Ford Bronco 2-Door Luggage Test: How much cargo space?

The four-door Bronco has already aced its luggage test, showing that it could hold more bags than its archrival, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. More than that, it drained my garage of stuff and still had space left over for its two front roof panels.

OK, so what about the two-door Bronco? Great question, that's what I'm here for. On paper, the Ford Bronco 2-Door has 22.4 cubic feet of space behind its back seat, which numerically is akin to a subcompact SUV, but the space is far boxier and offers more height and less depth than a typical subcompact (or midcompact). Speaking of which, the Ford Bronco Sport belongs to that segment. I'll be showing you how the Baby Bronco's luggage test compares with the two-door big Bronco, too.

Here's what you have to work with back there. For some reason, I didn't take a pic with the roof panel bags removed. But you do get to see how much space they take up. I'll get back to those soon.

Here is the four-door and Bronco Sport for comparison.

Now, let's get to the bags. As in every luggage test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

That would be all but the fancy bag. You can see that it was a very tight fit, and that I'm pushing the rules a bit with how high that black bag is up there. The seat back and headrests were keeping it from flying forward, though, so the referee will allow it. Obviously, there is still some space remaining even if fancy bag won't fit in it.

So yeah, this is indeed comparable to a subcompact SUV.

The four-door Bronco fit all the standard bags plus a 38-quart cooler, a blue duffel bag, a folded-up hiking backpack (the green thing) and two roof panels. The Bronco Sport fit all the bags plus a Graco Pack n Play (brown thing upper left) and an extra small bag (black upper left).

Now, onto other odds and ends.

Those roof panel bags feature diagrams showing which panel it's meant for, and helpfully in concept, where they'll fit inside.

Maybe it's just me, but I couldn't get them to fit in that location. I mean, they fit-ish there, but check out what that looked like.

I fit them this way because of the sturdy metal clips at the bottom that attached to hooks in the floor, and then the strap that loops around the roll bar. Again, this was what I deduced I was supposed to do given the diagram and the hooks/mounting points. Am I totally out to lunch here?

Either way, they were indeed secure, were protected from damage and there was some space left over.

Finally, this is where the jack is, plus a small bin for whatever.