2023 Ram 1500 Review: Yep, still the truck to beat

Pros: Best-in-class ride, handling and interior; impressive infotainment tech; extra-comfy rear seats

Cons: Fewer and less advanced engine options; safety tech not standard

Last year, we pondered whether the Ram 1500 was still the best in its segment after significant improvements made to its competitors (including an all-new Tundra). Now, after driving all those extensively as well as taking another go in a Ram, we feel confident in saying that the 2023 Ram 1500 should still be considered No. 1 for most truck buyers.

It all starts with its coil spring rear suspension (or optional air suspension) that provides a degree of ride comfort and vehicle control that can’t be matched by its competitors. That includes the new Toyota Tundra, which despite going with coils at the rear too, doesn’t come close to the Ram’s almost crossover-like ride and handling. Then there’s the Ram’s interior, which despite being in its fourth year since being completely redesigned and facing tough new competition from GM, still strikes us as the most innovative, functional and highest in quality. The uppermost trim levels are also genuine luxury-grade, which is important given the genuine luxury price tag. The Uconnect infotainment suite isn’t the advantage it once was, but it remains exceptional.

If there is an area where the Ram falls short it could be under the hood. The 1500 has no answer for Ford’s electric, full hybrid or silky-smooth turbo V6 engine options that are all wildly impressive (ditto several innovative features), but we’re guessing most truck buyers won’t see that as such a big deal. Want a good, old-fashioned American V8? Well, the Ram’s Hemi still gets the job done (with potential help from an available mild-hybrid system) and sounds remarkably civilized. Heck, even the V6 manages to get better fuel economy than GM’s new turbo-four base engine. So yeah, it’s hard to find fault with the Ram 1500, and no matter which version you’re looking at, we think it should be the first truck you check out.

What's new for 2023?

The Ram lineup gets a new luxury range-topper in the Limited Elite. Besides a variety of extra standard features, it gets a unique “jeweled” rotary shifter and digital instrument theme for the 12-inch cluster that’s been upgraded throughout the lineup with additional designs and options. The (RED) Edition returns to 2023 with its unique red grille and badging plus a new UV-C glove box light that kills bacteria. Cool? Off-Road Group package can now be fitted with 22-inch all-terrain tires, while the Rebel gains Selec-Speed Control, a sort of off-road cruise control. Finally, prices went up by several thousand dollars for every trim level, including about $11,000 for the TRX. Ka-ching.

Clockwise from top: Limited, Longhorn Southfork and Tradesman

What are the Ram 1500 interior and in-car technology like?

It's easy to be smitten by the Ram 1500 in its fanciest Longhorn and Limited trim levels, which are bedecked in soft leather, special color schemes and unique styling elements like the Longhorn emblem literally branded into real wood trim. There are unique features like the huge vertically oriented touchscreen and the ventilated reclining back seat. They're easily the most luxurious pickups ever made.

Crucially, however, we are actually more impressed by the basic Ram 1500 Tradesman and Big Horn trim levels. While the quality of plastics is typical for the segment (that goes for those ritzy Rams, too), the different textures and attractive design result in a cabin that looks and feels better than trucks that cost a comparable amount or more. For instance, the rich gray cloth upholstery in a Big Horn test truck contributed to a far more premium environment than what we found in a comparable Ford F-150 XLT trim level.

The Ram doesn't just impress aesthetically. The five-passenger model's center console features clever, multi-configuration storage solutions thoughtfully designed for how people might use this space — it's not just some cupholders and a pair of differently sized bins. There's also a covered compartment under the rear floor and the RamBox bins (above right) that can be added to the bed walls.

In-car technology is exceptional as well. Even the most basic Tradesman has a perfectly useable 5-inch touchscreen and three USB ports, while the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen found on other trims is one of the most user-friendly interfaces on the market and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And we thought that before the system was upgraded for 2022 to be faster and have more system memory. Additional USB ports can also be added to the rear, including the USB-C type. The top four trims can step things up further with the aforementioned 12-inch vertical touchscreen.

How big is the Ram?

The 2023 Ram 1500 is available with three body/bed configurations: extended Quad Cab with a 6-foot-4 bed, or a Crew Cab with either the longer bed or a standard 5-foot-7 bed. There are also two tailgate designs: the standard one and the optional multifunction split design. The exterior dimensions are similar to its competitors, although the new TRX is a whopping 8(!) inches wider than its siblings. It's also 2 inches taller.

Interior dimensions are also similar to those of its competitors. The Quad Cab's rear legroom (34.7 inches) is a bit more than a Ford F-150 Super Cab's (33.5) and a bit less than a Silverado Double Cab's (35.2). All of those figures equal cramped legs, and given the upright backrest angle they all share, none are exactly ideal for lengthy journeys. Neither is the six-passenger model's front middle seat (pictured below right), but at least its seat back is notably higher than any other truck's and should actually provide some head and neck support to go with additional comfort.

If you really need your truck to ferry passengers, though, an upgrade to the Crew Cab is a must. With it, backseat legroom grows to an indulgent degree to a whopping 45.2 inches. That's about 2 inches better than the Silverado Crew Cab and F-150 Super Crew, and 3.6 inches better than the Toyota Tundra Crew Max. Admittedly, all possess so much massive, stretch-out legroom that there'll likely be a full foot from knees to the front seat back. So yes, the Ram has more, but we're not sure it really matters. What could, however, is the available reclining back rest that increases comfort considerably. The Tundra is the only other truck that offers that.

What are the Ram 1500 fuel economy and performance specs?

The Ram 1500 has fewer powertrain options than its GM and Ford competitors. The standard engine is a 3.6-liter V6 that is aided by a 48-volt mild hybrid system Ram calls eTorque. It adds a small amount of electricity while accelerating from a stop to increase power and refinement, as well as improving the automatic stop/start system and fuel economy. We explain it more in our Ram 1500 eTorque first drive. Output is 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, and an eight-speed automatic is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy for 2023 was not available at the time of this writing, but we doubt that any of the below figures from last year will differ significantly: 20 miles per gallon city, 25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined with RWD (which is better than Chevy’s base turbo-four engine), and 19/24/21 with 4WD. It wasn't so long ago that V6-powered midsize sedans were getting that sort of fuel economy.

There are two versions of the optional 5.7-liter V8 available, both good for 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. One has eTorque and achieves 17/23/19 with RWD, an estimate we confirmed during our test of a Ram 1500 Big Horn. The other version does not have eTorque and achieves 15/22/17 with RWD. The penalty for 4WD is negligible. While the differences in fuel economy figures with and without eTorque may seem small, when we're talking lower mpg numbers like these, they actually equate to hundreds saved in gas every year.

For max torque and fuel economy, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 produces 260 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque that is tops among full-size truck diesel engines. It returns 22 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with RWD, and 21/29/24 with 4WD. That's a smidge lower than GM's DuraMax diesel. The inflated price of diesel fuel in the past year has significantly hurt the EcoDiesel’s fuel cost advantage over the 5.7-liter V8. Yes, it’s still far more efficient, but the EPA says it’ll only save you $100 per year on fuel versus the many hundreds in the past. That may not be worth the hassle of finding the green pump.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Ram TRX and its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8. It produces 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. It also gets a different eight-speed automatic, transfer case and rear axle to handle all that grunt. The EPA says the TRX will get a truly atrocious 10 mpg city, 14 mpg highway and 12 combined, and that's pretty consistent with what we've experienced. According to EPA average fuel cost estimates, it would cost you $2,250 more per year to fill a TRX versus the V6-powered Ford Raptor. It would even be $1,050 more than the new V8-powered Raptor R since it requires premium fuel.