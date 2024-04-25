Toyota reveals two new EVs for China

Joining in the cavalcade of Chinese-bound EVs is Toyota. It revealed a pair of production-ready vehicles, the bZ3C and the bZ3X. Unfortunately, the company provided barely any details about these two, despite the fact they will be available to purchase.

The bZ3C (shown at top) is arguably the better looking of the two with a fastback roofline and low, wedge-shaped nose. It also sports a minimalist interior that's given a bit more spice with the red upholstery and ambient lighting of the reveal example. Toyota says that the theme of this car was "Reboot," and it highlighted that this model was co-developed with its BYD- and FAW-affiliated joint-venture divisions.

As for the bZ3X (shown below), it's a fairly upright SUV, though with a pointy nose to keep it in the same design family as the bZ3C. The cabin design is pretty similar to the C, though the cream-colored upholstery is more in keeping with this model's theme of "Cozy Home." Toyota noted that this model was co-developed with its GAC partners.