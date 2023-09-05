Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A majority of modern cars have an advanced infotainment system with Bluetooth that allows you to play music from your phone through the speakers of the car. Older cars may not have this feature, but there is still a way around this. With the help of a Bluetooth adapter, you can plug it into your car lighter or aux port and it will let you use Bluetooth and connect wirelessly while your phone audio plays through the speakers of the vehicle. Here are the best Bluetooth car adapters available on Amazon.

$16.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Bluetooth V5.0

Built-in microphone

3.5mm AUX input

Intelligent noise reduction

Long battery life

Fast charges in up to 2.5 hours

The COSMOON Bluetooth 5.0V Receiver For Cars connects to the AUX port in the car and will let you use Bluetooth whenever you need it. This adapter comes with a built-in microphone that has intelligent noise reduction and digital signal processing.

$26.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Bluetooth V5.0

Voice navigation

Compatible with most iPhones and Androids

Deep bass

3-year warranty

Lifetime service

This UNBREAKcable Bluetooth 5.0 FM Transmitter For Car is compatible with most modern iPhones and Android smartphones. It includes voice navigation, hands-free calling and a strong microphone. This adapter comes with a 3-year warranty and lifetime service.

$25.99 at Amazon

Key Features

High fidelity audio

LED atmosphere light

Universal compatibility

Built-in noise suppression

QC3.0 fast charger

The Syncwire Bluetooth 5.1 FM Transmitter provides high-quality audio and has built-in noise compression. It has a USB and a Type-C port that allow you to charge two devices simultaneously.

$17.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Bluetooth V5.0

Clear sound

Compatible with phones, laptops and tablets

Car locator function

Smart Quick Charge 3.0

This IMDEN Bluetooth 5.0 FM Transmitter provides clear sound and is compatible with smartphones, laptops and tablets. It has smart quick charging efficiency up to 80% and will reduce power dissipation.

$25.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Bluetooth V4.2

Large LCD digital screen

FM transmitter

CVC noise cancellation

QC3.0 fast charging port

The Sumind Bluetooth FM Transmitter has a large LCD screen that displays incoming calls, song titles and the battery voltage of your car. The flexible hose makes it easy to rotate and move around. The adapter has CVC (clear voice capture) technology that creates a full duplex sound that suppresses noise and wind.

What features do Bluetooth car adapters have?

Bluetooth adapters provide many great benefits to you and your car. They allow you to listen to navigation, play music and take calls hands-free while driving. They also let you charge phones, laptops and tablets, some adapters have two ports that can charge multiple devices at once.

Are there any drawbacks to Bluetooth adapters?

One drawback of these adapters is that they will never match the quality of Bluetooth that comes standard in newer vehicles. Another problem you could face is if you don’t have an AUX jack or cigarette lighter, then you are out of luck.

Bluetooth adapter vs FM transmitter

FM transmitters are able to transmit Bluetooth from your phone over FM radio frequencies and will be picked by your vehicle’s radio. On the other hand, Bluetooth adapters use digital transmissions that provide better sound quality and carry more information than FM transmissions.