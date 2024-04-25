Specialized’s epic eBike sale offers savings up to $4,500 until supplies last

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

To all of you mountain bikers and urban commuters: Specialized has just announced a massive sale on their electric bikes, with discounts as deep as $4,500. This extraordinary sale covers 36 different models, ranging from rugged mountain eBikes to sleek city cruisers. Whether you're looking to upgrade your ride, dip your toes into the eBike waters, or find the perfect gift for a bike-loving family member (Mother's Day and Father's Day are coming up quick), Specialized’s sale is an event that’s not to be missed.

Specialized is renowned for its high-quality, innovative eBikes that blend style, functionality, and cutting-edge technology. This sale is a rare opportunity to own a piece of this excellence without the premium price tag. From the adrenaline-pumping Turbo Levo series to the commuter-friendly Turbo Vado, each model offers unique features tailored to different types of riders and terrains.

Key Models and Savings

Up to $4,500 off

Turbo Levo Series: Known for its top-tier performance in off-road conditions, the Turbo Levo offers up to $4,500 off on select models. It's a dream come true for trail riders looking for a boost on steep ascents and long rides.

Up to $1,250 off

Turbo Vado Series: With up to $1,250 off, the Turbo Vado is ideal for those who want to zip through city streets with ease and style. It combines speed, comfort, and excellent battery life, making urban commuting a breeze.

Up to $1,450 off

Turbo Como Series: Save up to $1,450 on the Turbo Como, the ultimate in leisurely cruising. Its comfortable design and user-friendly interface make it perfect for casual rides and errand runs around town.

Up to $3,300 off

Turbo Kenevo Series: Built for the adrenaline junkie, the Turbo Kenevo is tailored for extreme mountain biking, providing robust support on rugged terrains. With discounts up to $3,300, this series offers the power and durability necessary for tackling challenging trails and conquering steep descents.

Up to $1,500 off

Turbo Creo Series: Designed for the serious road cyclist, the Turbo Creo merges cutting-edge e-bike technology with traditional road bike aesthetics. Enjoy up to $1,500 off on select models, making it an exceptional choice for those looking to amplify their road rides without sacrificing the feel of a classic road bike.

With savings up to $4500, now is an excellent time to explore the benefits of electric biking. Whether you’re an experienced rider looking to conquer new trails or a commuter tired of traffic jams, Specialized has an eBike to suit your needs and budget. Don’t miss this chance to snag one of these top-end eBikes. Check out Specialized’s website today and see how an electric bike can transform your riding experience.