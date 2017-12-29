Autoblog's 50 most-read stories of 2017

It was a big year for car news: new models, new technologies, and new directions for the industry and for the ways we'll move around in the world. Out of the thousands of stories and hundreds of videos we've published this year, there was a lot of great content that got a lot of readership but didn't make this list — reviews, rumors, inside scoops, breaking news, interviews with automotive newsmakers. Think of the stuff that's not here: Nissan Leaf, Chevy Silverado, back-to-back new Volvo crossovers. Greg Migliore drove a Ford GT, for pete's sake, and even that didn't quite hit the top 50. And note the complete and utter absence of Tesla.
So why were these the most-read stories? Sometimes it's obvious: Accord, Bronco, Demon, Stinger, F-150. Sometimes the stuff you liked surprised us. But these are the ones you really latched on to, for whatever reason — stories about cars and trucks, people and pictures, heroes and heels.
In Dick Clark countdown fashion, here are our 50 most-read stories, and a chance to revisit any you might have missed:
50. 2018 Honda Odyssey is your connected daycare suite on wheels
49. McLaren 720S GT3 race car shown off in renderings
48. Cops ticket driver with iPhone, tablet lashed to the wheel
47. Las Vegas hero and Marine vet Taylor Winston gets free F-150 pickup
46. Supersonic car pilot Andy Green describes setting the land speed record
45. Here's the latest mesmerizing video of a Hyperloop pod going over 200 mph
44. 2017 L.A. Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery
43. 2018 BMW X3: All-new, faster, and more efficient than ever
42. 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI pair updated looks with performance upgrades
41. The 2018 Stinger fulfills Kia's sport-sedan destiny
40. Inner Demon revealed: 840 hp and other jaw-dropping details
39. This 10.8-mile Ford GT could be yours
38. Mid-engine Chevy Corvette and C7 ZR1, together at last
37. Henry Ford's 33' classic boat Evangeline is for sale in Monterey
36. Watch 4,000-horsepower Corvette take flight in 200 mph wheelie
35. This flying car has a name you'll recognize: DeLorean
34. Trucker tangles with tornado on Texas throughway
33. Cell phone thieves target gridlocked drivers
32. 2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shot mega gallery
31. Video shows trucker was using his phone right before driving off a bridge
30. Ford confirms the Bronco and Ranger are coming back to the US
29. 2018 Lincoln Navigator First Drive | From black sheep to flagship
28. 2018 Toyota Camry: Made in America, great again
27. 2019 Ram 1500 spotted without the classic crosshairs
26. Out of control pickup crashes through city bus
25. 2018 Honda Accord revealed: More refined, more efficient, fewer cylinders
24. Nissan creates sweat-sensing seats and steering wheel to detect dehydration
23. 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1: All hail the 755-horsepower C7 king
22. All of our 2017 Detroit Auto Show live photo galleries
21. Here's the single worst spot for traffic congestion, and the 10 worst U.S. cities
20. Toyota improves 2018 Camry's headlights, automatic braking, earns IIHS top safety rating
19. 2018 Honda Accord First Drive | Feels like home again
18. 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII First Look | It's all new, we swear!
17. Oregon fines man $500 for using math to challenge red-light cameras
16. 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise: Tips and tricks from us locals
15. Watch as hero motorists save trooper in fight for his life
14. Subaru Ascent three-row SUV set for 2018 launch
13. This never-registered 1997 McLaren F1 is for sale, if you have the cash
12. 2018 Ford F-150 gets updated looks and engines, plus that diesel you wanted
11. Driving Iron Man's Favorite Supercar, The Acura NSX | Translogic 215
10. Pristine, time-traveling 2006 Mitsubishi Evo sells for $138K
9. New York police officer jumps into moving car to save toddler
8. Everything we know about the 2020 Ford Bronco
7. Road rules for gunslingers: How military contractors use their vehicles to fight
6. Man nips road rage incident in the bud by parking pickup on top of Camry
5. This collection of more than 700 vehicles is headed to auction
4. Dream Cruise 2017 in pictures | You just have to see it
3. Two nearly new 1987 Buick Grand National 'twins' found in garage after 30 years
2. Find of a lifetime: German, American, and Japanese classics rusting in peace
1. Rude motorist experiences instant karma
