Audi E-Tron GT Luggage Test | Iffy for bags, great for hooch

The Audi E-Tron GT, including the RS E-Tron GT shown here, has a 9.2 cubic-foot trunk according to the specs. That's pretty small, and more indicative of an Audi A5 or some other luxury coupe than a 196.1-inch long four-door sedan. And yeah, Audi calls it a coupe, but that's still silly in our book -- coupe-like trunk or no.

There's also a 1.8-cubic-foot frunk, but I'm going to tell you right now that I completely forgot about that and didn't test it. With only 1.8 cubic-feet, though, it's highly likely that you too would completely forget about it.

At first look, it doesn't look that small. In fact, it looks usefully deep and wide with a height that's comparable to most larger sedans. Maybe Audi's using some measurement that undercuts its actual capacity relative its competitors?

To find out, let's get to the bags. As in every luggage test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

Nope! That number is totally legit. This is all I could fit inside in terms of my standard bag selection. The biggest and smallest roller bags would stay behind, and although there's obviously some room left over, it couldn't be bigger than the fancy bag.

Really? But there's all that space!

From this angle, it sure looks like there's a lot of space left over. That would be the smallest roller bag in front. It's well below the parcel shelf and you'd figure it would fit.

Wrong! Note how the bag is a rectangle and the back of the trunk is a triangle. The rubber stripping in the background indicates the actual shape of the trunk. And that's your problem. The trunk is shaped like the back end of a Porsche 911 ... which probably shouldn't be surprising consider the E-Tron GT is a Porsche Taycan in Audi clothing.

So here is what you can fit inside: the two medium-sized Roll-aboards, one of the larger check-in roller bags and fancy bag, plus the blue duffle in the lower right and (a new addition to the luggage test collection!) my Osprey child carrier hiking backpack folded up to fit in the long, skinny space remaining above the check-in roller.

Now, this is still a decent amount of stuff, but this is also a four-person car and one person would need to pack lighter than everyone else / put their stuff into two smaller bags rather than one.

There is a little bit of useful bonus space left over, however ...

This shallow area under the floor can hold, I don't know, books? Wads of cash? Get creative.

The outer portions of the trunk aft of the wheel wells also have what I like to call hooch bins. These are actually great, because as my name suggests, they're perfect for securely storing bottles of wine, booze and bigger beers. My wife and I utilized these last weekend on a trip to Hood River wine country.

So, the Audi E-Tron GT trunk: deceptively small for luggage, excellent for booze hauling.