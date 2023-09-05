Luggage Test Mega Round-Up: All our cargo tests grouped into segments

I've now been doing luggage tests since late 2019, which amounts to an awful lot of cars at this point. Most of those tests are still valid since, as you'll see below, relatively few have been replaced by a next generation or new model (at least for now, obviously). I figured it was finally time to put them all onto one hub page broken down into segments, rather than relying on the simple, chronological tag page.

For newcomers to this series, all of the below tests use the exact same set of six suitcases to measure the cargo capacity of various new cars. It's admittedly a hodge-podge collection of luggage since that's just what was in my garage back in 2019. The main goal is to see how well those bags fit inside the cargo area or trunk of the vehicle in question. In the case of three-row vehicles, the test involves how many bags fit behind the raised third-row seat. In some instances, I turn to a collection of extra items from my garage to fill 'er up when the standard set leaves plenty of extra room.

My main observation after doing all these tests has been that doing so has been surprisingly useful. Manufacturer-provided cargo volumes, reported in cubic-feet, are inconsistent in what exactly they are measuring (to the roof? to the back of the seat? other?) and aren't really comparable between body styles. These luggage tests provide a standardized, real-world comparison between vehicles even if they're hardly scientific.

I broke tests down into various vehicle segments, with some vehicles residing in multiple categories. That includes a separate, redundant electric vehicles category since people frequently cross-shop body styles. The vehicle in each segment capable of holding the most stuff is pictured and highlighted.

Best test result in segment: Ford Bronco Sport

Subcompact SUVs

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Ford Bronco Sport

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Kona (first generation)

Hyundai Venue

Kia Niro Hybrid, PHEV and Electric

Kia Seltos

Mazda CX-30

Nissan Kicks

Subaru Crosstrek

Volkswagen Taos FWD

Best test result in segment: Kia Sportage

Compact SUVs

Ford Escape

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-50

Mitsubishi Outlander

Nissan Rogue

Subaru Forester

Subaru Outback (yeah it's a wagon, but commonly cross-shopped with these)

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Venza

Volkswagen ID.4

Best test result in segment: Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

Luxury Subcompact SUVs

Audi Q3

Audi Q4 E-Tron

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

Best test result in segment: Acura RDX

Luxury Compact SUVs

Acura RDX

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Audi Q5

BMW X3 with Spare Tire

Genesis GV70

Infiniti QX55

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class (2016-2022)

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Best test result in segment: Toyota 4Runner

Midsize SUVs

Ford Bronco 2-Door

Ford Bronco 4-Door (includes comparison with Wrangler)

Ford Mustang Mach-E (we put this in "Hatchbacks" too)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (we put this in "Hatchbacks" too)

Jeep Wrangler 4-Door

Kia EV6 (we put this in "Hatchbacks" too)

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Subaru Outback (yeah it's a wagon, but commonly cross-shopped with these)

Toyota 4Runner

Best test result in segment: Kia Telluride

Three-Row Crossover SUVs

Honda Pilot

Honda Pilot (2016-2022)

Hyundai Palisade

Kia Sorento

Kia Telluride

Mazda CX-9 (2016-2023)

Mazda CX-90

Mitsubishi Outlander

Nissan Pathfinder

Subaru Ascent

Toyota Highlander

Best test result in segment: Jeep Wagoneer

Three-Row Traditional SUVs

Chevrolet Tahoe (and GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade)

Ford Expedition (and Lincoln Navigator)

Jeep Wagoneer

Toyota Sequoia

Best test result in segment: Land Rover Defender 110

Luxury Midsize SUVs

Audi Q8 E-Tron Sportback

Land Rover Defender 110

Lexus RX (2016-2022)

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Porsche Cayenne "Coupe"

Range Rover Sport

Best test result in segment: Literally the Grand Wagoneer, but among three-row luxury crossovers, the XC90.

Luxury Three-Row SUVs

Cadillac XT6

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Volvo XC90

Best test result in segment: Honda Civic

Compact Sedans

Honda Civic

Hyundai Elantra

Mazda3 (comparison with sedan, hatchback and CX-30)

Best test result in segment: Honda Accord

Midsize Sedans

Honda Accord

Honda Accord (2018-2022)

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Sonata

Toyota Camry

Subaru Legacy

Volkswagen Passat (final generation)

Best test result in segment: Lucid Air

Luxury Sedans

Acura TLX

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Audi E-Tron GT

BMW 2 Series Gran "Coupe"

BMW 3 Series (compares 330e and gas-only versions)

Cadillac CT4

Cadillac CT5

Genesis G70

Lucid Air

Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan

Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan (it's technically a hatchback, so it's down there, too)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Polestar 2 (it's technically a hatchback, so it's down there, too)

Best test result in segment: Literally the Mercedes EQS, but in terms of a traditional hatchback, the Subaru Crosstrek/Impreza

Hatchbacks

Acura Integra

BMW i4

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Honda Civic Hatchback (including Type R)

Honda Civic Hatchback (2017-2021)

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Venue

Kia EV6

Mazda3 (comparison with sedan, hatchback and CX-30)

Mercedes-Benz EQS "Sedan"

Polestar 2

Subaru Impreza/Crosstrek

Subaru Impreza/Crosstrek (2018-2023)

Toyota Prius

Best test result in segment: Subaru Outback

Wagons

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

Subaru Outback

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Volvo V90 and V60 Comparison

Other

Aston Martin Vantage

BMW 4 Series Convertible

Chevrolet Corvette

Ford Mustang

Ford Ranger SuperCrew

Honda Odyssey

Honda Ridgeline

Lexus LC Coupe

Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van 170"

Porsche 718 Cayman

Subaru BRZ & Toyota 86

Toyota Supra

Best test result of an electric vehicle: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Electric Vehicles

Audi E-Tron GT

Audi Q4 E-Tron

Audi Q8 E-Tron Sportback

BMW i4

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Kia EV6

Kia Niro Electric

Lucid Air

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan

Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Polestar 2

Volkswagen ID.4