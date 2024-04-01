Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you drive a pickup truck or a large SUV, then you should consider getting the proper towing equipment for your vehicle. A trailer hitch is fairly easy to attach and can carry a large amount of weight. Before towing, you'll want to make sure you know your vehicle's towing capacity. Which hitch you should choose will depend on your vehicle and what you'll be towing. Here are the best trailer hitches currently for sale at Amazon.

$18.09 at Amazon

Key features

#1 Towing Ball Mount on Amazon

Load capacity: 6,000 lbs

⅝” hitch pin and clip

2” hitch ball

2” drop

Durable gloss powder-coated finish

This Big Red Torin Hitch Mount and Ball is currently the best-selling Towing Ball Mount on Amazon.

$19.89 at Amazon

Key features

2” ball and 2” channel width

Load capacity: 3,500 lbs

Easy-lock latching system

Zinc finish

Rust and corrosion-resistant

The NBJINGYI Straight Trailer Coupler fits a 2-inch receiver, and its 3,500-pound capacity is typical for small to midsize SUVs and crossovers.

$42.99 at Amazon

Key features

Sizes come with 1 - ⅞”, 2” or 2-5/16”

2” standard receiver size

Load capacity: 10,000 lbs

Made with powder-coated alloy steel

Safety spring latch

This Reysun Trailer Hitch Tri Ball Mount with Hook comes in three ball sizes and features a five-ton rating.

$31.60 at Amazon

Key features

8-position dual-pin mount

Load capacity: 5,000 lbs

Adjustable drop options

Fits standard 2” x 2” class iii and iv hitch receivers

10-¾” shank length

The MaxxHaul Trailer Hitch has an 8-position dual-pin mount that gives you plenty of drop options.

$112.97 at Amazon

Key features

Load capacity: 20,000 lbs

6” drop

Patented shaft reinforcement

This PSAuto Adjustable Trailer Hitch is for moving a motorhome or other heavy loads, with a capacity of 20,000 pounds.

How to choose the right trailer hitch

When choosing a trailer hitch you need to consider how the weight of what you will be hauling, the towing limit of your vehicle and how often you will tow with it. It’s also essential to find out if the hitch you choose is compatible with your vehicle. If you plan on hauling around a small trailer or flatbed then a hitch with a light-duty weight capacity of around 5,000 pounds or less should be enough. If you have a truck or large SUV and you need to haul a medium-sized trailer or another vehicle then you should aim for a weight capacity of around 10,000 pounds. If you have a heavy-duty truck for work or if you have an RV or large travel trailer to tow around, then you should aim for a gooseneck hitch with a larger weight capacity.

How do I find my vehicle’s towing limit?

Information about your specific vehicle’s towing capacity and how much weight it can handle can be found in your owner’s manual.

Bumper hitch vs receiver hitch

According to CarParts.com, “A step bumper can function as a towing hitch, but that is not its primary function. On the other hand, a receiver hitch is specifically designed for towing purposes, making it the better choice of the two if you plan on doing a lot of heavy towing”.