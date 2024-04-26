Tesla Model 3 Performance and electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class are here | Autoblog Podcast #829

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The Tesla Model 3 Performance has been revealed, and we discuss Tesla's first-quarter results. Mercedes unveiled its G 580 with EQ Technology. A VW factory voted to join the UAW. The Ford Mustang celebrated its 60th anniversary. The Subaru Legacy is being discontinued. Kia previews its Tasman pickup for overseas. Finally, we talk about driving the BMW X2 and our long-term Mazda CX-90 PHEV.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #829
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance revealed with 510 hp, 0-60 in 2.9 seconds
- 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology First Look: The all-electric G is here
- UAW clinches watershed union victory at VW's Tennessee factory
- 2025 Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package adds retro flair to a modern pony
- Subaru Legacy discontinued after the 2025 model year
- 2025 Kia Tasman pickup previewed for global markets
- Cars we're driving:
Feedback
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Related video:
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue