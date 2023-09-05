Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A majority of modern cars have an advanced infotainment system with Bluetooth that allows you to play music from your phone through the speakers of the car. Older cars may not have this feature, but there is still a way around this. With the help of a Bluetooth adapter, you can plug it into your car lighter or aux port and it will let you use Bluetooth and connect wirelessly while your phone audio plays through the speakers of the vehicle. Here are the best Bluetooth car adapters available on Amazon.
COMSOON Bluetooth 5.0 Receiver for Car - $16.99
Key Features
- Bluetooth V5.0
- Built-in microphone
- 3.5mm AUX input
- Intelligent noise reduction
- Long battery life
- Fast charges in up to 2.5 hours
The COSMOON Bluetooth 5.0V Receiver For Cars connects to the AUX port in the car and will let you use Bluetooth whenever you need it. This adapter comes with a built-in microphone that has intelligent noise reduction and digital signal processing.
UNBREAKcable Bluetooth 5.0 FM Transmitter for Car - $26.99
Key Features
- Bluetooth V5.0
- Voice navigation
- Compatible with most iPhones and Androids
- Deep bass
- 3-year warranty
- Lifetime service
This UNBREAKcable Bluetooth 5.0 FM Transmitter For Car is compatible with most modern iPhones and Android smartphones. It includes voice navigation, hands-free calling and a strong microphone. This adapter comes with a 3-year warranty and lifetime service.
Syncwire Bluetooth 5.1 FM Transmitter for Car - $25.99
Key Features
- High fidelity audio
- LED atmosphere light
- Universal compatibility
- Built-in noise suppression
- QC3.0 fast charger
The Syncwire Bluetooth 5.1 FM Transmitter provides high-quality audio and has built-in noise compression. It has a USB and a Type-C port that allow you to charge two devices simultaneously.
IMDEN Bluetooth 5.0 FM Transmitter for Car - $17.99
Key Features
- Bluetooth V5.0
- Clear sound
- Compatible with phones, laptops and tablets
- Car locator function
- Smart Quick Charge 3.0
This IMDEN Bluetooth 5.0 FM Transmitter provides clear sound and is compatible with smartphones, laptops and tablets. It has smart quick charging efficiency up to 80% and will reduce power dissipation.
Sumind Bluetooth FM Transmitter - $25.99
Key Features
- Bluetooth V4.2
- Large LCD digital screen
- FM transmitter
- CVC noise cancellation
- QC3.0 fast charging port
The Sumind Bluetooth FM Transmitter has a large LCD screen that displays incoming calls, song titles and the battery voltage of your car. The flexible hose makes it easy to rotate and move around. The adapter has CVC (clear voice capture) technology that creates a full duplex sound that suppresses noise and wind.
What features do Bluetooth car adapters have?
Bluetooth adapters provide many great benefits to you and your car. They allow you to listen to navigation, play music and take calls hands-free while driving. They also let you charge phones, laptops and tablets, some adapters have two ports that can charge multiple devices at once.
Are there any drawbacks to Bluetooth adapters?
One drawback of these adapters is that they will never match the quality of Bluetooth that comes standard in newer vehicles. Another problem you could face is if you don’t have an AUX jack or cigarette lighter, then you are out of luck.
Bluetooth adapter vs FM transmitter
FM transmitters are able to transmit Bluetooth from your phone over FM radio frequencies and will be picked by your vehicle’s radio. On the other hand, Bluetooth adapters use digital transmissions that provide better sound quality and carry more information than FM transmissions.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue