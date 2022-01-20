Best portable air compressors for 2022

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Despite how easy it is to use the compressed air machine available at your local gas station, too many people are still riding around on under-inflated tires. According to TireRack.com, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Luckily, it's more affordable than ever to get your own air compressor and fill your tires in your very own driveway. There are options now with built-in flashlights, bike tire and sports attachments and more. Starting at under $30, these could save you a trip to the gas station for a top-off or a call to AAA for a tow.

Plugs into your car outlet

11.9-foot power cord

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Includes built-in LED lighting

Includes three additional nozzles for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

"Not applicable for any large vehicles with tire pressure ＞ 50 psi and tire width ＞ 245 MM such as trucks, vans and off-road vehicles"

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shut off capability, allowing it to turn off once it hits your preset psi level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with 3 additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option, but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles.

Plugs into your car outlet

14-foot long power cord

Includes three nozzle attachments for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

Includes a built-in LED flashlight for nighttime emergencies

Includes a one-year warranty

Includes carrying case

The FORTEM air compressor stores its 14-foot long power cable within itself, making it super portable. The cable itself plugs right into your car's cigarette lighter port for power. This inflator comes with multiple attachments for car and bike tires, inflatable toys and more, and has a built-in LED flashlight. Like many others, the FORTEM has automatic shut off functionality and allows you to set your desired PSI before starting your inflation. It even comes with a 1-year warranty! Learn more about the FORTEM right here.

Best-selling air compressor on Amazon

Plugs into the 12-volt DC lighter port

Includes additional valve adapters for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

Does not support truck tires

Includes a built-in LED flashlight

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shut-off and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9-feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

Plugs into a car's 12-volt cigarette lighter port or a 110/120-volt wall plug

10.5" power cord

Includes four nozzle adaptors for use with cars, RVs, motorcycles, air mattresses, bike tires and more

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 3 psi

Up to 150 psi

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Features a bright backlit LCD display

The TEROMAS tire inflator is a great choice because it can plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value. This compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more. Learn more here.

Powered by a rechargeable battery pack or a 12-volt car power adapter (option to be totally cordless)

For use with car tires, motorcycle tires, bike tires, inflatable sports balls, pool toys and more

Not suitable for large truck tires

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 1 psi

Automatically turns off once the preset pressure has been achieved

Includes a carrying bag, air tap and inflating needle

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. It's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

