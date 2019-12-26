The 2020 Cadillac XT6 may share its platform with the Buick Enclave and other full-size GM crossovers, but it's no badge-engineering job. That much is obvious just by looking at it, but for the purposes of this post, there's quite the difference in terms of cargo capacity. The jumbo Enclave has 23.6 cubic feet of space behind its raised third row, which is more than any other three-row crossover — often by quite a lot. By contrast, the XT6 has 12.6 cubic feet, which puts it well south of the Hyundai Palisades and even Mazda CX-9s of the world. Of course, the XT6 does not attend that party. It's a swankier, pricier luxury model. It compares to the Lincoln Aviator (18.3 cubic feet), and Volvo XC90 and Acura MDX (both 15.8 cubic feet). So yeah, it's smaller than those, too.

Now, the XT6 balances this cargo deficiency with a genuinely spacious, adult-friendly third-row seat. People will be quite happy back there. However, the fact remains that not much of their stuff will be able to come along for the ride. How much is "not much," though? Well, let's take a closer look.

That looks small up there, and it is small. There are some bonus areas, however, with a deep-ish bin on the left and a sizable under-floor bin. Unfortunately, that under-floor space really doesn't help you in terms of luggage (unlike in the CX-9, as just one example).

OK, on to the baggage. I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

I've done this test on two three-row crossovers to date. The CX-9 managed to fit either the three smallest roller bags, or one of the bigger ones, one of the medium ones and the smallest. The Palisade managed one big one and all the three smaller bags.

Right, so that's not very good, AND it was a very tight fit. That would be the smallest roller bag and a medium one.

Lowering one half of the 50/50-split third row allowed me to BARELY fit all but the fancy bag inside. To fit everything, the third row needs to be completely folded, but then I'm trying to stuff six pieces of luggage into a vehicle that now only seats four people.

So a cargo hauler it is not. But at least there's a little Cadillac logo that shines down onto the ground to tell you where to slide your foot to engage the hands-free power liftgate.