EarthCruiser shuts down effective immediately

EarthCruiser is kaput. Founded in 2008, the Oregon-based builder of overlanding rigs based on medium-duty pickups and box truck chassis' posted a notice on its site on April 24 that it would be shutting down the following day, April 25, with a finality that would end vehicle production and vehicle servicing. The company wrote that the events of the past few years created "changing market dynamics and economic challenges [that] made it increasingly difficult to sustain operations," hence, "after careful consideration and in-depth strategic analysis the company has made the decision to wind down operations in its current form."

The company was best known for its EXP and FX lines, based on the Isuzu NPR. The range expanded three years ago with the smaller Terranova Expedition Camper for a chassis-cab pickup initially built on the Ford F-550. An Australian-style camper, the Terranova offered the same benefits as the larger EXP and FX in a more compact package, most notably the roof that could be raised for more headroom and lowered for better clearance. Last year, EarthCruiser launched a custom camper upfit for the GMC Hummer EV that wore an even taller roof extension so liveaboards could stand in the Hummer's bed and sit up in the camper bed without issue. One of the first owners put a rig up for auction on Bring a Trailer last month (of course), getting $150,000 for it.

EarthCruiser had also recently got into creating off-road fire and rescue rigs for emergency services in the Pacific Northwest. Called Commander Off-Road Equipment (CORE), they were made to get first responders deep into the thickly wooded backcountry.

Founder and CIO Lance Gilles says the firm is "working with professionals to accomplish orderly liquidation in accordance with state law," and that it will make further announcements in the future. The release didn't mention a contact for customers, but asked all business-related inquiries be addressed to Jamie Bradley at jamie@earthcruiser.com. We're sad to see it go.