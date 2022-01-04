Best dash cam 2022: 6 great cameras for driving peace of mind

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether your goal is to grab some quick and easy footage of your drives for your Instagram page, or you just want to protect yourself from a lawsuit, a dash cam is the way to go. Some things you'll want to consider are whether you'll need features like night vision, an HD picture, parking monitoring, collision detection, or even a multi-cam setup (considering that nearly 30% of all accidents are rear-end collisions according to the NHTSA). Some cams even have built-in WiFi, letting users quickly save and edit their videos right from their phone. Starting at under $50, these options could save you thousands, not to mention the headaches that come with dealing with insurance companies.

Key Features

1080p HD, 170° ultra-wide capture

Features Wide Dynamic Range technology and night vision shooting

Includes 24-hour parking monitoring - thanks to a built-in G-sensor, the Byakov can automatically turn on and start recording if your car gets hit in a parking lot

Loop Recording can automatically overwrite old footage, saving the user from having to manually delete videos on their SD card

Emergency Accident Lock saves/locks the current video whenever a shake or collision is detected, so it won't get over-written

Includes a 2-year replacement warranty

SD card not included

The Byakov dash cam records videos in 1080p resolution and features night vision and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology. Like most others, this cam has a G-sensor and automatically starts recording if your car is hit, even in a parking lot. It also has a 170° wide viewing area, a small form-factor, and loop recording. Users say the picture quality is "much higher" than expected for such an affordable cam, and you can even take a look at some video shot by a reviewer right here. Last but not least, the cam comes with a two-year product replacement warranty. Even after 5,000 Amazon ratings, it's still sitting at a total review score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Like the sound of the Byakov? Check it out right here.

Key Features

This dual cam includes a 1080p resolution front camera and a waterproof rear camera

The front cam records at a 170° angle while the rear cam records at a 130° angle

Features loop recording and emergency accident locks, thanks to the built-in G-sensor

Includes 24-hour Parking Mode

Supports up to a 32 GB SD card (not included)

Built for easy installation

Purchase includes lifetime 24 hour technical support

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p front camera and a waterproof back camera. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 9,000 Amazon reviews it's sitting at a cumulative score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. This reviewer was looking for a "simple" cam that would "just work," and they seem to have found exactly that in the Chortau. Click here to see their footage taken with the cam. Want to snag this Chortau cam? Learn more right here.

Key Features

Records videos up to a 2160p or 4K resolution

150° wide angle lens

Features low-light/night vision recording

Includes built-in WiFi to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the ROVE app

The cam's Built-in GPS accurately records driving location and speed

Parking mode, motion detection, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse and slow-mo are all standard features on the cam

Supports up to a 512 GB SD card (not included)

Includes a 1-year warranty

The Rove 4K dash cam records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like Super Night Vision technology, built-in WiFi allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° wide-angle lens, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and it can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage. One reviewer shared some of his own footage shot with the camera right here. After 17,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at an impressive score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Want your dash cam recordings to be in crisp 4K? Click here to learn more about the Rove R2.

Key Features

This dual dash cam set-up can simultaneously record videos with its front cam at 4K resolution 170° angle and its rear cam at 1080p resolution 150° angle

Includes built-in WiFi to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via its own app

Built-in GPS records your route and driving speed for videos

Includes collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock and time-lapse recording

Features night vision recording thanks to the Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor

Supports up to a 256 GB micro SD card (not included)

The Kingslim dual dash cam can simultaneously record videos in 4K from the front cam and 1080p from the rear cam. It features "the industry-leading Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor. With super night vision, f/1.8 aperture, and WDR technology, you can record stunning details, even in low-light environments. With front 170° and rear 150° super-wide viewing angles and 6-layer glass fixed-focus lens, it gives you maximum coverage of the road and greatly enhances night vision, providing sharp and clear images and videos." Thanks to a 3-inch touchscreen, you only need one finger to operate the device and toggle features like collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock, and even time-lapse recording. This cam, like many of the others in this list, has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS and last but not least, it can handle up to a 256GB SD card for storage. Learn more about the Kingslim cam right here.

Key Features

Dual dash cam captures video at 4K resolution via its front cam and 1080p resolution via the rear cam

Includes built-in WiFi to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the Ucam app

Night vision recording is available thanks to the Sony STARVIS sensor

Features 24 hour parking monitoring, loop recording and collision-detection

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support

The REDTIGER dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording, all great features to look for. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support. Learn more about the REDTIGER right here.

Key Features

This three-part dash cam includes a 1440p 155° front camera, 1280p 165° inside camera and 1280p 160° rear camera

All cams record video and audio

Features Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor

Includes infrared night vision recording

Features a 24-hour low-bitrate parking mode that can automatically initiate recording when the motion or collision detection is triggered

Multiple potential set-ups for the cams make this a great choice for rideshare drivers

Does not rely on lithium batteries, allowing for easier use in some extreme weather conditions

Can handle up to a 256 GB SD card (not included)

Does not support WiFi or Bluetooth

The Vantrue N4 is a three-channel dash cam that features a 155° front camera, 165° back camera and 160° rear camera. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams. The cam features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 6-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24 hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has nearly 4,000 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.