As previewed in our recent 2020 Subaru Legacy review, the redesigned midsize sedan has a very large trunk. Whereas you have to creatively Tetris bags into the back of various pricier SUVs, you can pretty much just carelessly chuck them into the Legacy. How many bags? Well, let's take a look.

As a refresher, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

The numbers say this is a 15.1-cubic-foot trunk. That's quite large, but besides the Mazda6, it's actually small for the segment. It has less than the 16.7-cubic-foot Honda Accord, 15.7-cubic-foot Chevy Malibu and 15.4-cubic-foot Nissan Altima. It's exactly the same as the Toyota Camry.

However, such numbers don't tell the whole story as we discovered last week with the Lexus LC. The Camry may be the same on paper, but in practice, the Subaru is better.

There, all the luggage fit with ease. Specifically, my four biggest bags were able to easily fit side-by-side in the trunk's aft-most portion between the wheels. That's the case in the Camry, which you can see below (test done during our midsize sedan comparison test). However, look at the difference in space between the bags and the trunk lip.

The Subaru has more. Note how I could lay the smaller roller on its belly. No way that's happening in the Camry.

In fact, the Legacy trunk is more similar to the Honda Accord in this respect. The Accord, it seems, is bigger in the area just aft of its wheel wells. However, it also has "egg-crushers," trunk hinges that swing down into the trunk below. They technically free up space, but how useful is that space if what's filling it is going to be crushed? The Legacy puts its hinges in channels.

OK, back to the Legacy. Now let's fill it up using three duffle bags (any more, and I would've had to get creative raiding my garage).

So here you have it, the 15.1-cubic-foot 2020 Subaru Legacy trunk can hold five suitcases, one fancy bag and three duffles.