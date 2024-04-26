Lancia concepts sweep Stellantis Drive for Design contest

Stellantis describes is annual Drive for Design contest as "an opportunity for high school students to win fabulous prizes while learning about exciting career opportunities in automotive design." Winners not only get gear like a Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16, they're eligible for summer internships in one of Stellantis' design studios. For the last two years of the contest, Rocco Morales won first prize — last year with his Ram Stadion concept, and in 2022 with his Chrysler Helios concept — and that was after coming second in 2021 with his Jeep Crazy Horse concept. With Morales having graduated, aging out of the entry pool, Rohan Sieber could be the next in the repeat winner's circle. Sieber, a junior in Portola, California, won the 2024 Drive for Design challenge. Students were asked to create a fresh concept for any of Stellantis' global brands. Everyone who made the podium chose to create a fictional Lancia.

Sieber's entry is the Lancia Zero, "an electric sports car concept inspired by Lancia's legacy of radical design and legendary performance" that reworks the philosophy of the Stratos HF Zero. A junior this year, Sieber has a chance to replicate Morales' record if he enters and wins next year.

Second place went to Ryan Panizzoli, a sophomore out of Plymouth, Michigan. The single image provided doesn't put a name to his Lancia creation, but tiny captions indicate a slide-out module in the rear that contains a cooking station.

Owen Bronson of Canton, Michigan claimed third place with this Lancia Pugnale concept, explicitly called a "modern interpretation of the 1970 Lancia Stratos Zero HF Concept." Bronson kept more of the original than Sieber, and included the same kinds of cues that the actual Lancia brand applied to its Pu+Ra Zero and Pu+Ra HPE concepts that previewed future styling for the reborn automaker, like the Ypsilon lighting signature in front, the circular aperture on the roof, and the twin taillights.

The second- and third-place finishers get an Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, a chance to network virtually with the Stellantis Design Team, a scholarship for a four-week summer program at Detroit's College for Creative Studies, and because they're Michigan locals, an invitation to be a Student Judge at the EyesOn Design at Ford House car show in Grosse Pointe, Michigan in June. Congratulations to all three of this year's winners.