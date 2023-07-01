Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cars normally run with limited issues when they're brand new, but over time they experience wear and tear. Regular maintenance is important to ensure that minor problems don't become major issues. One area of car maintenance that is often overlooked is within the fuel system. This can be fixed yourself with a fuel system cleaner. Fuel cleaners remove carbon buildup and other harmful materials that can interfere with your engine's performance. Here are the best fuel system cleaners available on Amazon.

Key Features

Removes deposits from the combustion chamber and injectors

Reduces emissions

Improves engine efficiency

Corrosion resistant

Treat a maximum of 18 gallons of fuel

The Liqui Moly Pro-Line Gasoline System Cleaner removes carbon deposits and buildup from the injectors and combustion chamber of your vehicle. It can also reduce emissions and improve the efficiency of the engine. This cleaner can treat up to 18 gallons of fuel.

Key Features

Cleans and prevents corrosion

Cleans injectors, carburetors, combustion and valve chamber deposits

Enhances fuel economy

Helps regain lost horsepower

Use every 3,000 miles

The Red LIne Complete Fuel System Cleaner is a fuel additive that cleans carburetors, injectors, valve chambers and combustion chambers. This additive uses a blend of high and low temperature detergents to clean out the fuel system. This cleaner is recommended to be used every 3,000 miles.

Key Features

Reduces carbon deposits buildup

Safe for any gasoline engine

Treat a maximum of 21 gallons of fuel

Improves throttle body response

This K&N Performance+ Fuel System Cleaner is safe for any type of gasoline engine, whether it’s carbureted or fuel injected and will clean up the entire fuel system. It will reduce carbon buildup while improving throttle body response and restoring lost acceleration. This cleaner can treat up to 21 gallons of fuel.





Key Features

Prevents rough idling and stalling

Improves fuel efficiency

Prevents corrosion

Use every 4,000 miles

Recommended for vehicles with 75,000 miles or more

This STP Complete Fuel System Cleaner is packed with cleaning agents that will clean the fuel system and restore performance for vehicles with over 75,000 miles. This cleaner is recommended to be used every 4,000 miles or during an oil change. It’s very simple to use and just needs to be poured into the gas tank while it’s half full.

Key Features

Powerful detergents

Works with all grades of gas and ethanol

Extends the life of the spark plugs

Prevents engine knocking

Smoother idling

Quicksilver Quickleen Engine and Fuel System Cleaner has a powerful detergent blend that works great with all grades of gasoline and ethanol fuel. This cleaner acts quickly to remove carbon deposits and buildup from the carburetors, injectors, spark plugs, intake valves, piston crowns and cylinder heads. It can be used at every fill up and one ounce treats up to five gallons.

Key Features

Cleans and maintains the fuel system

Restores lost power, acceleration and fuel economy

Smoother idling

Treats up to 12 gallons of fuel

Recommended to be used every 3,000 miles

This Chevron Techron Concentrate Plus Fuel System Cleaner will clean, restore and protect the fuel system. It restores lost engine performance and helps improve fuel economy. It also reduces rough idling, engine surge and spark plug fouling. This cleaner is recommended to be used every 3,000 miles and treats up to 12 gallons of fuel.

How to use a fuel system cleaner?

Using a fuel system cleaner is very easy, but always read the instructions before adding it to your fuel tank. While at the gas station for a routine fill up, add the fuel system cleaner additive first and then fill the tank with gas.

What does a fuel system cleaner do?

A fuel system cleaner uses a blend of detergents that clean your fuel system by removing carbon buildup and lessen buildup that will occur in the future. They also limit corrosion and rust while improving throttle response and acceleration.

What is the difference between fuel system cleaners and fuel injector cleaners?

They have similar names and do a lot of the same things, but they aren’t identical. Fuel injection cleaners only clean the injectors themselves while fuel system cleaners target the entire fuel system.