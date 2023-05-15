2023 Genesis GV70 Review: So what if it’s not German?

Genesis' first shot at a compact luxury crossover is a strong one that moves the segment forward and makes for an excellent alternative to one of the many other established options.

Pros: Class-leading interior; comfortable ride; excellent tech; safety scores; standard AWD; available as an EV

Cons: Handles like a big, heavy SUV; steering is acceptable, but gets worse in Sport mode

The 2023 Genesis GV70 midsize luxury SUV is a highly competitive newcomer in this already competitive segment. It debuted for the 2022 model year and carries over with almost no change — if it ain’t broke …

Available with two potent turbocharged engines (there’s also an all-electric GV70, which is definitely a big plus, but we cover that in a separate review), its performance leaves little to be desired. Its exceptional interior puts other competitors to shame, or at least humbles them. Its tech is not only clever, but it’s easy to use — something that can rarely be said for the German competition. What the GV70 lacks in handling prowess, it makes up for in ride comfort, especially with the adaptive suspension that can read the road ahead and prepare for the bumps it encounters. Then, there’s its unique styling, which helps set it apart from its competitors.

So, while the Genesis name might not carry the same brand cachet as the likes of BMW and Mercedes, the Korean luxury brand is aiming to change that by putting out cars that match those others dollar for dollar in luxury value. Don’t pass the Genesis GV70 by just because you haven’t heard of it. A test drive might prove this is the smarter and more well-rounded way to get a feature-rich, premium crossover experience.

What’s new for 2023?

There are very few changes for 2023 compared to when the GV70 debuted for the 2022 model year. Trims with “Sport” in their name get the rear brake calipers painted black to match the fronts, as well as traditional buttons on the steering wheel to replace the touch-sensitive controls. The 2.5T AWD models get some changes based on trim: Select gets Monobloc front brakes and a heated steering wheel; Advanced gets the Lexicon premium audio system; Sport Prestige gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and three-zone climate control. Finally, a few of the exterior paint colors have been tweaked (don’t worry, you can still get it in the Barossa Burgundy pictured above).

What are the GV70 interior and in-car technology like?

The GV70 interior is a true delight, with the Sport Advanced package providing a luxury feel second to none in the segment with Nappa leather seating, buttery-soft leatherette on the upper dash and door panels, and a suede headliner. The buttons move with a rich fluidity, and the touch-sensitive controls for a select number of infrequently used climate controls provide a modern, decluttered look without infuriating functionality. The two knobs on the center console that control the infotainment system and gear selection are also high-quality pieces, resembling fine crystal. They look different and have different textures, but unfortunately, they’re also virtually the same size and placed next to each other. You may end up changing a radio station when you really meant to put the car in drive. Maybe the placement will become second nature, maybe it’ll be a constant irritant.

The 14.5-inch widescreen infotainment display is mounted in a way that prioritizes your line of sight rather than its touchscreen capability, which means you’ll be using that aforementioned knob often. It’s well-suited to the menu structure and helps keep your eyes on the road, while having the touchscreen capability is still helpful in certain situations like using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Altogether, this system is more user-friendly than what you’ll find in its German competitors (as well as others), and is sufficiently pretty to boot.

How big is the GV70?

In terms of interior space, the GV70 aligns closely with other rear-drive-based compact SUVs. Like others, back seat space can be surprisingly tight with a tall driver up front, and families with small kids in rear-facing car seats are bound to find a Volvo XC60 or Acura RDX a better choice. The seat itself is quite comfortable, however, with plentiful recline and sufficient headroom.

Behind the second row is a 28.9-cubic-foot cargo area, which easily fit all six bags from our standard luggage test with room to spare. Compared to other compact SUVs we’ve tested, it had more space than an Audi Q5 and previous-generation Mercedes GLC, is comparable to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and falls short of the Acura RDX. Ultimately, we’d judge the GV70 as having a slightly above-average cargo space for a compact luxury SUV.

What are the GV70 fuel economy and performance specs?

The standard engine in the GV70 is a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four producing 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive is standard on every GV70, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2.5T is rated at 22 miles per gallon city, 28 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with 18- or 19-inch wheels. The Sport Prestige trim level, whether because of its 21-inch wheels or some other factor, drop those estimates to 19/26/22.

The upgrade engine is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, making an impressive 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. It gets 19 mpg city, 24 highway and 21 combined.

There is also the Genesis Electrified GV70. Though considered a separate model, which we have reviewed separately, it really is just a GV70 with an all-electric powertrain good for 429 hp, 516 lb-ft of torque and a range of 236 miles. That’s not great for an EV, but its recharge times are exceptional.

What's the GV70 like to drive?

Despite sharing a platform with the G70 sport sedan, the GV70 behaves more like its stately big brother, the GV80. It feels quite heavy, and, even when the available adaptive suspension is at its firmest in Sport+ mode, there's a fair bit of body roll. It sure likes to understeer, too, and it's hard to tell from the seat of your pants when you're getting overly ambitious with the throttle coming out of a corner.

We aren’t big fans of the steering in Sport mode, which is an unfortunate throwback to the earlier days of adjustable drive settings when extra effort would be added to satisfy the false assumption that stiff equals sporty. The extra effort simply dulls the sensations transmitted from what is already a less-than-talkative chassis. At least its Custom mode lets you sub in the perfectly acceptable "Comfort" steering while keeping everything else at full habanero.

That the GV70 isn't as sporty as it looks is not the worst problem to have, and indeed, things are pretty much rosy from here on out. The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 provides smooth, effortless power delivery indicative of bigger, pricier luxury vehicles (like the GV80). Its superlative ride quality greatly exceeds similarly powered German models thanks to an adaptive suspension that pre-emptively adjusts itself using forward-looking cameras. We'd just think twice about the Sport Prestige package as its 21-inch wheels add a touch of nervousness over choppy pavement and some harshness over gnarled pavement.

Of course, many GV70s will come with the fixed suspension tied to the standard 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four, which we haven’t had the chance to test as of this writing.

What other Genesis GV70 reviews can I read?

Our first test of the Genesis GV70, which ended up being one of the most memorable cars we drove that year.

There's an ample amount of space in theory, but the raked roofline limits usability. Still, it has a slightly above-average cargo space for the segment. See what fits in this luggage test.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 First Drive Review: Put this EV on your short list

Like everything you’re reading about the GV70, but sure wish it was electric? You’re in luck. They make one of those.

What is the 2023 GV70 price?

When buying a GV70, you have your choice between two engines — the 2.5T and 3.5T — both standard with all-wheel drive. Then you have the trim packages: Standard, Select, Advanced and Sport Prestige for the 2.5T, and Sport, Sport Advanced and Sport Prestige in the 3.5T. The base GV70 is the 2.5T AWD in Standard trim, which starts at $44,275 including $1,125 in destination fees.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, power hands-free liftgate, heated mirrors, leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats, 14.5-inch infotainment screen with navigation, analog gauges with an 8-inch color display, fingerprint sensor, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, and a number of driver safety and assistance features (see the Safety section, below).

The Select and Advanced really only add extra equipment or supplant what’s already standard. The Sport Prestige differs in appearance, including the 21-inch wheels, while the interior is upgraded with a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument panel, leatherette-wrapped upper instrument panel and the “Ergo Motion” driver seat (with power cushion extension, bolsters and adjustable air cells).

The 3.5T AWD is only available in Sport trims. Besides the bigger engine, they get an electronically controlled suspension that not only adapts to bumps as they happen, but anticipates them by reading the road ahead. Its Sport Advanced and Sport Prestige trim levels get a few more features than their 2.5T counterparts.

The price breakdown for the 2023 Genesis GV70 is as follows:

2.5T AWD

Standard: $44,275

Select: $48,025

Advanced: $52,925

Sport Prestige: $57,075

3.5T AWD

Sport: $56,375

Sport Advanced: $61,325

Sport Prestige: $66,275

What are the GV70 safety ratings and driver assistance features?

The GV70 comes standard with forward and blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, driver attention warning, high-beam assist and safe-exit assist. Also standard is the excellent Highway Driving Assist stop-and-go adaptive cruise control system with lane-keeping and lane-centering steering assist. The available Highway Driving Assist II system adds assisted lane changes and better logic for cars that crowd or cut in front of you. We highly recommend the available Blind Spot View Monitor, which is basically a camera feed of your blind spot that appears in your instrument cluster when you use your turn signal (it’s also paired with a surround view parking monitor system).

The Genesis GV70 earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s highest safety rating of Top Safety Pick+. It earned the highest score of “Good” for all overall crash tests, a “Good” rating for headlights and LATCH ease of use, the highest “Superior” rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention, and the second-highest “Advanced” rating for vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention. The GV70 has not yet been crash tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

