Mercedes-Benz C-Class Luggage Test: How big is the trunk?

Entry-level luxury car trunks are usually pretty lame. To date, the only one I've tested that could actually fit all six luggage test bags has been the Acura TLX, and even then, just barely. Everything else, including the Alfa Giulia, BMW 3 Series, Cadillacs CT4 and CT5 and Genesis G70 ... nope. Most mainstream compact sedans are better. So, how will the Mercedes-Benz C-Class do?

The specs say it has 12.6 cubic-feet, which is bigger than the above, minus the TLX. This is exactly the same volume as the previous-generation C-Class sedan — gee, you'd think they use the same platform or something. Oh wait, they do. I never tested that, though, so no comparisons forthcoming. Sorry.

One thing I noticed immediately is that there looked to be more width between the wheels than in its previously tested competitors.

And here's the proof, I could fit four suitcases across in this formation, whereas I could not in the others, including the TLX.

OK, now for the moment of truth, bring on all the bags. As in every Luggage Test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

And we have another winner!

This would be all the bags inside the C-Class trunk. It took a few Tetris attempts, but it's indeed possible. The trunk lid being square enough inside to close around the big blue bag stood up on its side was a big help here.

Since you can't see all the bags in the main image, the fancy bag is in the back atop a medium black bag. The big grey one was then in front of those, on its side, and behind the equally big blue one.

In both images, note the top of the trunk area. Notice there's nothing up there? Many sedans have two pull controls that release the 60/40-split rear seatback. While a handy feature, they dangle down and effectively reduce the trunk height. This has hampered many a luggage test. Most detrimentally for this segment, the Alfa Romeo Giulia (the TLX has them too, but its 13.5 cubic-foot volume was enough to compensate).

The C-Class does not have these, nor does it have speakers that hang down from the parcel shelf (the Giulia also has one of these).

The C-Class instead has little buttons on either side. This is a far superior solution.

It also has little hooks adjacent to those buttons, perfect for securing a grocery bag. That's not the only clever trunk attribute.

Lift up the trunk floor and you get this. First, a weird cavity that you could put something or other in. Second and more importantly, check out that gray thing beyond it.

It's a little box!

It folds up and lives in the little recess carved out for it under the floor. You can then deploy it to keep things in place inside the trunk. I'd say it would be nice if there was some Velcro or something on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around, but that's an extra-mile thing. What a great little feature!

And we're not done!

This has been a Mercedes thing for quite a while, but the trunk floor grab handle doubles as a way to prop up that floor when accessing what's underneath. (The EQS SUV goes even further with a big strap and hook to make this same trick possible).

So there you have it, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a luxury sedan cargo champ. I'd say it ties the TLX for segment best thanks to its extra underfloor storage, lack of dangling-down seatback pulls and the fact it could hold the same number of bags.