Winter is coming, and you need to be ready. While there is still time to prepare, you need to make sure you have the tools and equipment needed to remove heavy snow. Snow blowers are one of the best snow removal devices out there. They suck up the snow and shoot it through their chute in order to clear pathways as quickly as possible. Here are the best snow blowers that are available online.

$129.00 at Walmart

Key features

10 amp motor

16” clearing width

10” clearing depth

20-foot throwing distance

7” snow tires

A 10-amp motor powers this Greenworks Corded Electric Snow Thrower. It has a 180-degree chute control and a 20-foot throwing distance. This blower can clear paths efficiently with its 16” clearing width and 10" clearing depth. This snow blower includes a 3-year limited tool warranty and a 2-year battery warranty with your purchase.

$699.00 at Amazon

Key features

Throws snow up 40 feet

21” clearing width

Weather-resistant

Brushless motor

Variable speed auger control

This Ego Power+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Snow Blower With Steel Auger is powered by dual 56-volt batteries. It has a clearing width of 21” and can throw snow as far as 40 feet. The weather-resistant construction of the blower will make it last for many years.

$411.32 at Amazon

Key features

212cc 4-stroke engine

Recoil starter

12.5” intake height

21” clearing width

180-degree chute

2-year warranty

This PowerSmart Gas Powered Snow Blower has a 212cc 4-stroke OHV engine and uses a recoil starter. It’s able to throw snow up to 35 feet and has a 180-degree chute so it will land wherever you want it to. Hopefully, you don’t aim the chute at your neighbor's yard. A 2-year warranty is included with your purchase.

$249.00 at Amazon

Key features

15-amp motor

4 rubber-tipped steel blades

Maximum throw distance of 25 feet

22” clearing width

Dual LED headlights

The Snow Joe Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower is a corded blower that is powered by a 15-amp motor. The all-steel auger has a cutting width of 22” and a cutting width of 13”. The snow blower has dual LED lights to increase visibility at night. The blower has a plowing capacity of 840 lbs/min and a maximum throwing distance of 25 feet.

$599.99 at Home Depot

Key features

18” clearing width

12” clearing depth

Power Curve Technology

Maximum throw distance of 25 feet

Self-propelled features

Push-button electric start

2-year warranty

This Toro Self-Propelled Gas Power Clear Single Stage Snow Blower has a gasoline engine and an electric starter. It has an 18” clearing width and 12” of clearing depth. A 2-year warranty will be included with your purchase.

How to choose the right snow blower

Before picking a snow blower to buy, there are a few things to consider. First, you have to think about how much area you need to cover. If you are just plowing your own driveway, walkway or sidewalk then a cutting width between 12” to 20” should suffice. If you plan on clearing other people’s driveways or a parking lot, then you will need a bigger and more expensive model with much more cutting width and depth.

Electric vs gas powered snow blower

There are some key differences to take note of when choosing between gas snow blowers or electric battery-powered snow blowers. According to Snow Blowers Direct, “Gas-powered snow blowers have a maximum clearing width of 45 inches, with a maximum intake of 24", so they're able to clear an area nearly twice as fast as the widest electric model, and can handle snow up to 45 inches deep, including the iced-over snowbanks at the end of the driveway”.