Jul 12, 2019

2020 Ford Bronco might use adapted Everest SUV underpinnings
These spy shots show a short-wheelbase Everest chassis with bizarre bodywork
Alex Kierstein  /  Spy Shots
Jul 13, 2019

Saying goodbye to a childhood friend — the VW Beetle
It may be time for it to go, but that doesn't make it less sad
Joel Stocksdale  /  Featured
Jul 12, 2019

Roush Nitemare F-150 will hit 60 mph in only 3.9 seconds
It's claimed to be the quickest production truck out there
Zac Palmer  /  Official
Jul 13, 2019

$10,000 off the price of a new pickup truck, and other best July deals
Compare average transaction prices to be sure you're not overpaying for a new car
Jeremy Korzeniewski
Jul 12, 2019

Mazda CX-5, Mazda6 and Mazda3 could stall due to software glitch
Mazda is recalling 262,220 vehicles
Tony Markovich  /  Recalls
Jul 11, 2019

2020 Porsche 718 Spyder First Drive | The Great Scottish Gantlet
Scotland throws everything it has at the highest-performance Boxster yet
James Riswick  /  First Drive
Jul 11, 2019

Train derailment leaves Jeep, GMC, Chevy pickups damaged in Nevada
These trucks will not reach customers
Antti Kautonen  /  Featured
Jul 11, 2019

C7 salute: The C8 Corvette has a tough act to follow
We drive the outgoing car off into the sunset with appreciation — and trepidation
Lawrence Ulrich  /  Featured
Jul 11, 2019

SVE will sell you a 2020 Yenko Camaro with 1,000 horsepower for only $69,000
The supercharged Camaro is based on the updated model
Zac Palmer  /  Official
Jul 12, 2019

Watch the Stig hit 148 mph in a Ferrari Pista as 'Top Gear' returns
The Ferrari's sonorous V8 provides the soundtrack
Autoblog Staff  /  Video
Jul 11, 2019

Rattlesnake, whiskey, uranium found in traffic stop of stolen car
Sounds like a cocktail recipe
Associated Press  /  ETC
Jul 12, 2019

'Top Gear' returns this weekend, and here's what we expect
The revamped British motoring show is back on Sunday
Zac Palmer  /  Featured
Jul 12, 2019

Ford GT Mk II at Goodwood, Bentley EXP 100 GT concept EV and driving the Hyundai Veloster N | Autoblog Podcast #588
Plus: Autoblog's Latest Videos
Jul 10, 2019

Autoblog's June 2019 Editors' Picks
Here are the best cars we drove in June.
Autoblog Staff  /  Featured

7 hrs ago Opinion
VW-Ford isn't just an alliance, it's an automotive earthquake

A seismic shift in the products they make and how they'll shape the industry

Gary S. Vasilash
7 hrs ago Green
Trump administration issues ruling to freeze fuel efficiency penalties

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers praises the move

The Trump administration said late on Friday it was issuing final rules to suspend a 2016 Obama administration regulation that more than doubled penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements. Congress in 2015 ordered federal agencies to adjust a wide range of civil penalties to account for inflation and, in response, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under President Barack Obama issued rules to eventually raise fines to $14 from $5.50 for every 0

Reuters
8 hrs ago Report
European startups try to develop driverless cars in streets built for horses

Reuters
9 hrs ago Featured
10 hrs ago
Check out this car wax hydrophobic spray for $16.95

It's reviewed 5/5 stars

This Shine Armor spray promises to give your car a "brilliant, protective shine." Amazon has a bottle available now for just $16.95.

Autoblog Staff
11 hrs ago Report
FBI and ICE unleash facial recognition on DMV databases

WaPo finds a system of loose controls and lack of consent

Jonathon Ramsey
1 day ago Podcast
Ford GT Mk II at Goodwood, Bentley EXP 100 GT concept EV and driving the Hyundai Veloster N | Autoblog Podcast #588

Plus Porsche Cayenne S, Nissan Armada, Ford Transit Connect and Tesla Model S and X

Autoblog Staff
1 day ago Official
Behold: The C8 steering wheel!

Next up: The C8 seat belt buckle

Zac Palmer
1 day ago Official
Roush Nitemare F-150 will hit 60 mph in only 3.9 seconds

It's claimed to be the quickest production truck out there

Zac Palmer
1 day ago Ownership
GM Canada recalls 159,240 GMC and Chevy trucks for faulty defroster circuit

No word on U.S. models yet

Tony Markovich

