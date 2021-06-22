2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible Luggage Test | Pretty good, actually!

News flash: A convertible's trunk isn't that big. That said, as convertible trunks go, the one in the new 2021 BMW 4 Series is pretty good.

Officially, BMW says it has 9 cubic feet of space. Whatever. When you're talking numbers in this range, the shape of the trunk counts for more. Two trunks with the same volume number can be wildly different (or even be split into two pieces). There's also the matter of BMW's, ah, unique way of measuring and reporting trunk volume.

So let's see how much you can actually fit into the new 4 Series Convertible.

Ultimately, the answer depends on whether or not the roof is up. You can see the difference above, and you can't lower the roof unless the trunk partition (above right) is lowered.

In terms of bags, the difference was surprisingly not that different.

As with every luggage test, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

On the left, with the roof up, I could fit my two biggest bags. There is also some space above, but we're talking tote bag or shoe height here.

On the right, I have the two medium-sized bags. They're roughly the same height as the other two, but you'll note how the trunk partition drops down at the edges. That limits the width of the bags in question. Also, obviously, there is no space above them.

Regardless of whether the roof was up or down, I could add the small roll-aboard and the fancy bag. The positioning didn't matter, I just did it differently the second time.

So again, I think this is pretty darn good for a convertible. You can see how this compares with the 330e and M340i (aka, the sedan version of this car).

Related video: