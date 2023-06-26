According to the specs, the new-enough Honda Accord has a smaller trunk than its predecessor, which we luggage tested back in '21. Gasp!

Thankfully, it only lost two-tenths of a cubic-foot, dropping down to 16.7 cubes. Double thankfully, that still grants it best-in-class status. However, we're specifically not interested in on-paper cargo volume figures here at Luggage Test HQ, so let's get the bags out and see if the new Accord trunk really is noticeably different from the old one.

My god, man! Look at the changes!

For the record, the new one is on the left. This is obviously not helpful. We're going to need some bags to get to the bottom of this 0.2-cubic-foot loss.

As in every luggage test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

Here's our first indication of what might be different. Sure, these are the same bags grouped in the same way, but look closer and notice the gap in the upper right photo (old Accord) between the two black bags. By contrast, they were squished together in the new car. In other words, the wheel wells seem to be just a smidge closer together.

Possible indication No. 2: There seems to be not as much depth. The blue and black bags are the same width, but one has to stand up while the other can be on its belly.

Either way, all the bags fit with extreme ease and once again the Accord has a bigger, more useful cargo area than a long list of SUVs.

Now, let's see if the Accord can pull off the same trick the old one did: fitting the 38-quart cooler I normally use to fill up larger SUVs.

Yes!

You'll note that the fancy bag is in the new Accord, whereas I had to use a less rigid bag in the old Accord because the fancy one wouldn't quite fit ... but honestly, I don't know if that's because the Accords are different or because of my bag placement or ...

Whatever. Look at all this crap you can fit in a Honda Accord, with room to spare, I might add. This may not be as much as you can fit in a Honda CR-V, but it blows away the HR-V and any number of other small SUVs.