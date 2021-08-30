2022 Volkswagen Taos FWD Luggage Test | How much cargo space?

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is the latest in a growing number of small SUVs we've labeled "in-betweener compacts" because, well, we couldn't come up with anything else. Got any ideas? They're bigger than subcompact models like the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Renegade, but smaller than compact ones like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

I've luggage tested all of these "in-betweeners" at this point, with the current leader in the bag-hauling clubhouse being the Ford Bronco Sport. The Kia Seltos would be in second, with the Mazda CX-30 at the back of the pack. The Chevy Trailblazer disappointed relative its on-paper specs, but impressed with its unique fold-flat front seat that allows for extra-long items inside.

Let's see where the new Taos fits in. Because this particular car is front-wheel drive, it has slightly more cargo space behind its back seat. Officially, it's 27.9 cubic feet. That goes down to 24.9 with all-wheel drive as a result of a higher floor. Those numbers straddle the Seltos' 26.6-cubic-foot number and fall well short of the 32.5-cubic-foot Bronco Sport.

Normally, I'd run this test with and without the cargo cover, but this car didn't have one. Judging by where the little plugs are, I don't think it would make that big of a difference, but I can't know for sure.

As in every luggage test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

Two Tetris options here, both easy to accomplish, both leaving plenty of room for more stuff. This cargo area is deep, wide and unencumbered by an overtly raked roofline (such as the VW ID.4).

This is enough extra space to plug in a duffle bag, or ...

Rearrange everything and fit a 38-quart Coleman cooler. Sweet! This was not happening in the Seltos, and is probably pretty similar to the Bronco Sport. I filled its extra space with a Graco Pack 'N Play, which is smaller, but as there was space leftover, I feel safe in saying it probably could have swallowed the cooler. Either way, both the Taos and the Bronco Sport can carry more stuff than a number of compact SUVs. Furthermore, this is without sliding back seats, under-floor bonus space or other tricks30.

That said, remember this is for the front-wheel-drive Taos. A taller floor likely would've resulted in the small blue bag in the upper right not fitting. The two middle ones on top might also have been in question, but probably would've squeaked by. Therefore, the Bronco Sport retains its in-betweener class luggage test champion status, but the Taos is now the new silver medalist.