Way Day 2024 is here - find great deals on home, garden, patio, and garage essentials during the Wayfair Sale

If you're not familiar, Wayfair is an online retailer specializing in almost anything you could imagine for your home, garage, patio and more. There are great deals to be found all year round on everything from grills to specialty lighting to backyard play equipment, but on Way Day (May 4th through May 6th) the deals are better than ever. Way Day is a three-day event of great deals, free shipping (with some restrictions) and other great perks.

Whether you're in the market for a full patio set or just a single chair, the retailer has hundreds of options to choose from. And because early Way Day deals are already live, now is a great time to buy if you're looking to organize your garage or build out and furnish your outdoor living space.

At Wayfair, you can shop by room, and at Autoblog, our two favorite “rooms” to shop for are the garden/patio and the garage. Since the big sale itself doesn't start for a few more days, we’ve compiled a list of some great early Way Day deals just below

We’ve found that you can never have too many seating options, especially if you like to entertain. This two-seat set from Mercury Row come highly rated with over 1,200 user reviews. We like the teak-colored frame with cream cushions, but you can also get it in a gray finish if that’s more your style. This bistro set comes with 2 chairs (with cushions) and 1 table. The tables and chairs are made from solid Acacia wood, which is great for weather-resistant outdoor furniture. Assembly is required, but the instructions and tools needed for assembly do come with the set.

Key features

Solid wood with weather-resistant frame

300 lb weight capacity

Assembly required (tools included)

The Arnot from Birch Lane is a great lounge chair for travel or small spaces. It folds for easy transport and storage, and because it's on sale you can buy two for less than the price of most 4-piece furniture sets.

Key features

Solid wood construction with woven resin sling and stainless steel hardware

Comes fully assembled

1 chair and ottoman included

1 neck pillow

Outdoor rugs are great. They can really tie an outdoor space together. There are thousands of color and size options to choose from on Wayfair and with the Way Day sale you can get certain rugs for up to 80% off.

Key features

Durable design for use in high-traffic areas

Easy to clean with soap and a garden house, hang to dry

This plastic dining table would be a great patio addition for up to four guests. The polypropylene resin frame is stain- and fade-resistant and designed to stand up to the elements. The square tabletop has an umbrella hole in the middle (not included) and all four table legs include plastic foot caps to prevent the table from scratching your patio surface. It's also easy to clean with some mild soap and water.

Key features

UV, weather, and rust resistant

Overall height of 29 inches

There is a hole for an umbrella (not included)

Chairs not included

Choose between green, white, or brown

A bar? In a garage? I guess it depends on how much space you have in there. Once you have a TV mounted it won’t be long before you take out some lawn chairs on a rainy day and invite some friends over to watch the race, smoke a cigar and grab drinks. This one has wheels which will allow you to take it from the garage to the back patio for a bbq easily. The stainless steel countertop is easy to use and looks great and the cabinet will easily hold whatever you drink.

Key features:

Stainless steel countertop

Comes in both dark brown and dark gray to fit your decor

Features a cabinet as well as five hanging hooks to store your barbecue equipment

Privacy screens are great for hiding things like unsightly bins, utility boxes, or anything else that might disrupt the aesthetics or zen vibes of your outdoor living space. If you don't like this wood two-panel privacy screen Wayfair has thousands of options. You can choose between one-panel or multi-panel screens. There are a variety of materials to consider as well, from wicker to metal.

Key features

3.5 feet H x 3 feet W

Weather resistant

Double sided

Assembly required

Wayfair sells playground equipment like swing sets, outdoor playhouses, sandboxes, and trampolines but of course, this ride-on car for kids caught our eye first. It’s a one-seater with a top speed of 3 mph. Recommend for kids ages 3 to 6 years old.

Key features

Weather resistant

Assembly required

Seat belt included

For children ages 3 to 6 years

Way Day is a great time to shop for garage storage solutions like cabinets and shelving. Wayfair has some great options when you shop by its "garage" room category. You'll also find workbenches, wagons, utility carts, racks, and even some tools.

Like Amazon, Wayfair has its own line of essential products. This Wayfair Basics wire shelving unit is highly rated amongst users and is currently half off. The five included shelves are height adjustable. This heavy-duty storage solution does require some assembly but it is tool-free.

Key features

Includes 5 adjustable steel shelves

1,000-lb. weight capacity (200-lb. per shelf)

72" H x 36" W x 14" D

If you don’t have a workbench in your garage already and it is large enough to fit one, I highly recommend it. At 55" x 45.3" x 21.7" this MDF wood workbench from Red Barrel Studio is small enough to not take up a bunch of space, yet has a drawer and a pegboard to keep your stuff organized.

Key features

Features a drawer and pegboard to organize your tools

MDF wood tabletop

45.3" width and 21.7" depth is large enough to work on, yet won't take up a lot of space

Having a dedicated tool shed for either inside or outside your garage can be a serious game changer. This one stands 6 feet tall and is made of water-resistant resin, allowing it to be easily cleaned and used year-round. It can support up to 4 wooden shelves, is pad-lockable and of course boasts easy assembly.

Key features

Includes door lock

UV- and water- resistant

6 feet tall

The Scofield 150 Watt outdoor security floodlight is a fantastic option even at full price, but at 30% off it's a steal. It features aluminum casings and is approved by Wayfair as "safe to use in wet locations," which is pretty important for an outdoor light. The fact that it's hardwired prevents users from having to worry about replacing any batteries, it's got an adjustable lamp head, it's rust-resistant and it even comes with a 2-year product warranty.

Key features

Determined by Wayfair as "safe to use in wet locations"

Adjustable lamp head

Rust-resistant

2-year product warranty

This option is a bit more expensive than the Scofield above, but it also has more features. First of all, this is a true hardwired spotlight and the LEDs are built-in, so you won't have to worry about finding your own bulbs or replacing them. It's motion-activated with up to a 40-foot motion radius. The bulbs inside the fixture are rated for 50,000 hours, so this could theoretically light up your driveway for nearly 6 years if it was activated 24/7. It should last for even longer than that when being used only for motion detection. This option is also Wayfair-rated to be "safe to use in wet locations," is also hardwired, and has a 3-year limited warranty for defects.

Key features

Determined by Wayfair as "safe to use in wet locations"

Motion sensor spotlight w/ 40-foot motion radius

Detection zone is adjustable

3-year limited warranty for defects

These solar-powered IP65 waterproof wall lights from Solar Motion are a great budget pick to light your driveway, patio, or any other outdoor space. They come in a 4-pack, are totally wireless and are powered by the sun, so you won't have to fiddle around with recharging. Like the pick above, these lights automatically turn on when they detect motion and the integrated bulbs inside are meant to last at least 50,000 hours. It also comes with a 12-month limited warranty. At just over 30 bucks for the whole pack, this option is tough to ignore.

Key features

Up to 33-foot 120-degree detection angle

Wireless - solar powered

IP65 waterproof rating

12-month limited warranty

What is Way Day?

Way Day is the multi-day sales event for the online retailer Wayfair. During Way Day you can find great deals on everything for your home, garden, garage, dorm room, game room, and more. In addition to great discounts, there are additional perks to take advantage of, like free shipping, doorbusters, and more.

When is Way Day?

Way Day 2024 is May 4th through May 6th, but there are early deals live now at Wayfair!