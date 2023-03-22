The best car covers of 2023

If there is a special car in your life that needs to be kept clean and away from the elements of Mother Nature, then you should consider buying a car cover. Car covers are a necessity for storing a vehicle that won’t be driven for a long period of time. Whether the car is going to be parked outside in the driveway or in the garage, there are covers for each situation. No cover can be considered to be one-size-fits-all, but available sizes vary from small compact cars up to full-size SUVs. We’ve compiled a list of the best car covers available right now on Amazon.

Sized to fit a sedan measuring from 194 inches to 206 inches long

Waterproof fabric and UV resistant

Wind-resistant wheel straps

Reflective strip safety protection

Storage bag included

The MORNYRAY Waterproof Car Cover is one of the top rated car covers for sedans being stored outdoors. With the great price of $39.96, you can get a car cover that is waterproof and wind-resistant. This cover is made with high-quality polyester that makes it less susceptible to wear and tear over time and will last much longer than your average cover. The cover comes with reflective strips that reflect when another vehicle has their headlights on so you always know where the car is at night.

Can be used for any SUV measuring from 193 inches to 208 inches long

Cover made with 6 layers of soft and non-abrasive material

Door zipper included

Highly breathable design

Waterproof, windproof, snowproof, rainproof and UV resistant

The CIVOSE Car Cover Fit for SUVs is a car cover specifically designed to protect SUVs. This cover is made with 6 layers of high-quality DuPont Oxford material. It can protect in every weather condition including extreme heat, extreme cold, rain, hail, snow and heavy winds. The breathable design fits to the car in a way that gives it room to breathe and prevents condensation and moisture from getting on the car while it's covered.

Suitable for pickup trucks up to 232 inches in length

Made from cotton with an anti-scratch lining

Security grommets in the center of the cover to add a security cable and lock (cable and lock sold separately)

Antenna patch that allows the antenna to poke through

Breathable cover that allows moisture to escape

Armor All is one of the most trusted automotive product brands and it's no surprise that they offer a high quality car cover. Their cover is built with cotton and an anti-scratch lining that prevents the car from getting scratched. This specific cover is suitable for trucks and is able to cover pickups up to 232 inches in length. It also has security grommets that allow you to attach a security cable and lock to the car cover.

High-quality material that protects your car from all weather conditions

Plastic carrying bag with a zipper

Air vents to allow more breathability

Ranges from small to XXL

Includes an antenna patch and security grommets

Easy to clean

The car cover from iCarCover lives up to its name. With 30 layers of protection, it's one of the best options on the market for keeping your car protected. What makes this car cover stand out the most is its breathable air vents that allow better air circulation. The sizes available from this brand range from small for compact cars all the way up to full-size SUVs.

Built with high-quality multilayer material

100% weatherproof and scratch resistant

Easy access zipper

Comes with an independently verified size selection chart

Extended warranty included

The EzyShade car cover is made with 10 layers of protection to keep your vehicle unaffected by UV rays and inclement weather. It has an easy-access zipper on the driver side door as well. It is also the only car cover brand that has their own independently verified size selection chart for each make and model.

Why use a car cover?

Car covers offer protection to vehicles from the weather, bird droppings, scratches from animals, rust and corrosion. It helps keep the paint clean and dry to avoid rust and corrosion overtime.



What size car cover do you need?

The size of the cover can vary depending on the size of your vehicle. Most brands offer a range that covers small compact cars all the way up to large pickup trucks and full-sized SUVs. Most covers show the sizes that are offered and their lengths. If you are unsure of the length of your car, you can find it on our vehicle research tool.



Pros and cons of using a car cover?

Having a car cover can keep your car clean, safe from the weather and make it last longer. But there a few cons that should be mentioned. If a cover is made with 100% waterproof plastic, it will prevent moisture from getting in but also stop it from escaping. If the cover is non-fitted, it could potentially scratch the car because it's not being held in place.



How to apply a car cover

Most car covers have a very simple installation. After removing the cover from the bag, make sure the correct side is wrapped over the car. Some covers come with straps that tie to the wheels that keep it from being blown away by the wind. If your car is older with an antenna, make sure it is sticking through the antenna patch if it has one. If there is no patch, make sure to lower the antenna so it fits. Security grommets for a cable and lock are on a lot of covers for added security but not really necessary if the car is kept in a garage.