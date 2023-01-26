2023 Land Rover Defender Review: The no-compromise off-roader

The Land Rover Defender provides everything you'd hope for in a modern Land Rover: superlative off-road capability, surprisingly plush on-road demeanor, abundant interior space and abundant character. The base four-cylinder is likely all you'll need and lower trim levels provide more than enough equipment.

Of course, money typically is an object of concern, and the Defender does not come cheap. The way-cool Defender 110 V8 pictured above cost more than $111,000, and even the most basic Defender starts at nearly $55,000. It doesn’t take many options, including checking the mild-hybrid inline-six engine box, before you’ve zoomed past $70,000. The good news is that you don’t really need that many options. The Defender is very well-equipped in its more basic forms and those pricier versions don’t offer the sort of overt luxury look and materials choices you’d find in a comparably priced Range Rover model. In other words, no shame in getting a lower trim model. But hey, if you’ve got the cash, you probably won’t regret enjoying the decadent, rich rumble of the V8 and the silky, effortless power it provides. It’s hard not to be smitten.

Big, boxy, off-road-oriented SUVs are all the rage at the moment, especially when glammed up with ritzy, definitely-not-for-off-roading trim and luxury feature content. The 2023 Land Rover Defender definitely fits that bill, and indeed, it’s certainly popular among those who have no intention of ever venturing to the sorts of dirty places this mighty Land Rover is capable of. Yet, whereas other big, boxy, off-road-oriented SUVs make their owners suffer through rough rides, sloppy handling, booming interior noise and/or compromised interior space, the Land Rover Defender does not. It’s practical, refined, comfortable and spacious. OK, so the two-door Defender 90 isn’t that spacious, but the new three-row, eight-passenger Defender 130 certainly is. Basically, the Defender is a no-compromises off-roader and, if money is no object, one of the best SUVs you can buy.

What's new for 2023?

The Land Rover Defender 130 debuts, pictured above, adding a far more usable third-row seat than the rinky-dink one offered by the 110. Not only is their adult-friendly legroom, but there are three seatbelts across, making the Defender one of the rare eight-passenger luxury SUVs. This extra row is the result of 13.4 inches of length tacked onto the back of the same 119-inch wheelbase. It’s not a difficult difference to spot, and indeed, the 130’s proportions certainly aren't as tidy as its smaller siblings. The departure angle also suffers considerably, falling to 28.5 degrees from 40. Every 130 comes with the inline-six engine and air suspension, and like its siblings enjoyed, there will be a First Edition model that offers special color configurations and most available features.

What are the Defender interior and in-car technology like?

With its bold horizontal lines, metal trim, rubber flooring, numerous grab handles and bins galore, the Defender's cabin has an undeniably rugged and functional vibe. Certainly more so than any other Land Rover today. However, it may be rugged in appearance, but the materials used are generally top-notch stuff worthy of commanding its top-notch price tag. Top trim levels can also be spiffed up with open-pore wood trim and fancy two-tone leather choices, but it’s also not enough to create the sort of luxurious look and feel you’d find in other SUVs pushing and passing $100,000.

Standard on every Defender is Land Rover's Pivi Pro 10-inch wide touchscreen (above middle) interface, but an optional, taller 11.4-inch touchscreen is available. The 10-inch standard screen is handsomely sandwiched in between the dash's prominent horizontal cross-members, making it almost appear to be a cool retroactive modification. The larger screen juts out beyond those cross-members for a less elegant, integrated appearance. The user interface provided by those screens isn’t as well sorted as those of rival systems (we’ve found it to be buggy at times and the radio controls can frustrate), but the graphics and overall aesthetic are pleasingly modern. The widescreen also doesn't take advantage of its super-wide layout with a split screen option. The optional all-digital instruments make a stronger impression, as they offer different design choices that'll provide as much or as little info as you'd like. That said, we'd also be just fine with the standard analog gauge cluster.

How big is the Defender?

There are now three body sizes, so that answer is a complicated one. The most popular body style is the four-door Defender 110, which is sized comparable to a midsize luxury SUV like a BMW X5. The two-door Defender 90 is then a whopping 17 inches shorter in overall length than the 110 with a 10-inch shorter wheelbase; the new eight-passenger Defender 130 has the same wheelbase as the 110 but is 13.6 inches longer (or about the same as a Lincoln Navigator).

The 90’s small size makes it considerably more maneuverable off-road, but the interior is obviously much smaller and harder to access with two fewer doors. Backseat legroom is actually fine, as its 36.6 inches is only 1.8 less than the notably spacious 110. Cargo space is an entirely different matter. The 90's tiny 15.6 cubic feet is less than what you get behind the third rows of many midsize SUVs (though apparently it's still big enough(ish) to hold a Bernese Mountain Dog). In the Defender 90, you'll definitely need a cargo carrier or will have to leave your friends behind.

That probably won't be necessary in the Defender 110, which has a big, boxy cargo area (pictured above left) that we found swallows even more than its 35.4 cubic feet would indicate. There's also plenty of thoughtful storage solutions throughout, plus highly configurable roof rails. Maximum capacity stands at 70.4 cubic feet, and the Defender has a fold-flat load floor. In terms of passenger space, the 110’s tall seating position and boxy shape provide an airy feel and superior visibility to go with ample first- and second-row space. Fitting a rear-facing child seat while maintaining enough front legroom was not problem. There is a third-row seat available (below left), but it’s so tiny and leaves even less cargo space behind it than the D90 that it’s just not worth considering.

If you want a third row, get the new Defender 130. You’ll certainly lose even more off-road maneuverability and capability (especially in regards to departure angle), but you gain a three-across third row where adults can actually fit (below right). Again, that boxy shape is helpful here, too, since it provides a less claustrophobic feel than other three-row luxury SUVs. Cargo space with all three rows up is 13.7 cubic feet (pictured above right), which may be better than the D110, but still is one of the smallest amounts available in three-row vehicles.

What are the Defender fuel economy and performance specs?

The standard 90 and 110 engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that produces 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is on board along with a permanent four-wheel-drive system. Fuel economy is 17 miles per gallon city, 20 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined in the 110 (the 90 is 18/21/19), and Land Rover says the 110 will go from 0-60 mph in 7.7 seconds (the 90 does it in 6.7 seconds). This efficiency and performance are unimpressive for a luxury SUV of its size (think a BMW X5), but also not bad for a heavy off-roading SUV.

A 3.0-liter inline-six is optional on the 90 and 110, and standard on the 130. It features a smorgasbord of power-enhancing elements: a turbocharger, an electric supercharger and a mild-hybrid system. Output is a significant step up at 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet. The 0-60 time falls to 5.8 seconds in the 110, 5.7 for the 90 and 6.3 for the 130. Fuel economy increases slightly to 18 mpg city, 23 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined for the 90 and 110, and 19/17/21 for the 130.

Optional on the 90 and 110 is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that produces a stout 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque. It gets bespoke transmission settings from the eight-speed automatic and is capable of sending the 110 from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds, and the 90 from 0-60 mph in just 4.9. Fuel economy suffers, as the 110 V8 is rated at 14 mpg city, 19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined. The 90 is nearly identical, but its city rating ticks up to 15 mpg. We saw an average of about 16 mpg in a week of testing.