Mercedes-Benz EQB Luggage Test: How much cargo space?

In case it's not totally obvious by just looking at the thing, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is the electric version of the gas-powered Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class. That little SUV went down in luggage test lore as one of the most surprising performers, swallowing way more stuff than its segment, exterior dimensions and official cargo area specs suggested.

Not surprisingly, making room for a whole heap of batteries has reduced that space, but not as much as you might imagine. The specs say it lost 5 cubic feet, which would seem to be entirely underneath the floor (the GLB figure was therefore counting that space, which makes its 27-cubic-foot figure even more head-scratching). You see, one of the reasons the GLB can hold oh-so-much is its two-level floor. The EQB does not have that. There is some space down there big enough for the charge cord bag and other odds and ends, but the battery pack intrudes enough that you can't really leave the floor out and load bags atop it. You can see the difference below. As it turns out, though, it's not that big a deal.

Now, let's talk about cargo covers. The GLB I tested did not have one, which means I couldn't perform my test with and without it. The EQB did have it, so effectively, here's the result.

D'oh! The resulting height is awfully short, preventing even my medium-sized bags from fitting. As you're about to see, however, it didn't really matter.

Now, as always, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

The EQB could swallow the exact same number of bags in the exact same formation as the GLB could with its floor in the upper position that's flush with the lift-over height and folded rear seat back. Also, you'll note there's enough width and overall space left over to store the cargo cover in the car. So, if you had more stuff than this, you'd be in trouble with the cover, but I wouldn't. So yay me.

Now! If you do take the cover out, there's obviously a decent amount of space remaining. The EQB also shares the GLB's other space-enhancing feature: the 60/40-split sliding back seat.

I slid the 40 portion forward only part-way and just a few inches (I did the 60 portion a similar amount in the GLB test). Sure, I could slide both sections up all the way, but I'm not sure what that really accomplishes. That's only good if you have a car full of short people (not impossible) or two people have taken an insane amount of luggage with them someplace. Moving? I don't know, the sliding back seat is at least good for myriad possibilities.

Anyway, simply moving up the 40 portion a few inches allowed the EQB to easily swallow a 38-quart Coleman cooler. The GLB could, too, but with its lower floor option, it could also swallow two extra duffel bags and a box full of river raft. See below.

Putting aside the GLB comparison, it should be noted that the EQB has substantially more cargo space than electric SUVs in its price range and of its exterior footprint. I've luggage tested an Audi Q4 E-Tron (post coming soon) and it doesn't come close. Ditto range-topping versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. I haven't tested a Volvo C40, Lexus RZ or Nissan Ariya Platinum, but as this website's preeminent luggage tester, I feel confident in saying I'll eat my shoe if they can match it.

So, although the EQB seriously underwhelms in terms of its range and value, it effectively shares the one element that so strongly stands out about the boxy little GLB: cargo space and versatility.