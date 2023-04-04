The best electric bikes of 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The average person is familiar with electric cars these days, but many aren't aware that there are electric bikes too. They may resemble regular bicycles, but electric bikes are equipped with built-in electric motors that assist with pedaling, or in some cases, even power themselves without pedaling. Most can be charged at any electrical outlet and only take a few hours to reach full battery capacity. Here is a list of the best electric bikes available now on Amazon.

$479.99 on Amazon

Key Features

Pre-assembled

Up to 15.5 miles of range

Autoguard braking system that stops the motor while braking

Charges from 0% to 100% in less than 5 hours

Supports up to 264 pounds

Don’t let the name fool you, the Swagtron Swagcycle is a serious electric bike. It weighs only 37 pounds and it's foldable so its easy to transport. The Autoguard braking system makes the motor stop as you're braking to increase stopping power and safety. When it has 1 mile of range left it will enter an energy-conserving mode to make sure you reach your destination.

$849.99 on Amazon

Key Features

Up to 48 miles of range

4” fat tires that are puncture-resistant

Cargo rack for storage

20 mph top speed

Removable and portable battery

The Heybike Mars Electric Bike is an electric dirt bike that comes with 20-inch fat tires that are 4 inches wide. These thick tires are made to handle more rugged surfaces and are puncture-resistant. Rear tail lights flash upon braking for extra safety. The battery is portable and can be removed and charged in any electrical outlet. It has 3 driving modes which include pedal-assist, pure electric and manual. The cargo rack on the back allows you to store bags and gear you need to carry along.

$359.99 on Amazon

Key Features

Charges from 0% to 100% in less than 6 hours

Up to 27.9 miles of range

Top speed of 18.5 mph

Dual front headlights

350w motor

Sailnovo makes electric bikes that are affordable and great for commuting. This one is equipped with a 350w electric motor that delivers a range up to 25 miles. It reaches a top speed of 18.5 mph and can ride efficiently over a slope of 15 degrees. This electric bike can travel up to 25 miles in pure electric mode without pedaling. The non-slip handlebars keep your hand sin place when riding over bumpy surfaces.

$569.99 on Amazon

Key Features

Quickly charges in less than 3 hours

Front and rear fenders

LCD trip meter and speedometer

Mechanical disc brakes

The HITTROAD Electric Bike has a 468w motor and up to 46 miles of range. The mechanical disc brakes in the front and rear provide added braking support. It has front and rear fenders to limit the amount of rain reaching the tires. The fast-charger can charge this electric bike form 0% to 100% in less than 3 hours.

$1,299.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Up to 50 miles of pure electric range

Up to 80 miles in pedal-assist mode

3 riding modes

5 levels of pedal-assistance

750w motor

FREESKY makes high-end and expensive electric bikes, but they are worth the hefty prices. This electric bike can reach up to 50 miles of pure electric range and can reach up to 80 miles in pedal-assist mode. This massive motor supplies 750w and has a peak output of 1,300w. This bike has a top speed of 32 mph which is creeping into electric scooter territory. It has a lower center of gravity compared to some other electric bikes, increasing overall stability and ride safety.

Why buy an electric bike?

If you often ride a bike to get places and you are looking for an upgrade, you should consider electric bikes. They offer the benefits of a regular bike but with added electric assistance. They are easier to ride and often have safety features like improved braking over traditional bikes. The added assistance from the electric motor makes riding up hills much easier and less stressful.

Pros and cons of an electric bike?

The benefits of electric bikes are vast. They have electric motors that make pedaling easier and put less stress on your legs while riding. They are often faster and have better braking. In many cases you can turn off pedal-assist to get more exercise while riding. The biggest drawback of electric bikes are the prices. They usually cost much more than a regular bike and may be a little confusing for those that are new to electric bikes. While electric bikes can cost over $1,000, they can still be a less-expensive alternative to a car, moped or motorcycle.

How is an electric bike different from a regular bike?

Electric bikes have many qualities to differentiate themselves from regular bikes while being mostly the same. They both have two wheels, handlebars, a kickstand and a seat. A basic bike is pretty straightforward, you sit on it and push the pedals to start riding. With electric bikes, the electric motor can do the pedaling for you or offer pedal-assist. Think of electric bikes as a bike that's easier to ride, faster, and more comfortable.

How fast do electric bikes go?

Electric bikes can reach speeds much higher than traditional bikes, effortlessly. Just like with cars, generally, you have to pay more to go faster. According to bicycling.com, the average cycling speed is 14.2 mph on pavement. Most cheaper electric bikes are faster than regular bikes, and some of the more expensive electric bikes can reach over 30 mph. With the help of the electric motor, you can go much faster for much longer.