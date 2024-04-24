Save up to 50% on a Rove dash cam thanks to this killer spring sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're not yet driving with a dash cam, it might be time to change that. Not only can a dash camera help you grab scenic footage of your drives for your Instagram page, it can also provide some peace-of-mind in the form of video evidence of how you handle certain situations behind the wheel. There are all kinds of dash cams out there at all different price points and in fact, you can see some of our top picks right here, but today we're featuring a great spring sale from Rove, the maker of the R2-4K dash cam we've featured many times in the past. Thanks to the sale, not only is the super popular R2-4K available for 33% off, you can also grab deals on the upgraded R2-4K Pro and the high-end R3 cam, which is actually on sale for a huge $200 off. You can learn more about all 3 deals just below.

The Rove R3 is Rove's top-of-the-line dash cam. It's a 3-channel cam which means it shoots video from the front (1440p), the back (1080p) and inside the cabin (1080p). The touch screen is a 3-inch IPS display and the cam runs on custom software that is, of course, included and links up with the Rove app on iOS or Android. Firmware updates to the product happen remotely thanks to the always-on built-in dual-band WiFi. In addition to the WiFi, there's also GPS with live speed alerts, a compass and location stamps. Like many cams, this one offers 24-hour parking monitoring, loop recording, and includes a G-sensor.

Not so common, though, is the built-in digital image stabilization and the f1.4 lens aperture, basically allowing for more light to be captured in the image. It also has wide dynamic range, H.265 and H.264 video compression tech, four IR LEDs on the inside cam for recording in the dark, time-lapse recording and a screen saver. You'll need a micro SD memory card with this cam which is, unfortunately, not included, but you can pick one up right here. This cam can handle up to a 512GB memory card. Last but not least, the company offers "100% USA-based customer support, [a] 1-year free warranty, [and a] 30 days money-back guarantee." Want to see how it looks? One reviewer uploaded their own video capture in their 5-star review of the camera right here.

Key specs

Location: 3-channel cam includes front view, rear view and inside view

3-channel cam includes front view, rear view and inside view Field of view: 150° wide-angle front camera and 140° wide-angle rear and inside cameras, f1.4 aperture

150° wide-angle front camera and 140° wide-angle rear and inside cameras, f1.4 aperture Features: Super Night Vision, loop-recording, motion-sensing, 24-hour parking monitoring, GPS

Super Night Vision, loop-recording, motion-sensing, 24-hour parking monitoring, GPS Input/Output: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Memory Card: Not included, can support up to 512 GB micro SD

Not included, can support up to 512 GB micro SD Mount type: Includes suction mount and 3M sticky mount

Includes suction mount and 3M sticky mount Customer Support: USA-based, 1 year warranty, 30 day money-back guarantee

The R2-4K Pro is Rove's mid-tier dash cam which offers a lot of the same great functionality as the R3, but at a middle price-point between the R3 and the base R2-4K. This one is a single front-facing camera, so you won't get the rear and inside views, but it does record in up to 4K resolution at 30 fps or full 1080p HD at up to 60 fps. Like the R3, the R2-4K Pro features built-in dual-band WiFi, loop recording, parking monitoring, night vision, compatibility with the Rove app, over-the-air firmware updates, a G-sensor, built-in GPS and more. Basically, if you don't need an inside or rear cam, don't mind a modest step down from the f1.4 aperture, and you have a little extra scratch to spend, this is the one you should take a look at. If you're interested in the picture, check out this video uploaded by an Amazon reviewer.

Key specs

The Rove R2-4K dash cam is Rove's most affordable option, offering killer resolution at a solid price, but without some of the bells and whistles of the above models. records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like night vision, built-in WiFi functionality allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° wide-angle lens, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and it can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage, just like its counterparts. One reviewer shared some of his own footage shot with the camera right here.

Key specs

