Autoblog's new rating system launches

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Is this car any good? Should I buy this or that? As automotive journalists, we get these questions all the time. Evaluating new cars, trucks and SUVs is the core of what we do. Obviously, it's fun, and we look at it as a service to you, the Autoblog reader. We want to be fair, thorough and informative so you can form your own opinion on the vehicle. Maybe you want to buy it. Maybe you're simply looking to benchmark it against something else. Regardless, we take this responsibility seriously.
Today we're officially launching a ratings system for evaluating new vehicles. You'll notice it on the right side of our articles, like our Drivers' Notes on the 2018 Jeep Wrangler and 2018 Chevy Corvette and our First Drive of the 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster. More are coming out every week, like the 2018 Toyota Camry, 2019 Ram and 2018 Ford Mustang.
The tachometer is our score — that's what Autoblog editors think of the vehicle. We evaluate it on driving character, interior and exterior design, technology and safety. We look at hard metrics, like fuel economy, horsepower and NHTSA ratings, and balance them against subjective factors, like comfort, usability and styling. We usually meet once or twice a week and argue about these elements before arriving at a rating. We're putting our expertise and experience driving these cars into the scores, so you can know at a glance if it's a product you should be interested in purchasing.
We take a broad look at the vehicle, its competitive set and its place in the market. The scale is pretty simple. We grade from 1 to 10, with a precision of 0.5. Here's the breakdown:
- 1-3 — Unacceptable
- 4 — Sub-par in conception, execution or both
- 5-6 — Average
- 7 — Solid, above average. Would recommend
- 8-9 — Very Good
- 10 — Superlative. A seminal feature or vehicle for the industry
Agree or disagree with us? Make your voice heard. That's where the Owners Reviews come into play. Don't be shy. If you've owned something we're reviewing, we invite you to weigh in.
So that's how it all works. we're continuing to tweak, improve and evolve the living thing that is Autoblog. We hope you like this new feature.
