The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox starts at $29,995 including destination

As it enters a new generation, the 2025 Chevy Equinox gets a new look and more tech, and we now know that it comes with a surprisingly reasonable starting price. Entry-level configurations of the new Equinox give Chevrolet its third gas SUV with a price tag just under $30,000, though some models crest the $36,000 mark.

The base Equinox LT FWD starts at $29,995, including destination. That version, along with the starting prices for all other trim and driveline options are listed below:

LT FWD: $29,995

LT AWD: $31,995

RS FWD: $34,395

RS AWD: $36,395

Activ FWD: $34,395

Activ AWD: $36,395

Though Chevy typically offers a range of options and packages, the Equinox LT comes reasonably well-equipped out of the box. It gets an 11.3-inch infotainment display, heated front seats and steering wheel, remote start, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and adaptive cruise control.

The 2025 Equinox’s new Activ trim brings a more off-road-y look to the decidedly suburban SUV (but not that Suburban). Chevy equips 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, blacked-out exterior trim, and an available two-tone paint job. Other trims picked up new interior styling with unique materials depending on the variant. The sportier RS trim has red and blue stitching on synthetic leather upholstery and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

A turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder provides 175 horsepower and pairs with a continuously variable transmission in front-drive models or an eight-speed automatic for all-wheel drive variants. Though not exciting on paper, the mill helps enable a 1,500-pound towing capacity with AWD. Activ and RS trims come with selectable drive modes, and AWD models add an off-road mode for times when the school pickup line gets a little rough.

We don’t have crash-test data on the new SUV yet, but Chevy said it has more safety gear than previous versions. Standard tech includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-keep assist with lane departure warnings, automatic high beams, and following distance indicators. Blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, rear seat reminders, and rear parking sensors are also standard.