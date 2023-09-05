Luggage Test Mega Round-Up: All our cargo tests grouped into segments

I've now been doing luggage tests since late 2019, which amounts to an awful lot of cars at this point. Most of those tests are still valid since, as you'll see below, relatively few have been replaced by a next generation or new model (at least for now, obviously). I figured it was finally time to put them all onto one hub page broken down into segments, rather than relying on the simple, chronological tag page.
For newcomers to this series, all of the below tests use the exact same set of six suitcases to measure the cargo capacity of various new cars. It's admittedly a hodge-podge collection of luggage since that's just what was in my garage back in 2019. The main goal is to see how well those bags fit inside the cargo area or trunk of the vehicle in question. In the case of three-row vehicles, the test involves how many bags fit behind the raised third-row seat. In some instances, I turn to a collection of extra items from my garage to fill 'er up when the standard set leaves plenty of extra room.
My main observation after doing all these tests has been that doing so has been surprisingly useful. Manufacturer-provided cargo volumes, reported in cubic-feet, are inconsistent in what exactly they are measuring (to the roof? to the back of the seat? other?) and aren't really comparable between body styles. These luggage tests provide a standardized, real-world comparison between vehicles even if they're hardly scientific.
I broke tests down into various vehicle segments, with some vehicles residing in multiple categories. That includes a separate, redundant electric vehicles category since people frequently cross-shop body styles. The vehicle in each segment capable of holding the most stuff is pictured and highlighted.
Subcompact SUVs | Compact SUVs | Midsize SUVs
Luxury Subcompact SUVs | Luxury Compact SUVs | Luxury Midsize SUVs
Three-Row Crossover SUVs | Three-Row Traditional SUVs | Luxury Three-Row SUVs
Compact Sedans | Midsize Sedans | Luxury Sedans
Hatchbacks | Wagons
Other
Electric Vehicles
Best test result in segment: Ford Bronco Sport
Subcompact SUVs
Hyundai Kona (first generation)
Kia Niro Hybrid, PHEV and Electric
Best test result in segment: Kia Sportage
Compact SUVs
Subaru Outback (yeah it's a wagon, but commonly cross-shopped with these)
Best test result in segment: Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
Luxury Subcompact SUVs
Best test result in segment: Acura RDX
Luxury Compact SUVs
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class (2016-2022)
Best test result in segment: Toyota 4Runner
Midsize SUVs
Ford Bronco 4-Door (includes comparison with Wrangler)
Ford Mustang Mach-E (we put this in "Hatchbacks" too)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (we put this in "Hatchbacks" too)
Kia EV6 (we put this in "Hatchbacks" too)
Subaru Outback (yeah it's a wagon, but commonly cross-shopped with these)
Best test result in segment: Kia Telluride
Three-Row Crossover SUVs
Best test result in segment: Jeep Wagoneer
Three-Row Traditional SUVs
Chevrolet Tahoe (and GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade)
Ford Expedition (and Lincoln Navigator)
Best test result in segment: Land Rover Defender 110
Luxury Midsize SUVs
Best test result in segment: Literally the Grand Wagoneer, but among three-row luxury crossovers, the XC90.
Luxury Three-Row SUVs
Best test result in segment: Honda Civic
Compact Sedans
Mazda3 (comparison with sedan, hatchback and CX-30)
Best test result in segment: Honda Accord
Midsize Sedans
Volkswagen Passat (final generation)
Best test result in segment: Lucid Air
Luxury Sedans
BMW 3 Series (compares 330e and gas-only versions)
Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan (it's technically a hatchback, so it's down there, too)
Polestar 2 (it's technically a hatchback, so it's down there, too)
Best test result in segment: Literally the Mercedes EQS, but in terms of a traditional hatchback, the Subaru Crosstrek/Impreza
Hatchbacks
Honda Civic Hatchback (including Type R)
Honda Civic Hatchback (2017-2021)
Mazda3 (comparison with sedan, hatchback and CX-30)
Subaru Impreza/Crosstrek (2018-2023)
Best test result in segment: Subaru Outback
Wagons
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo
Other
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van 170"
Best test result of an electric vehicle: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
