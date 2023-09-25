Jeep Grand Cherokee L Luggage Test: How much fits behind the third row?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L would be the three-row Grand Cherokee, so while I've already found how much stuff can fit in the two-row model's cargo area, this luggage test will measure how much fits behind the L's third row. That would be standard operating procedure for three-row vehicles around here at Luggage Test HQ.

According to the specs, there is 17.7 cubic feet of space behind the raised third row in the Grand Cherokee L. This would be mid-pack for the three-row crossover SUV segment. As I've repeatedly found, however, these numbers can be deceiving since they may or may not include underfloor storage that may or may not be useful for hauling bags. The JGCL does have underfloor storage, but I couldn't tell if it counts toward that 17.7 number and you're about to see if it's actually useful.

Here is the space in question. As Dr. Evil would say, "Pretty standard really."

Now, what about that underfloor storage question?

Nope! This is not going to be helpful. Perhaps if Jeep found a different place to store the jack, but as is, this won't be helpful for luggage. I can tell you right now that the JGCL won't be challenging the Telluride and Pilot for Luggage Test supremacy.

As with every Luggage Test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

This is technically the best I could do: the two medium bags (bottom), one of the two biggest bags (blue upper left) and a squished and cockeyed fancy bag. This is obviously a bit janky. I also was not able to put the bigger bag on the bottom alongside one of the medium bags as I could in the Nissan Pathfinder and Subaru Ascent.

However, there are some alternatives.

While I didn't have the bags necessary to neatly fill this space, you can see above that I would've been able to fit an extra small roll-aboard and fancy bag if I had them.

Now, I haven't done this with other three-row vehicles, so I can't really say how this result stacks up with the competition. But, it does give you a pretty good idea of what can fit back here. Frankly, six bags for a seven-passenger vehicle is pretty good. You just have to make sure no one goes nuts on the packing front.

Ultimately, though, the lack of underfloor storage and a slightly narrower cargo area do hamper the Grand Cherokee L, and puts it toward the bottom of the three-row crossover SUV segment.