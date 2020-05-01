Nobody is going to buy a 2020 Toyota GR Supra because of its luggage-carrying capacity. However, there is a chance that they may not buy such a car because of its luggage-carrying capacity. For instance, you may actually want to take your fun weekend automotive toy on a fun weekend away, but if it can't fit a simple pair of bags for a pair of passengers, forget about it. It's pretty difficult to tell your significant other that "Sorry, you can't pack that. Won't fit in the R8."

In that light, let's see how Supra would do for such a weekend getaway. It has a hatchback trunk lid, albeit a narrow one, that reveals a shallow, yet long space. At first glance, it seems pretty useful and on paper, Toyota says the space is 10.2 cubic-feet. That's more than double the Mazda MX-5 Miata (stay tuned for that car's luggage test in a few weeks).

There's actually some space behind both wheels, so the area closest to the bumper is wider than the above picture makes it seem.

The rigid, folding cargo cover will keep your stuff away from prying eyes, so let's first see how much will fit with it in place. As always, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D). Spoiler alert: they're not all going to be used.

Right away, mission accomplished. The would be the biggest roller bag along with one of the larger midsize bags. There's also some space left over, including in the areas behind the wheel wells for a shopping bag or two. If you need more than this for a weekend away, you're probably visiting Downton Abbey.

Alternatively, you can fit the same midsize rolling bag, the smallest roller bag (blue) and the fancy bag. There's less space left over.

Here are pictures of the cargo cover and the area behind the left wheel well.

OK, now let's remove the cargo cover and fill'er up.

I must say, I'm oddly proud of this. I tried to Tetris various combinations of lying flat and stacking and cramming ... there was some swearing ... and then, duh, this occurred to me. Easy cheese. They all just neatly stacked: small roller, big check-in roller, medium roller, fancy bag.

Damn, impressive. That's a lot of stuff for a weekend away, so you should feel free to invite Lady Mary after all. There's even space left over behind the wheel wells.

Is the view out the back compromised? Sure, but it's pretty crap to begin with, so who cares?

So consider me impressed. The Supra would make a terrific weekend play thing, whether you're by yourself for a few hours bombing around a back road, or getting away for a couple's weekend to visit Lord Grantham and friends (I guess we know what Riswick's been binging on TV - Ed.). The fact that the Supra offers a surprisingly comfortable ride and spacious cabin makes it even better for this purpose.

Sadly, there's no back seat, though, so the Lexus LC won't be losing its title of Most Shocking Amount of Cargo Space for a Toyota Product.

