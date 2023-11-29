Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Winter driving is inevitable in cold weather regions and it can become dangerous if you and your vehicle aren’t prepared. With the help of tire chains, you can have a better chance at easily navigating through deep snow. Tire chains are wrapped around the tread of the tires and latch on tightly to prevent slipping and increase traction. Here are the best tire chains that are currently for sale online.

$79.30 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling passenger car snow chain on Amazon

Fast and easy installation

Prevents vehicle slipping

Built-in rubber self-tensioning system

Self-tightening system

Meets S.A.E Class S requirements

The SCC Peerless Auto-Trac Light Truck/SUV Tire Traction Chain is currently the best-selling tire chain on Amazon. It’s easy to install and stays in place without the need to tighten it after installation. It uses a self-tightening ratchet that tightens and centers the chains automatically. The chains have a Class S requirement given by S.A.E. (Society of Automotive Engineers) , which is an organization that rates products in aerospace, automotive and commercial vehicle industries.

$59.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Set of 2

Reusable and portable

EPDM rubber block

Reinforced stitch seams

Works in snow, mud and sand

The TracGrabber Tire Traction Device for Cars & Small SUVs is a versatile tire chain that works well in snow, sand, ice and mud. These tire chains are made with premium EPDM rubber, reinforced tire straps and heavy-duty “D” rings to handle and terrain when necessary.

$75.57 at Walmart

Key Features

Ladder-style steel link chain

Uses CAM locking mechanism

Chain tensioners not required

Does not meet S.A.E. Class S requirements

Manufactured to meet specifications of NACM (National Association of Chain Manufacturers)

This Peerless Chain Company Quik-Grip Tire Chains uses a CAM style locking mechanism that has pieces of stamped steel on the outside rail of the tire chain to increase traction. With the CAM mechanism included you won’t need to add chain tensioners to the tires.

$92.55 at Amazon

Key Features

Set of 2

Self-tightening polycarbonate ratchets

Diamond pattern cross chain

Meets S.A.E. Class S requirements

Do not exceed 30 mph with these chains attached

This SCC Security Chain Peerless Auto-Trac Tire Traction Chain uses self-tightening ratchets that deliver automatic centering and tightening when being used. The diamond cross-chain pattern increases traction and improves the ride quality of these tire chains. It’s recommended by the manufacturer that you don’t exceed 30 mph while using these chains.

$69.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Alternative for tire chains and cables

Won’t damage tires or wheels

Tear-resistant

Maximum recommended speed of 25 mph

Can support vehicles up to 3.5 tons

The K&K Automotive Snow Socks for Tires are exactly what their name suggests, socks for your car. But don’t let the name fool you, they are a strong alternative to tire chains and cables. They increase traction, steering and braking when using them and are very durable. They can support a maximum vehicle weight reaching up to 3.5 tons.

How to install tire chains

Before buying a set of tire chains, make sure they are the right size for your tires. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Ministry of TranBC on how to install winter tire chains .

Do you put tire chains on all 4 tires?

You only put four tire chains on all tires if your vehicle is all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. If you have a front-wheel car then place the chains in the front and place them on the rear tires for rear-wheel drive vehicles.

How fast can you drive with tire chains?

Every tire chain has a different set of rules, but most brands don’t want you driving over 30 mph. Make sure you read the instructions of your chains to know the exact speed limit of your chains.

How effective are tire chains on ice?

Snow tire chains work well in icy conditions as well. According to eTrailer, “Although tire chains are often referred to as "snow tire chains," they're also good for ice and mud. Chains handle deep snow better than studded tires or winter tires, and they do just as well at cutting through ice”.