The 2021 Acura TLX has a 13.5-cubic-foot trunk according to the spec sheet. That would be comparable to a typical compact mainstream sedan despite the TLX's exterior dimensions being more akin to a midsize sedan (its 194.6-inch length is right smack between a Toyota Camry and Honda Accord). Luxury cars usually sacrifice utility for style, and by adapting cab-rearward proportions for this latest generation, it shouldn't be surprising that the TLX follows the trend.

However, how much utility does the new TLX sacrifice and is the trunk still useful? Let's find out.

It's a fairly deep space, but the amount of width and space behind the wheel wells is also reasonably generous and seemingly useful.

As with every luggage test, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

To start off, I lined the biggest bags on their sides to demonstrate the difference in the trunk's width relative other sedans. Only three can fit, whereas you can fit four in the majority of midsize sedans.

Nevertheless, all the bags fit. That's not the case with the Cadillac CT4 or CT5, or the big fibber, the BMW 3 Series and its "17-cubic-foot" trunk.

Basically, the numbers make sense here. While it can hold all the bags, there really isn't any leftover space as there is in a midsize sedan.

That said, I should note that there are plenty of compact crossovers that can't fit all these bags below their cargo covers, including the Mercedes GLC and Alfa Stelvio.

OK, one more trunk-related note.

While there is a spare-tire-shaped hole under the trunk floor, there is no spare tire. Instead, you get a compressor encased in foam covering the car's battery. Putting the battery in the trunk is totally normal, but there's something a tad bootleg about this placement. It seems like an afterthought.

It almost certainly has to do with engine compartment packaging and/or weight distribution, but it does mean you do without a spare tire. Or, I suppose as BMW is apt to do, extra under-floor cargo space.