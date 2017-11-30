2017 L.A. Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery

LOS ANGELES — Couldn't make it to the big L.A. Auto Show? Don't worry, we were there, and we were taking lots and lots of pictures. Here, in one place, is a visual overview of what we saw there — along with links to our stories if you want to learn more. You won't suffer the sore feet of walking through the a sprawling major auto show, but you might just sprain your scrolling finger. Enjoy!
2019 BMW i8 Roadster: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster revealed: More power, more range, more sun
2018 Buick Regal TourX: Top-of-the-line 2018 Buick Regal TourX costs $43,795
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible: GM sets starting price of Corvette ZR1 at $119,995
GMC Sierra All Mountain Concept: GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain Concept: Nothing stops it in its tracks
2019 Infiniti QX50: Infiniti's variable compression engine in the 2019 QX50 is the first of its kind
2018 Infiniti QX80: 2018 Infiniti QX80 reveals fresh face in Dubai
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: 2018 Jeep Wrangler: The iconic off-roader, with new innovations
Mopar-Modified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: 2018 Jeep Wrangler: The iconic off-roader, with new innovations
Mopar-Modified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport: 2018 Jeep Wrangler: The iconic off-roader, with new innovations
2019 Kia Sorento: 2019 Kia Sorento | Revised styling, more features, loses turbo-4 option
2018 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography:
2018 Lexus RX 350L: 2018 Lexus RX 350L, RX450hL are here to fill your 7-seat needs
2019 Lincoln Nautilus: 2019 Lincoln Nautilus replaces MKX crossover as new naming system takes hold
2018 Mazda6: 2018 Mazda6 refresh takes the car further upmarket
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS: 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS revives the straight six
2018 Nissan Kicks: 2018 Nissan Kicks jukes its way into compact crossover lineup
Nissan Vehicles Inspired by The Last Jedi:
2018 Porsche 781 Boxster GTS: 2018 Porsche Boxster and Cayman GTS are a relative performance bargain
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS: 2018 Porsche Boxster and Cayman GTS are a relative performance bargain
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T: Porsche 911 Carrera T is a lightweight touring distillation
2018 Saleen S1:
2019 Subaru Ascent: 2019 Subaru Ascent crossover revealed | Big and not so bold
Toyota FT-AC Concept: Toyota FT-AC Concept is a brave attempt to ruggedize a light-duty crossover
Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Concept: VW's I.D. Crozz EV crossover — we'll get it in 2020