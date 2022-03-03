Hyundai Kona Luggage Test | Definitely a subcompact

For those you assuming that a subcompact SUV would have more cargo capacity than a subcompact car, think again. The Hyundai Kona specs says it has 19.2 cubic-feet of cargo space behind its raised back seat, making it one of the smallest in the subcompact segment. It's also smaller than the last Hyundai Accent Hatchback, which had 21.2 cubic-feet. It still has more than the Hyundai Venue, which is a whole size smaller (what's below subcompact?) and has 18.7 cubic-feet of space. However, that might not mean the Kona can hold more stuff. Look forward to lots of Kona-Venue comparisons ahead! Sure, I'll pause while you grab some popcorn.

Like many SUVs these days, the Kona has an adjustable load floor. This allows it to provide maximum space and create a flat floor when the back seat is folded.

Weirdly, Hyundai fills the space between the upper floor position and the spare tire (which exists, that's good) with this large foam tray. Cool? Either way, you gotta put the thing somewhere should you want to maximize cargo space. And I'm pretty sure you're going to want to maximize cargo space with the Kona.

Also unusually, the lower floor position isn't totally flat. It ramps up at the back seat, which obviously isn't ideal and perhaps the reason Hyundai thought you might prefer the upper position and a big foam tray thing.

Usually, I'd only test with the floor in its lower position, but just in case you were picking someone up at the airport and forgot to take out the damn big foam tray thing, I figured testing with it and without it would be mildly helpful. Ish.

For the exact same airport-pickup reason, I will be testing with the rigid, hatchback-style cargo cover in place.

As in every luggage test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

Basically, the difference between low floor (left) and high floor (right) is one bag size.

The low floor allowed the two medium-sized rollers to fit on their sides, therefore allowing one of the bigger check-in bags to fit. The high floor required those medium bags to be on their bellies, therefore only leaving enough space for the smallest roller on its side. There's also, obviously, room left over for two small bags of some sort with the low floor, versus only one with the high floor.

OK, let's chuck the cargo cover. Sure hope you have garage space.

Two options here:

At the left is the biggest bag (gray bottom left) plus the three carry-on roller bags and a duffle bag filling out the remainder. Fancy bag and the blue check-in bag remain behind.

At the right, the blue check-in bag swaps in for the biggest gray bag. Fancy bag remains behind, but blue duffle is present.

What's the difference?

Visibility. You can technically see out the back and the medium-sized bag won't fly forward under sudden braking (which is why I don't pack to the roof for these tests).

Either way, what you're looking at here means one of the biggest bags and the fancy bag are staying at home.

OK, let's take a trip back to the Hyundai Venue Luggage Test.

So, the Venue's cargo area is notably not as long as the Kona's. The small, blue roller bag barely fits length-wise inside, and the black medium-sized bags will not ... they can in the Kona.

As such, with the floor high and cargo cover in place, the Venue is even less useful than the Kona. Start yanking stuff out, however, and things change. The Venue's cargo floor drops down further and doesn't have as much of a ramp. As such, it can fit a bit more. Admittedly, "more" only equals the fancy bag, smashed as it is down there in the bottom right, but it's something. It should also be noted that the Venue's roofline is more upright, which is always helpful when trying to load the cargo area.

Ultimately, if you're going to be venturing out yonder and have a tendency to bring a lot of stuff, the Kona is probably not for you. A Nissan Kicks or Kia Soul would be a better bet, or you could go a size up into the midcompact segment with a Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-30, Subaru Crosstrek or Chevrolet Trailblazer. All those links go to each model's luggage test, BTW.

