2026 Genesis GV70 gets updated design and 27-inch display

Genesis is giving the GV70, one of its best-selling models, a round of mid-cycle updates for the 2026 model year. The SUV gets subtle exterior design changes largely centered around the front end and additional tech features in the cabin including a huge OLED screen.

While the overall silhouette remains the same, several small design details set the updated GV70 apart from the model currently found in showrooms. The most obvious change is the grille, which now features a dual-weave mesh finish with bright accents. Genesis gave the headlights a new-look design, and it fitted the front bumper with a wider air dam as well as a bright piece of trim that mimics a skid plate.

More subtle changes are found out back. Look closely, and you'll spot redesigned lights that now incorporate the turn signals. The rear-view camera and the camera that transmits footage to the digital center mirror live under the roof-mounted spoiler for a more streamlined look (and, presumably, better visibility), and the GV70 gains newly-designed 19-inch wheels with a Dark Hyper Silver finish and five split spokes.

Buyers in some markets will be able to order a Sport package. It bundles a double-layer grille, bigger front air intakes, a dark-chrome-finished rear diffuser, and 21-inch wheels, among other features. Sport models also gain a flat-bottom steering wheel and orange stitching.

The biggest change inside is positioned right in front of the driver. Genesis fused the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system's display into a single, 27-inch OLED screen on the dashboard. It also redesigned the center console: the upper part houses touch-sensitive buttons and a volume knob, while the climate control system buttons get moved down and grouped into a separate touch-sensitive display.

Genesis made no mention of mechanical updates; it simply noted that full specifications will be unveiled in the coming weeks. As of this writing, the GV70 comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's turbocharged to 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Next is a twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter V6 rated at 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive comes standard with both engines.

The updated Genesis GV70 will go on sale in South Korea in May 2024. There's no word on when the order book will open on the American market, but a company spokesperson confirmed to Autoblog that the model will go on sale in the United States for the 2026 model year.

