Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Luggage Test: How much trunk space?

I've already tested how much cargo space is behind the EQS SUV's third-row seat, and well, it was laughable. Turns out there is nothing laughable about the EQS sedan cargo area: It is enormous and exceptional.

According to Mercedes specs, there is 22 cubic feet of space back there, which is gigantic for a sedan. Yes, the EQS is technically a hatchback, but there's not that much space up there. Ultimately I'd discover that the amount of trunk space in the EQS sedan is basically the same as the EQS SUV if you only loaded that to the rear seat height level. That would probably explain why Mercedes reports the SUV has having 22.7 cubic feet of cargo space: it only measures to the back seat height, unlike most SUV makers, which report based on floor-to-roof.

OK, let's take a look at the sedan.

This is just an incredibly long space. I can barely reach the seatback and I'm 6-foot-3.

This isn't the end of the story.

There is a sizable underfloor storage area, admittedly filled here with the tire fix kit and charge cord. If you're the gambling sort, you can leave those at home and gain some space.

Specifically, a somewhat squashed fancy bag (see dimensions below) or a bunch of wine and orange juice standing upright. That makes it a terrifically useful hooch bin.

First up, the EQS has a cargo cover, which can be connected to the hatchback to automatically lift out of the way. It's a nice piece. Normally, I would test with and without the cargo cover in place, but as you will see, that really wasn't necessary.

OK, let's get to the bags. As in every luggage test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

One of the biggest bags fits just fine under the cargo cover, unlike in most SUVs. This is reason No. 1 that I didn't need to test with and without the cover.

Here's reason No. 2: Everything fit under it! Loading was easy and there's loads of room left over. Maybe if I removed the cargo cover I could've fit some extra items like a 38-quart Coleman cooler, but I just didn't view that as necessary.

I did play around a bit, however.

I removed the biggest bag (the gray one) from its original position, which I then kept free of bags. I then put that biggest bag where the fancy bag was. It still fit. As such, you can fit three of my largest bags in the EQS and still have room left over for a soft-sided duffle (probably not the more rigid fancy bag) and a bunch of hooch under the floor.

Seriously, this is impressive. The EQS also absolutely obliterates the S-Class.

The S-Class, shown above, could fit all the bags, but only barely with the fancy bag smooshed.

So while the S-Class may have the advantage in terms of back seat space and comfort (and many would argue design), the EQS is far and away the better choice for hauling stuff.