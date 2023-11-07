Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Winter is coming, and you need to be ready. While there is still time to prepare, you need to make sure you have the tools and equipment needed to remove heavy snow. Snow blowers are one of the best snow removal devices out there. They suck up the snow and shoot it through their chute in order to clear pathways as quickly as possible. Here are the best snow blowers that are available online.
Greenworks 16" 10 Amp Corded Electric Snow Thrower - $129
Key features
- 10 amp motor
- 16” clearing width
- 10” clearing depth
- 20-foot throwing distance
- 7” snow tires
A 10-amp motor powers this Greenworks Corded Electric Snow Thrower. It has a 180-degree chute control and a 20-foot throwing distance. This blower can clear paths efficiently with its 16” clearing width and 10" clearing depth. This snow blower includes a 3-year limited tool warranty and a 2-year battery warranty with your purchase.
Ego Power+ SNT2112 21-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Snow Blower with Steel Auger - $699
Key features
- Throws snow up 40 feet
- 21” clearing width
- Weather-resistant
- Brushless motor
- Variable speed auger control
This Ego Power+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Snow Blower With Steel Auger is powered by dual 56-volt batteries. It has a clearing width of 21” and can throw snow as far as 40 feet. The weather-resistant construction of the blower will make it last for many years.
PowerSmart 21-Inch Snow Blower Gas Powered - $411.32
Key features
- 212cc 4-stroke engine
- Recoil starter
- 12.5” intake height
- 21” clearing width
- 180-degree chute
- 2-year warranty
This PowerSmart Gas Powered Snow Blower has a 212cc 4-stroke OHV engine and uses a recoil starter. It’s able to throw snow up to 35 feet and has a 180-degree chute so it will land wherever you want it to. Hopefully, you don’t aim the chute at your neighbor's yard. A 2-year warranty is included with your purchase.
Snow Joe SJ627E Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower - $249
Key features
- 15-amp motor
- 4 rubber-tipped steel blades
- Maximum throw distance of 25 feet
- 22” clearing width
- Dual LED headlights
The Snow Joe Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower is a corded blower that is powered by a 15-amp motor. The all-steel auger has a cutting width of 22” and a cutting width of 13”. The snow blower has dual LED lights to increase visibility at night. The blower has a plowing capacity of 840 lbs/min and a maximum throwing distance of 25 feet.
Toro 18 in. Self-Propelled Gas Power Clear 518 ZE Single-Stage Snow Blower - $599.99
Key features
- 18” clearing width
- 12” clearing depth
- Power Curve Technology
- Maximum throw distance of 25 feet
- Self-propelled features
- Push-button electric start
- 2-year warranty
This Toro Self-Propelled Gas Power Clear Single Stage Snow Blower has a gasoline engine and an electric starter. It has an 18” clearing width and 12” of clearing depth. A 2-year warranty will be included with your purchase.
How to choose the right snow blower
Before picking a snow blower to buy, there are a few things to consider. First, you have to think about how much area you need to cover. If you are just plowing your own driveway, walkway or sidewalk then a cutting width between 12” to 20” should suffice. If you plan on clearing other people’s driveways or a parking lot, then you will need a bigger and more expensive model with much more cutting width and depth.
Electric vs gas powered snow blower
There are some key differences to take note of when choosing between gas snow blowers or electric battery-powered snow blowers. According to Snow Blowers Direct, “Gas-powered snow blowers have a maximum clearing width of 45 inches, with a maximum intake of 24", so they're able to clear an area nearly twice as fast as the widest electric model, and can handle snow up to 45 inches deep, including the iced-over snowbanks at the end of the driveway”.
