra battery capacity to add 5-10 miles to the 2021 figures of 300 miles (RWD) and 270 miles (AWD). Note, however, that we've found that the Mach-E with this battery is capable of easily exceeding its estimates.

Finally, there's the Mustang Mach-E GT. It has the Extended Range battery, but more powerful motors (especially the one up front) results in an increased output of 480 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque. It'll hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. There's also the GT Performance, which bumps torque up a bit to 634 lb-ft, and with the further help of stickier summer tires, slashes the 0-60 time to 3.5 seconds. Range should be 5-10 better than last year's estimates of 270 miles (GT) and 260 miles (GT Performance).

What's the Mustang Mach-E like to drive?

We have yet to drive the standard battery versions of the Mach-E, but can at least say that the longer-range, higher-powered versions are wildly impressive. The Premium AWD and California Route 1 have tightly controlled body motions and a firm, yet well-damped suspension that also manages to gobble up nasty pavement without harshness. Despite its crossover body and significant curb weight of around 4,800 pounds, the Mach-E feels smaller and lower than the typical sporting crossover. That said, those Mach-E versions still feel like crossovers. The Mach-E GT? Well, that's a clear upgrade. The suspension is 10 millimeters lower and features unique tuning. It's notably firmer, resulting in even tidier body motions through successive tight corners. It can even be enhanced by Ford's Magneride adaptive suspension in the GT Performance, which tightens things up even more. Both GT versions have a pretty firm ride, though, so they won't be for everyone. And even if the GT's handling feels the most like a proper Mustang's, the steering of every Mach-E remains the one dynamic area that should be better aligned with the O.G. Mustang. It's precise and weighted similarly, but response and feel do not equate. It feels more artificial and distant.

As in many other electric cars, but not all, the Mach-E offers drivers the choice of one-pedal driving. Easily accessed with a press of a button in a touchscreen menu, it is one of the most aggressive regenerative braking applications out there. It's also one of the best. Not only will the Mach-E come to a stop simply by easing off the throttle, it utilizes the Auto Hold function to stay stopped until you toe the throttle again. You quickly start to time the just-right moment for lifting off and by how much, which is curiously satisfying. The same thing happens when hustling along a mountain road – perfectly timing the throttle lift-off point adds a surprising amount of driver involvement.

Acceleration varies widely based on the battery, trim level and the number of motors present. As an EV, though, they all boast instantaneous torque that embeds your body firmly into the soft front seats as it gets the Mach-E up to speed with ease. However, even the Premium AWD, with its 4.8-second 0-60 time, doesn't have that take-your-breath away violence of high-end Teslas or the Polestar 2. If you want that, you have to go for the Mach-E GT. It'll definitely take your breath away and fling the sunglasses off the top of your head (ask us how we know). Although no Mach-E is slow (far from it), the GT provides the punch you'd expect from something branded as a Mustang. In fact, it's quicker than all the regular Mustangs, including the GT500.

How much is the 2022 Mustang Mach-E price and what features are available?

Pricing for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,995, including the $1,100 destination charge. It does not include the current $7,500 federal tax rebate or any state-level rebates.

Keep in mind that the AWD versions of the Mach-E not only gain extra traction over the RWD version, the extra front motor also provides greater performance. This is why AWD costs more in the Mach-E than in a gas-powered SUV.

Select RWD: $43,955

Select AWD: $46,695

Premium RWD: $49,200

Premium AWD: $51,900

Extended Range Battery option = $5,000

California Route 1 RWD: $51,875

California Route 1 AWD: $54,575

GT: $61,095

GT Performance: $67,095

Standard equipment on the Mach-E Select includes 18-inch wheels, proximity entry and push-button start, phone-as-key capability, automatic LED headlights and wipers, front parking sensors, the Ford Co-Pilot 360 driver assistance suite (see Safety section), dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, ActiveX simulated leather upholstery, a vinyl-wrapped steering wheel, a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel, wireless smartphone charging pad, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 15.5-inch vertically oriented touchscreen, integrated navigation, satellite radio and a six-speaker sound system.

The California Route 1 trim (pictured above left) comes standard with the Extended Range battery, a panoramic fixed glass roof, unique exterior trim, a 360-degree parking camera and the Blue Cruise advanced adaptive cruise control and automated steering system.

The Premium keeps the base battery as standard, but increases equipment to include 19-inch wheels, front acoustic glass, different exterior trim, upgraded LED headlights, a six-way power passenger seat, perforated ActiveX upholstery, the California Route 1's glass roof and Blue Cruise, a nine-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a Comfort package (effectively optional on the Select) that adds a handsfree power liftgate, a cargo cover, heated front seats and steering wheel, and driver memory settings. The Extended Range battery is optional.

The GT (above right) is equipped similarly to the Premium but adds more powerful motors, sportier suspension and steering tuning, brake upgrades and different styling. Blue Cruise also reverts to being an option. The GT Performance gains some more torque, stickier tires, the Magneride suspension and more supportive seats. Both are AWD and include the Extended Range battery.

What are the Mach-E safety ratings and driver assistance features?

Every 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E comes standard with the comprehensive Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assistance systems. This includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, evasive steering assistance, and automatic high beams. The Select also includes adaptive cruise control with lane-centering and stop-and-go capability. Optional on the Select and GT, but standard on the other trims is the more advanced Blue Cruise system that allows for handsfree driving in certain situations.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the Mach-E a Top Safety Pick for its best-possible performance in all crash tests and for its Superior-rated frontal crash prevention system. The adaptive LED headlights found on the Premium and GT trims netted the best-possible rating of "Good," while the base LED headlights got a second-lowest "Marginal."

