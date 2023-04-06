Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Getting a GPS tracker for your car can be a valuable addition. They're a great resource to help keep track of your personal vehicle, family members' cars or a fleet vehicle. Although they may seem like a luxury, they can be a lifesaver in a case of an emergency. If the vehicle is stolen, in an accident, or the driver gets lost, the GPS tracker can find their exact location. They can also be used on boats, pets, planes, luggage, people and anything that moves. Here are the best GPS trackers for cars.

$15.88 at Amazon

Key features

Best-selling GPS tracker on Amazon

Unlimited distance

Uses GPS satellites outdoors

Uses WiFi indoors

$19.95 monthly subscription required

The Tracki GPS tracker for vehicles is currently the best-selling GPS tracker on Amazon. It has an unlimited tracking distance that is supported by satellite when outdoors and uses WiFi for indoor tracking. It comes with a built-in SIM card that works efficiently worldwide. The monthly subscription fee required is $19.95 a month and can be as cheap as $9.95 a month for a long-term plan. It has a belt clip and a magnet on the back so it can be attached to most surfaces.

$29.95 at Amazon

Key features

Unlimited data and reporting

Powered by HAPN app on iOS and Android

Subscriptions start at $25 a month

Battery life can last up to 14 days

Create custom boundaries

The Spytec GPS tracker offers unlimited data and fast reports. The tracker is powered by the HAPN app, which is available on Android and iOS. You have the option to view updates every 5 seconds or as infrequently as once a day with power saving mode. The infrequent notifications with power saving mode can make the battery life last up to 14 days. Subscriptions start at $25 a month and comes with 24/7 customer support and a lifetime warranty. Spytec is a U.S.-based service but international coverage is still available.

$77.00 at Amazon

Key features

4G LTE internet speed

Accident detection and notifications

Free roadside assistance included

No activation fees

Cancel anytime

The Bouncie Car GPS Tracker has a higher price upfront than its competitors but only costs $8 a month for its subscription. There is no activation fee, and the subscription can be canceled at anytime. This car GPS tracker has 4G LTE internet speeds and gives live updates every 15 seconds. It sends notifications immediately when an accident is detected and will send roadside assistance with no cost. This car GPS tracker also offers vehicle health updates and even notifies the user when the check engine light or battery warning shows up.

$29.95 at Amazon

Key features

100% waterproof

Portable and lightweight

Geofencing features

4G LTE and satellite technology

LED lights

The LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker is meant for keeping track of cars, boats, luggage, pets and even family members. It has a small disc shape that makes it discreet and portable enough to place anywhere. There's also a strong magnet on the bottom so it can be attached to any metal surface. It can be tracked in real time on the iOS or Android LandAirSea app. The battery can last up to a week with updates every 3 seconds, up to two weeks with 3-minute updates and up to 6 months in low power mode.

$69.95 at Amazon

Key features

Easy to install on car battery

Real-time speed limit tracking

Updates every 30 seconds

Can be viewed on Desktop

$12.95 a month for subscription

The Optimus GB100M car GPS tracker is installed onto the battery of the car. Since it's powered by the battery of the car, it will always stay charged. Optimus has a tutorial on Amazon showing how to install the GPS tracker. It has real-time speed limit tracking, allows you to set a maximum speed limit and alerts you when that speed is exceeded.

Why buy a car GPS tracker?

Buying a car GPS tracker can be helpful for many reasons. They can be placed in your personal vehicle, a relatives vehicle or in a car that belongs to a fleet. It also brings an added sense of security that if your vehicle ends up missing or stolen, you will be able to locate exactly where it is.

Pros and cons of a car GPS tracker?

The benefit of having a GPS tracker for cars is being able to track your vehicle and receive consistent and reliable updates. They could also come in handy if you have your car stolen and need to track it so it can be reported to the authorities.

Many of the cons would depend on whose vehicle you are tracking. If you deviously place one in your spouse's or child's car, that could cause conflict. With great power comes great responsibility. Another flaw of these car GPS trackers is that they are heavily dependent on battery life and are ineffective once they reach 0%. If you're managing a fleet vehicle, the driver of the car could possibly find the tracker and remove it themselves. There is also always the potential risk of a stranger attaching their own GPS tracker to your car to track your location for whatever reason, so stay vigilant.

How to install and setup a car GPS tracker?

In order to install most standard GPS trackers, you'll have to charge it and then connect it to a smartphone or computer using the app that comes with your tracker. Once configuring the device on your phone, it should be ready to be placed in the vehicle. Once it's in an ideal place for tracking, you can follow it and receive updates in case anything happens.

How to subscribe?

In order to activate a car GPS tracker subscription, you will have to call the number provided in the packaging to set it up or subscribe online. Rates vary depending on the product.