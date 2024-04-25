Who is the electric G Wagen — the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology — for? Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but it's going to be expensive. Range hasn't been announced yet, but it gets 294 miles on the European test cycle and that means the EPA will likely rate it at around 250. It doesn't look appreciably different than the combustion and hybrid versions either, but as it turns out, that's all by design.

According to Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Scheibe, it must be a G Wagon first, no matter what the powertrain is. That means its off-road capability and iconic shape take priority. Scheibe says Mercedes could have made it more aerodynamic by changing the shape, but then it wouldn't be a G Wagon.

Visually, the main differences between the electric G-Class and others are its illuminated grille frame, taller hoodline, and minor changes to improve aerodynamics — slightly altered A-pillar trim, a small roof spoiler, and air curtains on the rear fender flares. Inside, controls for EV-exclusive tricks like spinning the car in place are located where the diff lock buttons should be. That's it.

Scheibe admits that there may be EVs that accelerate faster or charge quicker, but the G-Class must maintain its four-wheeling ability. In Europe, vehicles weighing more than 3500 kg (7,716 pounds) cannot be driven with a standard passenger car driver's license. Mercedes walked right up to that line with a curb weight of 7,716, including a carbon fiber composite, 127-pound underbelly plate that shields the battery pack from rocks. Working backwards from there, the battery size was determined by constraints of mass and the range was limited by its shape. Mercedes isn't even trying to match the Hummer EV's 381-mile range. For full specs, click here.

It may not matter anyway. Mercedes maintains that the G-Class is a car for all. German carpenters who buy diesel-engined ones as work trucks lie on one end of the spectrum. However, on the opposite end are the lifestyle buyers, and that's where the money is. There's a reason why Mercedes decided to launch the electric G in the Hills of Beverly. A quick drive through the area and you'll see that the G-Class is a more abundant SUV than the Chevy Trax. None of them have a speck of mud of them, naturally.

Mercedes believes that most electric G Wagons will be the second or third car in the household, so maximal range isn't as important. G Wagon owners aren't relying on it for their sole mode of transportation. For extended road trips, these owners will have other options.

Down the road, that might change. The company is investing in Mercedes-run or Mercedes-partnered charging networks the U.S. and China. They've already started in Europe. Mercedes realized that the network isn't expanding rapidly enough in places their customers want to go. As an example, Scheibe cited the planned network along the autobahns from major German cities to Austria, a popular skiing destination.

The intended customer base of the G 580 with EQ Technology explains its star- and influencer-studded reveal. The car appeared on a lake shrouded in fog pumped out by dry ice machines, and then Travis Scott climbed on top of the car for a mini concert. A number of classic G Wagons were on display as well, including an original 1979 model with Puch badges and one that was owned, we were told, by Kendall Jenner.

Puch is now Magna Steyr, the company that operates and builds the G-Class in Graz, Austria, mostly by hand. One Mercedes representative explained that there's only one robot in the entire factory. This allows for a lot of customization, in case you want your G-Class to be neon yellow, but also flexibility.

That flexibility will come in handy as the whims of the EV market grow and ebb. Mercedes will be able, to an extent, adjust the ratio of ICE and electric G Wagons they're building. Sure, the hand-built process is a little slower, but the company sees that as an advantage. They like keeping supply a little low and demand high.

Related video: