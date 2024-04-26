Tesla Model 3 Performance and electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class are here | Autoblog Podcast #829

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The Tesla Model 3 Performance has been revealed, and we discuss Tesla's first-quarter results. Mercedes unveiled its G 580 with EQ Technology. A VW factory voted to join the UAW. The Ford Mustang celebrated its 60th anniversary. The Subaru Legacy is being discontinued. Kia previews its Tasman pickup for overseas. Finally, we talk about driving the BMW X2 and our long-term Mazda CX-90 PHEV.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #829

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: